Mizzou Hoops Announces More Game Times, Baseball Adds In-State Commitment

More Game Times for Hoops

With the Mizzou Basketball season rapidly approaching, the program announced five more game times to tip-off at Mizzou Arena.

The season opener on Monday, November 6th against Arkansas Pine-Bluff is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.

Monday, November 13th vs SIUE: 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 19th vs Jackson State: 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 22nd vs South Carolina State: 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 25th vs Loyola (MD): 11:00 a.m.

(Not a surprise, but all of those games will be on SEC Network Plus)

With that, Mizzou’s full basketball schedule with TV destinations and tip times are officially set.

Rounding out our games times for the season







https://t.co/YuKEXZHoub pic.twitter.com/sEp1dMOWt4 — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) October 12, 2023

You can start the countdown, because we’re less than 25 days away until some Mizzou Basketball!

The countdown continues ⏳ pic.twitter.com/ZqwrY5fsjZ — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) October 12, 2023

Dennis Gates, A man of the people, is certainly ready for the season.

Today, I am thankful for those who came and supported @MizzouHoops and @MizzouWBB at Mizzou Madness. A special thank you to @DRFrancois1, @greghulen, @nikki_barry22, @TonyDaniel5 and everyone that worked hard to make it all possible! #MIZ #ThankfulThursday — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) October 12, 2023

Meanwhile, Kerrick Jackson is on a recruiting tear.

The latest commitment from Mizzou Baseball is an in-state addition (2025 Class) from Francis Howell High School in O’Fallon — outfielder Leo Humbert.

According to Prep Baseball Report, Humbert ranks as the No. 5 player in the state of Missouri’s 2025 Class and 85th nationally.

OF Leo Humbert (Francis Howell) commits to Mizzou.



A member of Team Missouri at the #PBRFG23, Humbert is ranked No. 5 overall in the state’s junior class and he’s slotted at No. 85 overall on the 2025 national rankings, too.



: https://t.co/RKjuApLyYQ pic.twitter.com/q7W7qlWMfS — PBR Missouri (@PBRMissouri) October 13, 2023

One of the best players in Missouri, regardless of class, stays in-state to the Tigers.



Dynamic all-around type of athlete with five tool upside… https://t.co/qf4guPC88t — Diego (@DeegsBaseball) October 13, 2023

Oh, and a bat signal from Nasty Wide Outs?

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

From Grayson Pitts: Missouri tennis has one qualifier after one day at the ITA Regional

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

From Calum McAndrew: Mizzou football squares up with Kentucky for latest game in series that hasn’t lacked drama

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

A big congrats to former Mizzou Tight End Chase Coffman, who has been named to the SEC Legends Class of 2023. Read more on MUTigers.com.

Nick Bolton with an interception off of Russell Wilson on Thursday Night Football!

On MUTigers.com, Tennis Qualifies One For Main Draw in Day One Of ITA Regional

How about Janet deMarrais? And she’s only a sophomore!

Janet deMarrais is on a tear



• Career-high 24 kills at Alabama on a .400 clip

• 8⃣ straight double-digit kill outings

• 4.12 kills/set in SEC play

• 6⃣ straight matches with six or more digs

• First career double-double at Arkansas#MIZ | @janetdemarrais pic.twitter.com/LbR4kHxMEU — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) October 12, 2023

Kris Abrams-Draine has landed on Pro Football Focus’ Defensive All-Prospect Team

According to On3’s Chad Simmons, Mizzou is still well within the race for Ohio State’s Jeremiah McClellan:

4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan is committed to Ohio State, but Missouri is one of two schools making a major push to flip him, he tells @ChadSimmons_



Read: https://t.co/Vpxb3Z3GHD pic.twitter.com/ZTrB3BSQpP — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) October 12, 2023

Luther Burden for Heisman? There’s a case for it, according to SEC Network’s Peter Burns:

Only 3 potential Heisman invites thru the 1st half of season in SEC



Jayden Daniels

Brock Bowers

Luther Burden III



Each of these schools should roll out every single marketing/promotional tool available to help them out



Great for players, team & showing next wave of recruits pic.twitter.com/WRVyUXLbAg — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) October 12, 2023

Ennis Rakestraw with some interception predictions for the Mizzou-Kentucky game:

Mizzou kad , Norwood, or dc pick watch https://t.co/z7hGFVNgmx — Ennis Rakestraw Jr (@EnnisRakestraw) October 12, 2023

The rookie Kobe Brown!

Went over a variety of topics with Kobe Brown:

- difference between preseason/summer league

- Watching NBA games/players

- comfort level on offense/defense



Worth noting that only 7:33 of Brown's 37:07 has come without centers Moussa Diabaté or Bryson Williams on the floor. pic.twitter.com/ObT5AkNWFA — Law Murray (@LawMurrayTheNU) October 12, 2023