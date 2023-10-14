Five Takeaways from Mizzou’s 38-21 victory at Kentucky

If I had to predict one thing about Missouri’s game against Kentucky, it would be this: This will not be a normal football game. It never is. When these teams meet, everyone involved knows some weird stuff is about to go down.

Maybe that means a phantom pass interference. Maybe it’s a penalty (is it a penalty?!) on a punt play that nobody has ever seen or heard of. Maybe it’s a fake punt in which the punter throws a 39-yard touchdown pass. I’m just spitballing here, of course. It could be anything. That’s what this series is, and it’s what always will be.

Well, the game lived up to expectations on Saturday. Kentucky got out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and the Tigers scratched and clawed their ways back into the game before taking complete and total control by the end of regulation.

Let’s break down how they did it, why the way in which they won left me feeling even more optimistic about this team than I already did, and what it means for Missouri’s standing within the SEC East.

1) I didn’t know Missouri could win that kind of game

Okay, let’s start with the obvious. That wasn’t the first quarter anyone wanted to see. At the end of the first, the Tigers were trailing 14-0. Kentucky had already racked up 111 rushing yards, while Missouri had 16 total yards. The Tigers held the ball for a total of 4 minutes and 18 seconds.

If the team was shell-shocked, it would have been understandable. Prior to the first quarter, the only time Missouri trailed any game this season by more than 7 points was the final 34 seconds of the LSU game after Brady Cook threw the pick-six. Did they have what it takes to respond to this kind of adversity? It was a fair question to ask. It was the first time we’ve seen this specific team face this kind of scenario.

#Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz on his team overcoming a 14-point deficit to get a win against No. 24 Kentucky on the road: " I'll be honest man, it's surreal right now. It was 14-0 and we looked like dog in the first quarter...now...we're talking about a 38-21 win." pic.twitter.com/d7kDUKPB6N — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) October 15, 2023

And, it’s worth noting, Eli Drinkwitz’s Missouri teams were previously 0-7 when trailing by multiple scores in the first quarter. One of those games actually came at Kentucky, in 2021, when Kentucky went up 14-0 in the first quarter and won the game 35-28.

This time, though, was different. Missouri didn’t just respond. It dominated.

Missouri outscored Kentucky 38-7 after the first quarter. The Tigers out-gained Kentucky 308-149 after the first. After starting the game 4-for-5 on third down, Kentucky was just 1-for-8 in the final three quarters. The Wildcats scored on each of their first two drives. They had just one drive in the next two quarters that traveled more than 10 yards.

It wasn’t perfect — we’ll get to more on that in a moment — but it was pretty damn good. That ability to flip the switch after the first quarter isn’t something you want to rely on often, but it’s nice to know this team has it in the bag if they need it.

2) Missouri just out-Kentucky’d Kentucky

Luther Burden III finished this game with two catches for 15 yards. The offensive passing game finished with just one completion of more than 20 yards; a 22-yard completion to Brett Norfleet. The running backs averaged fewer than four yards per carry. This was not the kind of explosive offensive performance that we’ve become accustomed to. It’s the kind of performance, honestly, I didn’t know if Missouri could overcome.

Instead, Missouri matched Kentucky blow-for-blow with takeaways, field position wins and the ability to finish nearly every drive with some kind of kick.

That’s not a “sexy” way to win a game, but it’s a pretty darn effective way to do so against this specific team. One thing Missouri has done a good job of this season is knowing exactly how it will need to play against every opponent on the schedule. It was maddening to watch them seemingly coast to the finish line against South Dakota and Middle Tennessee, but this was a team that knew exactly how much it would have to do in order to earn wins in those two games without over-exposing what they had in the bag for Kansas State. This is a team that knew it was going to have to win with explosives against the middle portion of its schedule. And, against Kentucky, it did exactly what it had to do in less-than-ideal weather against a pretty darn good Mark Stoops defense.

That’s the kind of thing we’ve come to expect Kentucky to do to Missouri. It was (past) time for a role reversal.

