Rock M Nation Pick ‘Em: Week 7

The second half of the College Football season is here and in Week 7, we have a loaded SEC Saturday of matchups with only Ole Miss and Mississippi State on their bye weeks. On this week’s edition of Rock M Nation Pick ‘Em, we’ll be picking Missouri Tigers at No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats, Texas A&M Aggies at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers, Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks, and Auburn Tigers at No. 22 LSU Tigers which highlight the SEC slate of games.

ESPN’s College Gameday heads to the northwest in a much-anticipated rivalry game between the No. 8 Oregon Ducks at No. 7 Washington Huskies.

Enjoy your College Football Saturday. Let’s look at a standings recap through Week 6:

Sammy: 15-5 overall (12-8 ATS)

Kortay: 14-6 (9-11)

Parker: 14-6 (8-12)

Josh: 10-5 (2-13)

(Odds per Draftkings Sportsbook)

Missouri at No. 24 Kentucky (-2.5): 6:30 p.m. CST on SEC Network

Parker Gillam, Beat Writer: The ‘Cats have been the thorn in the side of the Tigers ever since MU joined the SEC, having won seven of the past eight. In my eyes, as long as Mizzou can contain Ray Davis (easier said than done) and continues to play offense at the same level, then this should be a win. Devin Leary hasn’t moved the needle for that offense yet, and the Kentucky defense is good-not-great. Mizzou wins a close one 27-24.

Sammy Stava, Staff Writer: This Mizzou team will be motivated to bounce back after the LSU loss and get the “Kentucky monkey” off their back. Missouri will have the offensive firepower to get the job done in Lexington. 34-31, Tigers.

Kortay Vincent, Staff Writer: Mizzou is better than Kentucky. The Cats are one-dimensional offensively, and the Tigers have shown an aptitude to stop the run when they stack the box this season. Even though the game is in Lexington, the football gods owe Mizzou one for last year. Give me the Tigers 31-21.

Josh Matejka, Deputy Site Manager: I’ve overthought this game, and I just need to call my shot. Mizzou, 31-27.

Texas A&M at No. 19 Tennessee (-3): 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS

Sammy Stava: The Vols are coming off a bye week playing at home against a Texas A&M team that just played Alabama. 35-24 Vols in Neyland.

Parker Gillam: Two teams that are desperate to get back in the national picture, I actually like TAMU here. I’ve explained my thoughts on Joe Milton before, and the Vol defense is just above average. TAMU is more talented and was a lot closer to beating Bama than that final score indicated. Stewart and Smith have huge days and TAMU wins 34-28.

Kortay Vincent: I like A&M a lot, but going into Neyland is just so damn hard. Coming off an emotional loss to Alabama at home then having to head on the road to one of the toughest environments in the sports doesn’t sound like it’s bound to go well. I think Tennessee wins and covers. Vols 27-20.

Josh Matejka: I’m not really a believer in either of these teams at this point, but I think Texas A&M is actually better than most people are giving them credit for. Aggies, 31-28.

Florida at South Carolina (-2.5): 2:30 p.m. CST on SEC Network

Sammy Stava: I don’t have a really good feel on either team about this one but South Carolina is desperate for a win and they’re at home. I’ll say 26-21 Gamecocks.

Parker Gillam: South Carolina is desperate to turn this much-anticipated season around, and I think it’ll start against UF. Graham Mertz is showing signs of potential right now, but Williams-Brice is a tough place to win at and the Gamecocks have an explosive offense when it’s firing on all cylinders. Coming off a bye, SC wins 31-24.

Kortay Vincent: I have faded Florida all year outside of its game against Vandy. That strategy has worked well for me so far. Give me the Cocks to cover 24-20.

Josh Matejka: Is this seriously only a 2.5 point spread? Lmao. South Carolina walks, 28-17.

Auburn at No. 22 LSU (-11.5): 6:00 p.m. CST on ESPN

Sammy Stava: As we saw last Saturday in Columbia, LSU’s offense is too lethal. Hard to pick against them right now with the way Jayden Daniels is playing. 38-24 LSU.

Parker Gillam: Watch out, because LSU is about to go on a tear. Jayden Daniels is on a mission, and he’s going to will this team to go unbeaten until it takes on Alabama in four weeks. Easy win for the LSU Tigers, 35-17.

Kortay Vincent: I was already all in on the Jayden Daniels train. After watching it first hand last week, I am now the conductor. He is incredibly good at football. In contrast, Auburn is not. LSU covers 45-27.

Josh Matejka: I’ve seen Jayden Daniels. I know his sorcery. LSU, 35-21.

No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington (-3): 2:30 p.m. CST on ABC

Sammy Stava: Washington might just be one of the best teams in the country and Michael Penix Jr. is playing at such a high level right now. Huskies get it done at home in a rivalry game that will live up to the hype. 45-41 UW.

Parker Gillam: As a Duck fan, #HuckTheFuskies and #WsDown. That being said, UW is the best team in the Pac-12, and I just don’t think this Oregon defense has what it takes to slow down Penix Jr. and Co. in Seattle. UW wins a 42-38 shootout.

Kortay Vincent: Words cannot express how excited I am for this game. I did not think I would every say such words about the PAC-12, but here we are. While I think both of these teams are two of the best in the country, I give a slight edge to the Huskies. Washington takes this one 35-31.

Josh Matejka: I really like both of these teams, and I’m sad one of them will exit the national picture. But it is what it is. Give me the team with the better QB: Washington, 42-38.

