Mizzou Hoops Announces More Game Times, Baseball Adds In-State Commitment

More Game Times for Hoops
With the Mizzou Basketball season rapidly approaching, the program announced five more game times to tip-off at Mizzou Arena.
- The season opener on Monday, November 6th against Arkansas Pine-Bluff is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.
- Monday, November 13th vs SIUE: 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, November 19th vs Jackson State: 5:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, November 22nd vs South Carolina State: 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, November 25th vs Loyola (MD): 11:00 a.m.
(Not a surprise, but all of those games will be on SEC Network Plus)
With that, Mizzou’s full basketball schedule with TV destinations and tip times are officially set.
You can start the countdown, because we’re less than 25 days away until some Mizzou Basketball!
Dennis Gates, A man of the people, is certainly ready for the season.
Meanwhile, Kerrick Jackson is on a recruiting tear.
The latest commitment from Mizzou Baseball is an in-state addition (2025 Class) from Francis Howell High School in O’Fallon — outfielder Leo Humbert.
According to Prep Baseball Report, Humbert ranks as the No. 5 player in the state of Missouri’s 2025 Class and 85th nationally.
One of the best players in Missouri, regardless of class, stays in-state to the Tigers.— Diego (@DeegsBaseball) October 13, 2023
Oh, and a bat signal from Nasty Wide Outs?
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- Three by Three from Dan Keegan: Week Seven Mizzou, SEC, and CFB Preview
- Non-Conference Preview from Sam Snelling: I-L-L-I-N-I
- From Parker Gillam: Missouri Football Mid-Season Evaluation Pt. 2
- Mizzou Analytics MVPs from Adeen Rao: A workhorse prevails on offense, a standout veteran on defense
- BEFORE THE BOX SCORE with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley: We will learn who Missouri is against Kentucky
- LOOK from Nate Edwards: Shirts and Pants Reveal Is All Business
- BK’s Bets from Brandon Kiley: Week 7’s Best Bets
- Missouri Football Week 7 Bowl Projections from me: Music City the Leader Entering Second Half of Season
More Links:
(STLToday)
- From Eli Hoff: How offensive line penalties, clap cadence are impacting Mizzou’s success
- From Eli Hoff: Mizzou traveling to face a No. 24 Kentucky team ready for a rebound
(Columbia Missourian)
- From Grayson Pitts: Missouri tennis has one qualifier after one day at the ITA Regional
(Columbia Daily Tribune)
- From Calum McAndrew: Mizzou football squares up with Kentucky for latest game in series that hasn’t lacked drama
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- A big congrats to former Mizzou Tight End Chase Coffman, who has been named to the SEC Legends Class of 2023. Read more on MUTigers.com.
- Nick Bolton with an interception off of Russell Wilson on Thursday Night Football!
- On MUTigers.com, Nashville Bound: Soccer Takes On Vanderbilt Friday, Oct. 13
- On MUTigers.com, Tennis Qualifies One For Main Draw in Day One Of ITA Regional
- How about Janet deMarrais? And she’s only a sophomore!
- Kris Abrams-Draine has landed on Pro Football Focus’ Defensive All-Prospect Team
- According to On3’s Chad Simmons, Mizzou is still well within the race for Ohio State’s Jeremiah McClellan:
- Luther Burden for Heisman? There’s a case for it, according to SEC Network’s Peter Burns:
- Ennis Rakestraw with some interception predictions for the Mizzou-Kentucky game:
- The rookie Kobe Brown!