3) Missouri’s defense found a way to turn it around after an abysmal first quarter

Missouri’s defense went from looking in the first quarter as if it had never worked on a tackling drill to looking like the unit all of us expected it to be coming into the season. I don’t know how or why that happened — it’s something I want to look into later this week. Maybe it was simply better execution. Maybe there were slight tweaks to the gameplan. Whatever the root cause, it was appreciated. That first quarter looked like more of the same from the LSU game. That’s problematic, considering Kentucky’s offense doesn’t compare to LSU’s.

Darius Robinson: "They came out hot and we wasn't ready."



He said the team's energy, camaraderie and attention to detail were crucial in the defensive turnaround." — Wendell Shepherd (@wendellsjr_) October 15, 2023

But as the game wore on, Missouri’s playmakers started to show up. Darius Robinson had multiple sacks and generally looked healthy again. Kris Abrams-Draine had one interception, and nearly had another. Johnny Walker Jr. pitched in with a couple tackles-for-loss. Joseph Charleston had a much better showing after a rough first quarter. Every level of the defense seemed to have someone step up in a big way. It was quite the turnaround — and a needed one, at that.

4) Eli Drinkwitz deserves a lot of credit for having the right feel for that game

Alright, we have to talk about the play that turned the game. It was gutsy. It was smart. And it was one of the single most important moments of the Drinkwitz era at Mizzou. Let’s set up the situation, shall we?

It’s 4th and 10 at the Kentucky 39-yard line. At this point your offense has done a whole lot of nothing, and the defense — after allowing two 9-play touchdown drives — finally forced a punt at the end of the first quarter. The crowd was rocking. You can punt the ball back to Kentucky and allow them to keep all of the momentum on their side, or you can go full trick-shot artist and attempt what is a ballsy call for even the gutsiest of coaches.

Drinkwitz woke up feeling dangerous, apparently. We all know he’s good for at least one trick play most weeks. Well, he decided this was his opportunity. Luke Bauer, a punter with zero career collegiate pass attempts (shockingly enough) steps back, and throws a rocket of a deep ball down the far sideline to freshman wide receiver Marquis Johnson who goes up and high points the ball before he sprints down the sideline for a 39-yard touchdown.

Momentum flipped. The Tigers were right back in the football game. Without it, I don’t think they get back into the game. With it, they won by three scores. What a call.

5) Missouri still controls its own destiny in the SEC East

This is why last week’s loss against LSU was not a death knell to the season. The Tigers have now played two teams from the SEC East. They are 2-0 in those games. The only other team in the SEC East currently undefeated against divisional opponents is Georgia. That’s interesting. Very, very interesting

South Carolina — next week’s opponent — has allowed 82 points over the past two weeks against Tennessee and Florida. The Gamecocks are the only FBS team that either Florida or Tennessee have produced a 100-yard receiver against. They’ll come to town with a 2-4 record. This game was a swing-game coming into the season. It now needs to be a win. Anything less would be a massive disappointment going into the bye.

Tennessee is 5-1 on the season, which sounds great. But the offense isn’t what it was a year ago, and their next two games are on the road at Alabama and at Kentucky. It’s entirely possible they lose one — or both — of those. This game felt like a likely loss coming into the year. At home, it’s now a swing game.

Florida is 5-2 on the season and I’m still not entirely sure how that’s happened. The Gators escaped by the hair on their chinny chin chin against South Carolina and Graham Mertz had the best game of his life. That offense has had moments of glory, but otherwise the team leaves a lot to be desired. The Gators’ next three games are against Georgia, Arkansas and LSU. A 1-2 stretch would be considered a success. This was a flip game coming into the season. I now think it should be viewed as a “should-be” win.

Arkansas is 2-5 on the season. The Razorbacks have a really good quarterback, and... not a whole lot else. They get close and find a way to lose seemingly every single week. They’ll have a chance to get things back on track in the next few weeks, but their season will be lost by the time they play for the biggest trophy on earth in the Battle Line Rivalry. This should be a win.

And then there’s Georgia. I’m not going to spend too much time breaking that game down. We all know what that team is, was and will be.

I say all of that to say this — beating Kentucky keeps everything on the table. And I mean everything. If the Tigers beat South Carolina next week, as they should, that Georgia game still has a chance to determine the SEC East. The LSU game sucked. It was frustrating. But this team still has a ton to play for. Beating Kentucky (FINALLY) in Lexington makes that possible. What a relief.