Missouri vs Kentucky football GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

Every year there are swing games on the schedule. A swing game is one of those games where you face a program in similar standing, where the outcome is a coin flip. Nearly every season Kentucky is a swing game for Missouri. Beating Kentucky doesn’t automatically mean you’re going to have a good year, but it’s now a sign that your year is going well. After beating Kentucky the first three years, Mizzou has only accomplished that goal once since 2015.

Some of those games have been close, some very close, some excruciatingly close. Only one game was a true blowout. Since 2015 Kentucky has been to 7 bowl games and appear headed to another this season. They’ve been ranked in 5 of those years, finished the season ranked twice, and have won an average of 7.1 games a year including this year and the COVID year. Mark Stoops has made Kentucky very good.

But they’re not great, as this caller into his radio show pointed out:

Mark Stoops was asked tonight about only winning two SEC games against teams that finished with a winning record in the conference since he got to Kentucky



"I don't believe that statistic you're saying is right," he responded.



Unfortunately, the caller was right. pic.twitter.com/ljHKovEjTI — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) October 10, 2023

And while this caller was correct, one of the reasons so many of those teams have losing records is BECAUSE THEY LOST TO KENTUCKY. Since 2015 Kentucky has 32 conference wins, and 37 conference losses. They’ve had two winning records in the SEC and each of those seasons they were 5-3.

Winning in the SEC is really hard. Beating really good teams in the SEC is very much harder, and when you do beat good teams you tend to knock them down the standings. Last year MSU lost to Kentucky and went 4-4 in the SEC, if Kentucky lost to them they’d have a winning SEC record. Both Florida and Missouri went 3-5 but would have gone 4-4 if they’d have beaten Kentucky.

I’m not even sure what the point of that caller was talking about, not beating Georgia? Nobody beats Georgia these days. If they did, Georgia wouldn’t be Georgia.

Missouri and Kentucky are not Georgia. But they each have a chance to get to bowl eligibilty in just their 7th game this season which is no small thing for eithe program.

Missouri-Kentucky football: Time, Location

TIME: 6:30 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, October 14, 2023

LOCATION: Kroger Field at Commonwealth Stadium; Lexington, KY

Missouri-Kentucky football: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: SEC Network

STREAM: WatchESPN

TWITTER: @MizzouFootball

FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Missouri-Kentucky football: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 2.5-point underdog to Kentucky, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 51.5.

College Football Games to Watch: Week 7 Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM Georgia (1) -31.5 Vanderbilt 56 CBS 11:00 AM Indiana Michigan (2) -33.5 44.5 FOX 11:00 AM Ohio State (3) -19.5 Purdue 50.5 Peacock 11:00 AM Syracuse Florida State (4) -17.5 56 ABC 11:00 AM Arkansas Alabama (11) -20 46.5 ESPN 2:00 PM California Utah (16) -11.5 45 PAC12 2:30 PM Massachusetts Penn State (6) -41.5 54 BTN 2:30 PM Oregon (8) Washington (7) -3 66 ABC 2:30 PM Texas A&M Tennessee (19) -3 55.5 CBS 2:30 PM Kansas (23) Oklahoma State -3 55 FS1 2:30 PM Florida South Carolina -2 52.5 SECN 5:30 PM Louisville (14) -7.5 Pittsburgh 44 CW Network 6:00 PM Arizona Washington State (19) -8 59 PAC12 6:00 PM Auburn LSU (22) -11 61 ESPN 6:30 PM USC (10) Notre Dame (21) -3 60 NBC 6:30 PM Miami (25) North Carolina (12) -3.5 57.5 ABC 6:30 PM Missouri Kentucky (24) -2.5 51 SECN 7:00 PM UCLA (18) Oregon State (15) -3.5 53 FOX 7:00 PM NC State Duke (17) -3 45 ACCN

RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.