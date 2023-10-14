Live Game Thread: Tigers look to overcome Kentucky struggles in Lexington

Missouri 0 | Kentucky 7
1st Quarter | 7:07
First Quarter Notes
- Brett Norfleet starts on the field, his first start of his career.
- Mekhi Miller appearing on the field after missing a couple of games with a hand injury.
- Ray Davis breaks off his first chunk gain of the day on a stretch play, follows it up with another. Tackling has not been great from the defense thus far.
- Not used to seeing Ty’Ron Hopper be thrown aside like that. He’s usually the hunter, not the hunted. Davis then beat him on a pass to the end zone on the following play.
- Drive 1 goes to Liam Coen. The UK offensive coordinator really had the Tiger defense guessing on that possession.
- Mizzou now going with two true freshman to return kicks. Johnson and Burks are both incredible athletes, so it makes sense.
- Cook looks for a streaking Burden down the sideline, but Maxwell Hairston makes his 5th INT of the season on a leaping grab. ‘Cats take over at their own 36-yard line.
Pregame Updates
- Mizzou opts to take the ball after winning the coin toss.
- 55 degrees at kickoff. As Jaden Lewis puts it: “This is football weather.”
#Mizzou's Injury Report for #Kentucky:
PROBABLE
Luther Burden III
Brady Cook
Marcellus Johnson
Darius Robinson
QUESTIONABLE
Chad Bailey
Tre’Vez Johnson
Mekhi Miller
Cody Schrader
OUT
Peanut Houston
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Under the lights tonight ⏰
Game Info
Time: 6:30 CST (7:30 local)
Date: Oct. 14, 2023
Location: Kroger Field, Lexington, Ky.
TV: SEC Network
Fan Questions:
- Who will be the surprise star of the day?
- How many catches will Luther Burden have?
- What will the halftime score be?
- Who will force a turnover?
- Who will lead the team in total tackles?
