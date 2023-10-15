The art of weathering a storm in football

When your back is against the wall and the world appears to be against you, how do you respond?

Well, the Missouri Tigers gave their answer on Saturday night.

It was a rather rainy evening in Lexington. For Mizzou, the day’s weather almost seemed to symbolize its on-field play early on.

Through one quarter of action, Kentucky led Missouri 14-0. The Wildcats had out-gained Mizzou 150-16, converted 4-of-5 third downs and ran 21 plays to the Tigers’ 10.

Kentucky’s star running back Ray Davis, who everybody in the country knew was the key to UK’s offense, ran for 71 yards in the opening frame. Brady Cook threw an uncharacteristic interception, Luther Burden had an uncharacteristic drop and the Missouri offense as a whole looked out of sorts.

The result was a commanding 14-0 lead for the home team, and all of the momentum in the world appeared to be behind Kentucky. The Wildcats’ sold out crowd responded appropriately, and this game began to have the look of a humbling experience for the Tigers.

After all, Kentucky had won seven of the past eight in this budding rivalry and seemed to hold a distinct mental edge over Mizzou. For all intents and purposes, there were thunderclouds hovering above the Tiger sideline at this point.

But, football is a beautiful sport. One thing that makes it so beautiful is that just one play can change the entire course of a game. Luke Bauer’s 39-yard dime to Marquis Johnson on a fake punt in the second quarter did just that, and Mizzou effectively capitalized on that momentum through the rest of the first half.

“We just needed a spark, and I’m really proud of coach [Erik] Link for identifying that as a fake,” Drinkwitz said. “That changed momentum, because we went on a 38-7 run after that.”

The Tiger defense responded with its best possession of the half, forcing a three-and-out. Amidst his struggles through the air, Cook began to find success on the ground (team-high 33 yards in the first half), which seemed to spark the offense.

Kirby Moore’s unit scored on every one of its three possessions in the second quarter, allowing the team to take a 17-14 lead into the break. The “middle eight” of a game, which Drinkwitz emphasizes often, went heavily in Mizzou’s favor. The Tigers scored on a well-placed 18-yard pass from Cook to Theo Wease to close the half, and Barion Brown fumbled on UK’s first snap of the second half. The Tigers manage to steal three points after Joseph Charleston recovered the miscue.

Even when Kentucky appeared to steal back the momentum by taking a 21-20 lead at 3:39 mark of the third quarter, Mizzou had an answer. After the issues of the first quarter, the Tigers never looked fazed the rest of the way.

“We didn’t start fast, I turned the ball over and they put up two quick touchdowns,” Cook said. “We knew it was going to be a long game and we were going to have our opportunities.”

Last season, one could argue that Missouri would have folded when faced with such immense adversity early in a game.

But, while one of the biggest clichés in football is that experience outranks everything, it’s a cliché for a reason. The veteran presence of this group showed through in this hard-fought road win, allowing a team that looked outmatched in the first quarter to regain its balance the rest of the way. When Kentucky tried to make this game scrappy after the play, Mizzou maintained its cool and got the last laugh.

“We did a good job of limiting penalties and keeping our composure,” Cook said. “More-so, we enjoyed the environment. It was definitely an SEC football game and I thought we did a good job handling it.”

The ability of this team to exhibit such resilience has been apparent all season, and a lot of that can be attributed to the coaching staff. Drinkwitz and Co. frequently harp on how this program can not pay attention to outside noise or even its inner-most negative thoughts, and that appears to have gotten through to the players in ‘23. Even the coaching staff itself displayed great composure, continuing to let Cook air it out after the first quarter and making the necessary adjustments on defense to stifle Davis and UK’s offense.

“When I decided to come back to college, this is what I envisioned,” Darius Robinson said. “We really have love for each other, and we got hit in the mouth but, regardless, we just kept pushing.”

Regardless of the way the rest of this season goes, one thing is for certain:

These Tigers are going to give maximum effort in every game, through every quarter and on every snap. It’s just in their DNA.

“We’re a bunch of fighters,” Drinkwitz said. “We said it was gonna be a street fight so we had to take the gloves off. That was our motto all week.”

For now, consider the storm in Lexington to be effectively weathered.