 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mizzou Hoops Announces More Game Times, Baseball Adds In-State Commitment

Mizzou Links for Friday, October 13

By Sammy Stava
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

More Game Times for Hoops

With the Mizzou Basketball season rapidly approaching, the program announced five more game times to tip-off at Mizzou Arena.

  • The season opener on Monday, November 6th against Arkansas Pine-Bluff is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.
  • Monday, November 13th vs SIUE: 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, November 19th vs Jackson State: 5:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, November 22nd vs South Carolina State: 6:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 25th vs Loyola (MD): 11:00 a.m.

(Not a surprise, but all of those games will be on SEC Network Plus)

With that, Mizzou’s full basketball schedule with TV destinations and tip times are officially set.

You can start the countdown, because we’re less than 25 days away until some Mizzou Basketball!

Dennis Gates, A man of the people, is certainly ready for the season.

Meanwhile, Kerrick Jackson is on a recruiting tear.

The latest commitment from Mizzou Baseball is an in-state addition (2025 Class) from Francis Howell High School in O’Fallon — outfielder Leo Humbert.

According to Prep Baseball Report, Humbert ranks as the No. 5 player in the state of Missouri’s 2025 Class and 85th nationally.

Oh, and a bat signal from Nasty Wide Outs?

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • A big congrats to former Mizzou Tight End Chase Coffman, who has been named to the SEC Legends Class of 2023. Read more on MUTigers.com.
  • Nick Bolton with an interception off of Russell Wilson on Thursday Night Football!
  • Kris Abrams-Draine has landed on Pro Football Focus’ Defensive All-Prospect Team
  • According to On3’s Chad Simmons, Mizzou is still well within the race for Ohio State’s Jeremiah McClellan:
  • Luther Burden for Heisman? There’s a case for it, according to SEC Network’s Peter Burns:
  • Ennis Rakestraw with some interception predictions for the Mizzou-Kentucky game:
  • The rookie Kobe Brown!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...