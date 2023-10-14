Fake punt, defense spark Mizzou’s 38-21 victory over Kentucky

For the first time in a decade the Mizzou Tigers leave Lexington, Kentucky with a victory as they took down the 23rd ranked Wildcats 38-21 at Kroger Field.

While the Tigers moved to 6-1, and bowl eligibility, it didn’t seem like that would be achievable early on. But 12 seconds quickly changed that.

For the first 15 minutes and some change, it seemed that Missouri was lifeless against the Wildcats. In the first quarter alone, Kentucky outgained the Tigers 151-16 and controlled the trenches by churning out 112 yards on the ground compared to the Tigers 12.

Missouri, in search for any momentum early in the second stanza, repossessed the football following a Wildcat punt, and Cook, with the Tigers longest plays to that point, picked up a cumulative total of 33 rushing yards on two plays moving into Wildcat territory.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, the drive stalled, and rather than attempting a 57-yard field goal by Harrison Mevis, Eli Drinkwitz sent out his punting unit including St. Louis native Luke Bauer.

Bauer, halfway through his motion, proceeded to throw a deep fade pass in the vicinity of freshman Marquis Johnson. The 5-foot-11 freshman, from Dickinson, Texas, whose made some big plays already this season, made perhaps his biggest contribution of the season by correctly positioned himself over Andru Phillips, snagging the ball before running into the end zone for a 39-yard score, which brought Missouri within one possession at 14-7.

While the Missouri fans celebrated in the visitors section, the rest of Kroger Field was stunned.

MISSOURI WITH THE FAKE PUNT TD



(via @MizzouFootball)

pic.twitter.com/7VtyhFabW0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 15, 2023

It was Johnson’s second touchdown of the season after going the distance against Memphis, and scoring at Vanderbilt, putting him now at 262 yards on just eight receptions.

From there on, the momentum shifted in the Tigers favor.

After forcing a Kentucky three-and-out, Missouri converted a pair of third downs thanks to Cody Schrader, Brady Cook finding Theo Wease Jr. and Burden using his legs which moved the Tigers down to the six-yard line. The drive stalled from there and this time Mevis got his chance as he booted one from 25-yards out making it 14-10.

The train kept rolling from there.

Defensively, the Death Row Defense prevented the Wildcats from crossing midfield. After Ray Davis picked up a first down on the ground, the Tigers defensive unit stiffened as Johnny Walker Jr. caught Davis from behind on a second-and-eight, before freshman safety Phillip Roche, got home to Devin Leary for an 11-yard sack, leaving enough time for Cook to lead a two-minute drill, which he executed effectively.

Taking the quick and easy shots, Cook matriculated the Tigers offense downfield finding Luther Burden III, Nathaniel Peat, and Theo Wease for short gains down field. It set up the home run shot as Cook hit Wease on an 18-yard fade in the end zone putting the Tigers ahead for the first time all game.

The residue from the Tigers game-changing play resulted in Missouri out gaining Kentucky 171-17 in the second quarter and taking a three-point halftime lead into the locker room.

Missouri forced a fumble that was recovered by Joseph Charleston on the first play of the second half leading to a Mevis field goal. Mevis later had a kick blocked, resulting in a Devin Leary touchdown to Anthony Brown-Stephens, but the Tigers neutralized the Wildcats’ momentum on the next series.

It came on the right arm of Cook, who finished the night going 19-29, 167 yards, a touchdown and a pick, while his rushing ability seemingly returned as he picked up 40 yards. Once down to the Kentucky one, he took it in from a yard out on a third on a similar play-design from the reverse sweep against Kansas State. The two-point conversion was good by Cody Schrader putting Missouri back up 28-21 early in the fourth.

Schrader finished with just 46 yards on the night but sent the Wildcat fans heading for the exits early in the fourth quarter as he dashed his way for a 19-yard score making it a two-possession game in the fourth.

Missouri’s surge in the second quarter helped neutralize what Kentucky does best in rushing the ball as it controlled the time of possession.

Ray Davis, who entered the evening as the Southeastern’s Conference’s top rusher with 653 yards on 91 carries (7.2 yards per attempt), blasted Missouri’s defense much like Chris Rodriguez did in 2021 and 2022.

Missouri received a heavy dosage of Davis early after going three-and-out on its first possession. Davis muscled his way for gains of five, three, 13, and 14 before getting down to the Tiger 30. With all the attention focused on where Davis was going, Liam Coen called a reverse play to Barion Brown, who sped his way down to the 13-yard line.

Two plays later on third and goal, Davis broke free on a Texas route before Devin Leary struck gold by hitting him in the end zone for Kentucky’s first score, ending a drive where the Wildcats lead back gained 42 of the teams 75 yards.

Following a Brady Cook’s third interception of the season, this one by Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston, Davis went to work again picking up gains of 15, and 13 through the teeth of Missouri’s defense and on the perimeter moving into Tiger territory. After the defense couldn’t get off the field on a third down conversion by Leary, he took it in himself on a designed run for his first rushing touchdown as a Wildcat.

Kentucky would score just once more after that. In fact, in the second half, Missouri’s defense limited the Wildcats to 64 total yards in the second half.

The win for the Tigers not only offers importance for snapping a decade-long streak, but also impacts division title implications. Missouri’s win moves it to a tie with Tennessee in third place in the SEC East with a 2-1 conference record while dropping Kentucky to 2-2. Georgia remains a top of the division with an undefeated record while Florida sits at 3-1 in SEC play.

Missouri returns home next weekend for a homecoming matchup against South Carolina, who lost to the Gators 41-39 at home. The Battle for Columbia will take place at 2:30 pm CT on the SEC Network.