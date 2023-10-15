Mizzou moves to No. 20 in AP, Coaches polls

The Associated Press decided that Mizzou’s 49-39 loss to LSU was evidence enough they weren’t one of the 25 best teams in the country. As it turns out, SEC road wins are sufficient to change their minds.

Mizzou leapt back into the AP Top 25 after their 38-21 win over Kentucky, slotting in at No. 20, just behind No. 19 LSU. They occupy the same spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll. Each poll ranks them as the sixth-highest team in the SEC and the third-highest in the SEC East.

Not an official poll, but worth mentioning as well: Blogfather Bill Connelly also ranked Mizzou at No. 20 in his College Football Power Rankings:

The Mizzou offense stuttered throughout — quarterback Brady Cook threw for only 167 yards and an interception, and Luther Burden III managed just two catches for 15 yards. But the Tiger defense dominated quarterback Devin Leary, sacking him four times and picking him off twice, and Mizzou scored a big road win.

In the coming weeks, Mizzou will have the opportunity to make some big leaps in the polls. It all starts with taking care of business against South Carolina at next weekend’s homecoming game.