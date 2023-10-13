Six weeks down, six players who have stepped up so far for Mizzou

Through six weeks, Missouri football has exceeded expectations. I’m confident that if you told any fan before the season that the Tigers would be heading into Lexington with a 5-1 record, with their only loss coming in a shootout to LSU, anyone would take that. This Missouri team is similar to the one that took the field a year ago. It returned 78% of its roster (77% offense, 80% defense). So, this team has had some internal improvements. Here are six of those players through six weeks.

Brady Cook

How can we contextualize Brady Cook’s first six games? Well, of course, he set the Southeastern Conference record for the most consecutive passes without an interception. He is just two games behind Chase Daniel for the most consecutive games with 300 yards passing after passing his predecessor Connor Bazelak and Drew Lock, and recently became just the 14th Tiger to pass for 400 or more yards in a game. Currently, he’s on pace for 4,071 yards and 28 touchdowns for a 13-game season (assuming Mizzou doesn’t lose seven straight), which would place him 3rd all-time.

Cook is an entirely different quarterback than what we saw in 2022. While his rushing ability is a bit limited due to injury, he’s developed into a more polished passer, which was a question mark coming into this season.

The Pro Football Focus numbers align with the on-the-surface statistics and the eye test. Through the first five games (LSU grades aren’t out at the moment), he’s accounted for a whopping two turnover-worthy plays compared to nine in the same timespan last season.

This isn’t being done by playing conservatively. His 10.7 yards per attempt is up from 7.2 last year. His big-time throw percentage is up to 5.7% from his 4.2%-mark previous season as well (Per PFF: Big Time Throws - a pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window). The deep ball, and outside the numbers placement by Cook has been beautiful so far this season, which has paid dividends for this offense.

Just a perfect deep ball from Brady Cook pic.twitter.com/waUEaaCBfY — EDDIE HIGH (@EddieHigh) September 30, 2023

There’s not an SEC QB playing better than Brady Cook this season pic.twitter.com/FzFXZc8VRH — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 7, 2023

Connor Tollison

Missouri’s offensive line was not the best last season and Connor Tollison possessed his struggles. He wasn’t among the John Michael-Schmitz, Ricky Stromberg’s, or Joe Tippmann’s of the world as he graded out with a 48.4 PFF grade. Only JonDarius Morgan of South Carolina graded out with a worse grade in SEC among centers.

But following a underwhelming season, Tollison took the off-season personally.

“I can tell he’s got a different type of energy compared to last year and even this spring. I can tell he’s really starting to but in, and he really cares. He wants to make this a big year,” —- Brady Cook on Aug. 18

Whatever he did in off-season has helped transform him into one of the highest-graded centers in college football. PFF has Tollison as the nation’s No. 6 center in the FBS with an 82.5 offensive grade. While he’s been a consistent solid run blocker this season, his pass protection has improved game-by-game. When you talk about something to prove, Tollison fits the mold as he’s turned a complete 360 from last season.

Cody Schrader

With the help of an improved offensive line, it has helped a running back emerge to be one of the most productive in the SEC. As it’s been said 1,000 times before, Cody Schrader has been here before, he’s the fourth active leading rusher in the NCAA!!! Only Paul Garrett (Greenville), Jordan Terell (Barton), and Geno Hess (Southeast Missouri State) has more active rushing yards.

He’s able to finally able to break up away from the first level and generate more explosive runs, which are runs over 10 yards.

Explosive runs by Schrader through five weeks: 10

Explosive runs by Schrader in 2022: 13

And more impressively, he averaged 8.8 yards per carry against LSU while playing hurt.

“(He’s) one of the toughest young men I’ve ever been (around),” Drinkwitz said. “To rush for 100 yards or something against LSU and three touchdowns on pulled quads is remarkable. There’s no other way to it.”

He’s currently listed as questionable for the Kentucky game, but with his toughness there’s a pretty good chance he takes the field in Lexington. He’s on track to a 1,000-yard rusher, the first for Missouri since Tyler Badie.

Johnny Walker Jr.

Heading into this season, someone would have to rise alongside Darius Robinson. Mizzou lost Arden Walker, D.J. Coleman, Isaiah McGuire, and Trajan Jeffcoat. They brought in well-established players through the transfer portal in Joe Moore II and Nyles Gaddy, but through the halfway point of the regular season, the most impactful edge rusher is Johnny Walker Jr.

An internal name from last season’s squad has emerged after being lost in the shuffle with a talented group last year. The former 2020 3-star recruit from Tampa, Florida leads the team with three sacks and has graded out with a reasonably high rush defense grade as he leads all defensive linemen with 25 tackles. His actions against LSU were disappointing, but outside of that, he’s been a pleasant surprise for Mizzou, and another W for the 2020 recruiting class, along with Cook, Ennis Rakestraw, Jaylon Carlies, Kris Abrams-Draine, and Harrison Mevis.

Luther Burden III

”Of course, we can’t talk about players who have stepped up this season without mentioning one player — well, maybe two if you’re counting Cook —Luther Burden III. Like Tollison, Burden approached this season as if mediocrity could no longer be allowed to fly (That’s an Eminem lyric).

“I want to win the Heisman (trophy),” Burden said. “That’s my personal goal. I want to be the best in the country,” —- Luther Burden on July 30.

So far this season, he’s built a reliable case to back up both of those statements, as he’s off to the best start by a Mizzou receiver ever. You can check that mark off for being the best in the country. He leads the nation with 793 yards and is also PFF’s No. 1 wide receiver. Once the ball is in his hands, it is worth the price of admission. His yards-after-catch ability is magical, with a combination of elusiveness and strength few players have at this level. His comparison has always been Deebo Samuel. Well, he’s better than what he was in college.

It’s about time we start talking about #Mizzou WR Luther Burden in 2025 being on the same draft prospect tier as Marvin Harrison Jr. this year.



Best YAC receiver in the nation with elite ball skills. Dude’s a cheat code. pic.twitter.com/ebVUUV9Kmy — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) October 7, 2023

We knew Burden was good, and he had his moments during the 2022 season, but this season has exceeded all external expectations. His steps forward in all aspects on and off the field have made him the frontrunner for the Biletnikoff Award.

“I think it’s been everywhere from top to bottom. I think it’s just maturity. I think you know, we talked to him a lot about when you mature off the field, the product on the field becomes much better, and not like there was a whole lot of different things but just his eating habits. He doesn’t sit around eating Skittles all day, you know. He’s focused on what he’s putting into his body...He was not even close to 100%. You could tell in the game, like making people miss his ankle, was still bothering him, but man, his competitive spirit is so strong,” — Eli Drinkwitz on Oct. 3.

Mookie Cooper

This appears to be the most impressive and deep wide receiver room for the first time since the early 2010s. Part of this is, as described above, is due to Burden’s start and Theo Wease Jr. becoming Mr. Reliable in the red area, as well as Marquis Johnson, the young speedster, being an absolute burner. But, who has been in the mix and is quietly having an outstanding season is Mookie Cooper.

After having a slow start to the year, one reception for five yards in two weeks, the former 4-star recruit is having his best season in his collegiate career. His explosiveness and shiftiness after the catch brings flavor to the receiving room as a viable third option, and the Tigers have a real three-deep. He’s just six receptions and 15 yards from his personal season high, and his incorporation in the offense the past few weeks has helped transcend this passing game.