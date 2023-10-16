Missouri basketball media day quotes and notes

While football may be dominating most of the attention of Missouri fans right now, the 2023-24 basketball season is just around the corner.

Dennis Gates and Co. are set to tip-off against Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Nov. 6, and the second season of the Gates era is highly anticipated following the success of last year’s campaign. With a new group of transfers and freshmen joining a core group of returners, this team has a healthy mix of great potential and pivotal question marks entering the season.

Here’s the top quotes and notes from the Tigers’ media day festivities on Monday:

Curt Lewis | Junior | Guard

On what’s stood out to him about CoMo: “I like Columbia because it’s similar to Louisville in a way; not too big and not too small. One thing I’m not looking forward to is the cold weather, but other than that everything is good.”

John Tonje | Graduate Student | Guard

On adjusting to the Mizzou program: “The biggest adjustment is just the terminology, once I got that down it started to go a bit smoother on offense. It took a bit to get used to but I’m starting to get the hang of it.”

On what he thinks of the 2023-24 Tigers : “I think this team is one of the most connected teams I’ve ever been a part of.”

Nick Honor | Graduate Student | Guard

On the camaraderie of this team: “We spend a lot of time together. We’re over at his house a lot. Most of us live together, too. The more we get to know each other, the easier it is to trust each other in in-game scenarios.”

Anthony Robinson II | Freshman | Point Guard

On how he has adjusted to this style of offense: “I play fast as well, so I like to get up and down the floor. It really fit to me, cause I’m able to play like myself. It’s now just about thinking while I’m moving fast.”

: “Going to the football games, I’ve been loving the atmosphere there.” On how this team of so many newcomers has meshed: “Nothing is forced, everything happens naturally. I think that the mixture of young guys and older guys has come together well.”

Aidan Shaw | Sophomore | Forward

On his biggest takeaways from last year: “I was really just a sponge last year, trying to learn everything I could. This year I’m able to see the game differently.”

Caleb Grill | Graduate Student | Guard

On what Mizzou fans should know about him: “First and foremost, I’m a winner. I’m here to win as many games as possible.”

Noah Carter | Graduate Student | Forward

On how Gates gets to know every player so well: “I feel like it’s easy to see based off the guys he recruits and who he bonds with. You can see with each player we got this year, freshman or the portal, he’s able to really connect with them. I feel like that’s why we have the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation for 2024 and a great team right now.”

On the reality of having more height on this 2023-24 squad: “When we walk around, everybody is staring at Mabor, Connor and Jordan and asking them how tall they are. I feel short (Carter is 6-foot-6), but then I walk out by myself and people are like ‘Hey, you’re tall,’ but they aren’t used to seeing someone who’s 7-foot-5. I won’t have to play the five spot all the time, so there will definitely be some changes.”

Sean East II | Graduate Student | Guard

On the buzz of Mizzou : “You can just tell in the city; football is well right now. Everything’s well. It’s kind of a little thing boiling up. We got a new gym floor, seats, a new jumbotron like, things are building up, but we got to go out there and show it.”

Connor Vanover | Graduate Student | Center

On where his perimeter shooting ability comes from: “I got it from my mom, she had a soft touch. But, ever since I was in fourth or fifth grade, a coach saw that I had a chance to step out a little bit. By sixth grade, I started shooting threes and kept making ‘em.”

On his role on both ends of the floor: “Defensively I can be an anchor/rim protector inside and then offensively I can space the floor and be an inside-out big.”

“They break it down to where it's really simple, even if on the outside it doesn’t look like it. “It’s really good, it’s a way that I like to play in having a 5-out offense. I can run a little bit and we are going to get up a lot of threes.” Jackson Francois went around interviewing plenty of players, including Vanover. The Oral Roberts transfer had yet to be introduced to this trend of fellow players asking questions, which Ben Sternberg and Tre Gomillion did frequently last year.

Dennis Gates | Head Coach | 2nd Season

Coach Gates talked about it during the presser, and nearly every player mentioned it as well: Being in Phoenix for the Final Four on April 6 and 8 is the ultimate goal for this team.

On the 2023-24 Missouri Tigers : “I see a team that loves to play with each other. They love to work and get each other better. They’re very competitive, and I truly believe it's for the betterment of our program moving forward. It’s a long season. They’re falling in love with the process. And that’s what we need to do, fall in love with the process and not look at other things that can distract.”

On who’s the most improved player on the team: “Kaleb Brown is the most improved player that we’ve had all summer, and I look forward to him making some strides and continuing to do those things in a consistent way.”

On having an experienced transfer class: “So when you look at Tamar Bates, he played in the Big 10 at Indiana. There shouldn’t be a crowd that impacts that in a negative way. He should be able to play in any environment...Caleb Grill is the same way. He’s played at an unbelievable program...So now they’re going to be expected to not just use your experiences, but how can their experiences impact every individual and this team.”

A peak into his recruiting style: “I come into it in an authentic way. I don’t try to be a used car salesman or anything like that. I give full transparency into who I am as a person. I don’t talk about basketball; I don’t talk about certain things. I tell them the reasons why me and my family chose the city of Columbia.”

On the NCAA Tournament expansion: “We need to expand the NCAA Tournament. It needs to expand. Put me on the record; it has to expand. The business model causes for it to expand, and hopefully it continues to expand no different than it has since the very beginning.”

On how well the team has been excelling academically: “I’m really excited about our GPA right now. Our GPA right now is like, I haven’t seen a B on our grade reports. That means I’ve seen all A’s, not C’s.”