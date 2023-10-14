 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Live Game Thread: Tigers look to overcome Kentucky struggles in Lexington

The Wildcats have won seven of the past eight in this matchup, and often times in heartbreaking fashion.

By Parker Gillam
/ new
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Missouri Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri 0 | Kentucky 7

1st Quarter | 7:07

First Quarter Notes

  • Brett Norfleet starts on the field, his first start of his career.
  • Mekhi Miller appearing on the field after missing a couple of games with a hand injury.
  • Ray Davis breaks off his first chunk gain of the day on a stretch play, follows it up with another. Tackling has not been great from the defense thus far.
  • Not used to seeing Ty’Ron Hopper be thrown aside like that. He’s usually the hunter, not the hunted. Davis then beat him on a pass to the end zone on the following play.
  • Drive 1 goes to Liam Coen. The UK offensive coordinator really had the Tiger defense guessing on that possession.
  • Mizzou now going with two true freshman to return kicks. Johnson and Burks are both incredible athletes, so it makes sense.
  • Cook looks for a streaking Burden down the sideline, but Maxwell Hairston makes his 5th INT of the season on a leaping grab. ‘Cats take over at their own 36-yard line.

Second Quarter Notes

Third Quarter Notes

Fourth Quarter Notes

Pregame Updates

  • Mizzou opts to take the ball after winning the coin toss.
  • 55 degrees at kickoff. As Jaden Lewis puts it: “This is football weather.”

Game Info

Time: 6:30 CST (7:30 local)

Date: Oct. 14, 2023

Location: Kroger Field, Lexington, Ky.

TV: SEC Network

Fan Questions:

  1. Who will be the surprise star of the day?
  2. How many catches will Luther Burden have?
  3. What will the halftime score be?
  4. Who will force a turnover?
  5. Who will lead the team in total tackles?

Lastly, give us your score predictions and MVP for the game in the comments below!

In This Stream

Missouri Football 2023: Week 7 versus the Kentucky Wildcats

View all 14 stories

Next Up In Mizzou Football

Loading comments...