Mizzou Volleyball steals a five set victory from Ole Miss

Mizzou pulled off a gutsy comeback tonight in a five set victory (26-24, 18-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-6) over Ole Miss. Just when the Tigers (12-7, 4-4) looked down for the count, they found a way to seize momentum from the Rebels (8-11, 2-6) and escape with the win.

Set one began as a back-and-forth tug of war over the lead. Tied at eight, Mizzou was the first team to get any sort of separation as an ace from Dilara Gedikoglu put the Tigers up 10-8. However, Ole Miss soon came back with three consecutive points to take a 12-11 lead, and the teams began to trade points once again.

Coming out of the media timeout, the Rebels put together another 3-0 run to go ahead 18-15 and maintained a 2-3 point cushion for most of the set’s remainder. Following a kill by Shayla Meyer, Mizzou found itself facing set point 24-22. The Tigers responded with a massive 4-0 run to snatch the first set right out of the Rebels’ fingers, clinching the victory 26-24 on a double block by Jordan Iliff and Morgan Isenberg.

Outside of the late rally to steal a set victory by Mizzou, Ole Miss played at a higher level during the second half of set one. They carried over their momentum into the second set, using a 3-0 run to take an early 6-2 lead. Mizzou slowly began to show some life, cutting the deficit to four at 11-7 before the Rebels scored four straight points to take the 16-8 advantage and put themselves comfortably in control.

The latter portion of this set was chock-full of point streaks. The Tigers scored three straight points to make the score 16-11 before Ole Miss reextended their lead to 20-11 courtesy of a 4-0 run. Mizzou immediately responded with a 4-0 run of their own to cut the deficit to five, 20-15.

For the rest of the set, the two sides traded points, and the Tigers were never able to mount a serious comeback. The Rebels finished out the set with a Cammy Niesen service ace, winning 25-18 and evening up the match at 1-1.

Set three began much more evenly matched, with the two teams tied at six early on, before Ole Miss scored three straight to take an 11-7 lead. The Rebels were able to maintain a healthy cushion for a good part of the set, seeing their lead hover between 3-6 points. That is, however, until a 4-0 Mizzou run cut the deficit to one, making the score 22-21.

Refusing to relinquish the lead they held on to so firmly for most of the set, Ole Miss stopped the Tigers comeback in its tracks and clinched set three 25-21 on a 3-0 run, taking the 2-1 lead heading into set four.

The Tigers turned a corner at the beginning of the fourth set, taking a 5-2 lead to kick off the action. Ole Miss quickly turned things around, and the two squads engaged in a closely-locked duel. As soon as Mizzou took a lead, the Rebels would knot the score back up. One small run was responded to with another from the opposing side.

The Tigers began to shift the momentum with a 4-0 run, giving them the 20-17 lead and getting a Hearnes Center crowd which had been mostly dormant for the last two sets back into the action. Ole Miss continued to make life difficult, tying the score up at 22 and 23. However, the Rebels made two consecutive uncharacteristic errors, sending the match to a fifth and final set with Mizzou taking set four 25-23.

Feeding off a reinvigorated Hearnes Center, the Tigers moved ahead 5-1 to begin set five. Mizzou’s attack fired on all cylinders in the biggest moments of the match, putting Dawn Sullivan’s squad ahead 8-4 with all the momentum. Saving by far their best volleyball of the night for last, the Tigers rang up five straight points to make the score 14-5 before Janet deMarrais’ 30th kill of the night gave Mizzou the 15-6 set five victory and a come from behind 3-2 win.

Janet deMarrais compiled her new career-high (again) in kills with a .269 hitting percentage, not a bad number by any means given the amount of attempts she had. Dilara Gedikoglu finished second on the team in kills with 14 and a .312 hitting percentage, while Jordan Iliff hit .171 and tallied 11 kills.

For the Rebels, four players ended the night with double-digit kills. Anna Bair led Ole Miss with 13 kills and a .278 hitting percentage, while Payton Brgoch, Vivian Miller, and Shayla Meyer all tied for second with 10 kills.

Mizzou finished the night with a .251 hitting percentage, a good deal better than the Rebels at .191. Ole Miss just barely inched past the Tigers in blocks, 10-9.

I’m honestly still not sure how Mizzou managed to win this one. The Rebels clearly had the upper hand for the great majority of the match, silencing the Hearnes Center and giving the match an air of inevitability.

Like The Avengers in Endgame, this Tigers team just didn’t quit. Sometimes you have to win ugly, and a win is a win is a win. This should be a valuable experience, giving an all-out effort and clawing your way back to steal an unlikely victory.

At the end of the day, Mizzou took care of business, and moved back to .500 in conference play. Now, they get another opportunity to add a top-25 win to their resume when they travel to Auburn for 6:00 P.M. match this Friday.