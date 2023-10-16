MV3: A defensive bounce back and a special teams’ surprise

Welcome to the MV3, a weekly piece where Rock M Nation’s staff votes on the three most impactful players in Mizzou’s previous game.

If I’d told you at the beginning of the season that the MV3 against Kentucky would feature two defenders and a special teams player, would you feel good about the result? Probably not right? What if I told you the special teams player was a punter? You’d probably have rolled your eyes and skipped the game altogether.

It’s a good thing narratives aren’t written beforehand, is it?

In light of Mizzou’s 38-21 road win over Kentucky, it’s easy to pick out any number of players who helped secure Mizzou’s first win in Lexington since 2013. Our staff had a hard time deciding who was most worthy, and ended up selecting not three, but four players to celebrate.

1. Kris Abrams-Draine

Even without Ennis Rakestraw, the spotlight was firmly on Kris Abrams-Draine and the depth of the Mizzou secondary. The secondary throttled the Kentucky passing game, led by a dynamic performance from the junior corner. KAD only racked up three tackles, and a half TFL. But that doesn’t tell the story of how he eliminated any threat of a long ball from Kentucky’s big receivers. He picked off a key pass to ice the game late, and could’ve (should’ve?) been credited with another that was called off earlier.

If we’re in the final weeks of watching KAD play in a Mizzou uniform, he’s making sure to put on a show.

2. Luke Bauer

Can’t a guy get a picture, Getty? USA Today? Where are y’all at?

Luke Bauer entered the 2023 season in a dogfight for the starting punter spot and ended Week 7 responsible for arguably the most important play of the Eli Drinkwitz era. With Mizzou hanging on by a thread early in the second quarter, Bauer threw up a beauty of a ball to Marquis Johnson, who high-pointed it perfectly against the unsuspecting Kentucky defender and waltzed into the end zone.

What Bauer did the rest of the game doesn’t really matter. Eli Drinkwitz placed the game on his shoulders and Bauer delivered. For that, he’ll be remembered fondly.

T-3. Darius Robinson

Oh, look, we’ve got our first tie of the season!

Darius Robinson has had an up-and-down senior season, battling a lingering calf injury and the switch to a new position, one that probably wouldn’t be necessary if Mizzou had been able to find another impact pass rusher. Despite the inconsistency, however, Robinson saved his best performance of the season for the most important game. The senior was everywhere in the Kentucky backfield, causing havoc for a quarterback who looked spooked by the time the game ended. Robinson ended up with 6 tackles, 2 sacks and an additional half tackle for a loss.

We’ve been hoping Mizzou’s gaudy pressure rates would finally translate to production at some point, and Robinson finally delivered in a massive way on a massive stage.

T-3. Theo Wease, Jr

It feels good to write glowingly about Theo Wease, Jr. All he’s done is produce since suiting up in black and gold, and he finally got the chance to shine in Lexington. With Luther Burden III bottled up for most of the game, Wease turned in yet another solid performance, going for 58 yards and a score on 6 catches. “Pedestrian numbers,” you may be thinking. But that wouldn’t account for the numerous defensive pass interference flags Wease drew while burning the Kentucky secondary.

When your star receiver has an off night, as they all tend to do, you have to look for your No. 2 to pick him up. Wease did so in a major way on Saturday night.

Others receiving votes: Johnny Walker, Jr.

What do you think? Did we pick the right players as most valuable? Let us know in the comments!