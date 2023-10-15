Pourover: It’s all about how you respond

Not many would blame you for giving up hope. After last week. After that first quarter.

We’ve seen games like this before, after all. 2021 against Tennessee or Texas A&M. 2022 against Kansas State or Tennessee (again.) Under Eli Drinkwitz, Mizzou hasn’t been known to respond well within games. Mistakes tend to compound, effort begins to slip, discipline wanes... and so on and so forth.

So you’d be hard pressed to blame someone for feeling defeated after Devin Leary strolled into the end zone with 2:12 left in the first quarter. The defense looked flat and porous, missing tackles and, frankly, getting run over by Ray Davis. The offense, on the other hand, looked nothing like the inspired, electric unit we’ve come to expect over the first six weeks of the season. Brady Cook tossed his third pick in two weeks. The offensive line was struggling. Receivers weren’t getting open.

When Cook fell on a third down fumble with 11:38 left in the second quarter, it felt like things had already spiraled too far. The Kentucky voodoo felt too strong. Mizzou, looking disorganized and in danger of collapsing completely, needed something — anything.

Sensing this, Eli Drinkwitz responded.

I’m going to quote Brandon ‘BK’ Kiley for this next bit, because he dropped a particularly insightful bit of analysis in our Rock M Nation Slack channel right after this play:

That just saved the game

It may seem obvious, but I think it’s hard to estimate how right he was. After a quarter of getting kicked in the teeth over and over again, Eli Drinkwitz rolled up his sleeve, reeled back and threw a big ole Looney Tunes haymaker at Kentucky. And it landed.

Mizzou’s team, seemingly buoyed by their head coach’s cajones, responded in a myriad of ways. Here are a number of things that happened in the final 41:38 of the game after the right arm of Luke Bauer’s put the Tigers on the board:

Mizzou outscored Kentucky 31-7... yes, you’re reading that correctly.

Luther Burden caught 2 passes for 15 yards, which came on consecutive plays in the second quarter. And, somehow, Mizzou moved the ball at will.

Mizzou’s defense forced four turnovers — one fumble, two interceptions and one on downs — and held Kentucky to 144 total yards of offense in 10 drives.

The Tigers, despite the regular few offensive line penalties, played a mostly clean game. At the very least, they came nowhere near matching Kentucky’s 100+ penalty yards.

Aside from the fake punt Mizzou won’t get a lot of style points for Saturday night’s road win. Several elements of their game looked just off the pace. But after getting shoved into a locker against the team that stood as their biggest threat to second-best in the SEC East, Mizzou counterpunched in a determined, definitive way. And they still control their own destiny in the SEC East.

For the first time in 10 years, no one walked out of Kroger Field wondering if Mizzou was the better team — they knew.

Now that’s a response.

Other SEC Scores:

No. 1 Georgia 37, Vanderbilt 20

No. 11 Alabama 24, Arkansas 21

No. 19 Tennessee 20, Texas A&M 13

No. 22 LSU 48, Auburn 18

Florida 41, South Carolina 39