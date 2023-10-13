SB Nation Reacts: Missouri fans confident of a bounceback

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

I still can’t get over some of the moments from Mizzou’s gutting 49-39 loss to LSU. A pick-six to ice the game? A missed 44-yard field goal to go back up two scores? ANOTHER FREAKING PRE-SNAP PENALTY TO KILL A COMEBACK DRIVE???

That being said, I’ve recovered (mostly) from last weekend and am anxious to see how Mizzou responds against Kentucky, who are effectively the Tigers’ top competitor for the number two spot in the SEC East. And with Mizzou having not yet lost to an SEC East opponent, they’re best positioned to take a swing at Georgia for the top sot.

It appears that Mizzou fans feel the same way. Despite Kentucky being a close favorite on Saturday night, Tiger Nation is feeling pretty good about moving to 6-1 and getting the Kentucky monkey off their collective back.

I don’t know that I’m 70 percent confident, but I do think I’d choose Missouri to win if I had to put money on it.

Taking a brief look back, we also asked Mizzou fans what the biggest turning point was against LSU. And despite multiple options from late in the game, it seems like Brady Cook’s first indiscretion of the season left a lasting impression on Tiger fans.

Look, I get that Brady Cook looked a bit shell-shocked after that moment, but I can’t say that I think it threw him completely. More than likely, LSU’s defense finally realized how much talent they had and were able to up their game while Eli Drinkwitz and Kirby Moore skewed far more conservative than how they started the game.

Cest la vie.

National Votes!

Two of the three national questions dealt with the absolutely wild finish to the Miami vs. Georgia Tech game.

I would really like to meet the 17 percent of people who would fire Cristobal immediately after that. I’d just like to pick their brain, see how it is they look at the world.

As for this week, I think everyone has their eyes on the Pacific Northwest. And for good reason.

Michael Penix, Jr. vs. Bo Nix? Should be fun! And it also might give us a genuine CFP contender from the Pac 12 given how shaky USC has looked.