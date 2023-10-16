Luke Bauer: No. 1 in our hearts, No. 1 on ESPN’s Top Plays

He’s the punter with the gun...ter?

There are plenty of reasons that Mizzou beat Kentucky 38-21 in Lexington on Saturday. Stout defense, opportunistic offense, Kentucky’s lack of discipline. We could point to any of these things or all of them.

But then again, we could also just keep watching the Luke Bauer fake punt.

It’s legitimately startling that Luke Bauer could end up with just as many career passing touchdowns in a Missouri uniform as Chase Patton. I say “could” because there’s still time for him to add some more to his tally.

Here’s your weekly “Mizzou in the NFL” recap:

Nick Bolton registered four tackles in the Chiefs’ stifling 19-8 win over Denver on Thursday.

Jordan Elliott had one tackle as the Browns surprised the undefeated 49ers by dropping them 19-17.

Akayleb Evans made 7 tackles as the Vikings dispatched the Bears 19-13.

Ken Pomeroy’s basketball rankings came out yesterday, and Mizzou Hoops... maybe isn’t as high as some of us might like.

Happy KenPom Sunday.#Mizzou opens at No. 55 and 10th in the SEC. pic.twitter.com/7S7HDEwqqs — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) October 15, 2023

KenPom wasn’t as fond of Mizzou last season, so here’s to hoping the Tigers outperform their projections for a second season in a row.

Much has been made of Max Scherzer’s absence in this year’s MLB Playoffs. But with the Texas Rangers squaring off with the Houston Astros in a battle for the American League pennant, Mad Max is making his return: Scherzer was added to the Rangers’ American League Championship Series roster on Sunday.

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, has been out since Sept. 12 because of a muscle strain in his shoulder. Scherzer, who was traded from the New York Mets this summer, said he was “ready to go” after throwing a bullpen session and doing fielding drills Friday.

It remains to be seen how Scherzer will be used by manager Bruce Bochy, either as a bullpen weapon or a starter on an innings limit. Or, you know, as a regular starter because apparently Max Scherzer doesn’t wear down.