Rock M Reacts: Missouri wins big at Kentucky

Welcome Tiger Fans to Rock M Reacts! Parker Gillam and Jaden Lewis recap Mizzou’s huge win in Lexington as the Tigers upset #24 Kentucky to improve to 6-1 on the season.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:00: Welcome to Rock M Reacts! Let’s recap Mizzou’s win over Kentucky.

01:00 - 04:00: Initial thoughts.

04:00 - 07:20: How is this team different than others?

07:20 - 10:10: The defense.

10:10 - 15:20: The SEC East. Could Mizzou win it?

