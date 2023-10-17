The Revue: A Kentucky Fried Heist

Saturday night was all about the vibes. Kicking Kentucky’s ass is good, but kicking their ass in Lexington? During their homecoming?

Brother, we eatin’ good tonight. Give me a track to vibe to.

It’s difficult for me to write these after a Mizzou Football road victory and not think of heist movies.

Call me one-note. I don’t care. I love a good heist. Inside Man. Drive. Inception. Baby Driver. Good Time. And that’s just post-2000! Heists have the unique ability to engender high stakes and suspense while evoking an easy-breezy, slicked-back cool that almost every movie since the dawn of Film Noir has been trying to achieve. How do you find the balance between a good hang and an edge-of-your-seat story? Make a heist and it gets way easier.

No one in this century does heists like Steven Soderbergh. I probably made that clear when I wrote about Ocean’s Eleven a few weeks ago. He writes meta-comic action like it’s a daily journal entry. Farcical thrills come easy to him. I don’t know what it is. Maybe he’s a college football fan!

Soderbergh has made a lot of movies in the past 20 years. But he hasn’t made a great movie since 2017, when he brought Logan Lucky into the world. A criminally (get it?) underrated movie, Logan Lucky is like if Ocean’s Eleven was trying way less. It’s also emotionally resonant in a way Ocean’s Eleven doesn’t have the capacity to be. Does that make it a better movie? I don’t think so, but I could understand an argument.

I think that’s why it came to mind as I watched Mizzou lay a 38-21 shellacking on Kentucky. And make no mistake — this was a shellacking. You’re telling me outscoring a Top 25 opponent 38-7 over the final three quarters of a game — in their house, I may add — isn’t beating the hell out of them? I’d say it is, but maybe that’s just me.

This and the Kansas State wins this season have been, in my opinion, the two most purely enjoyable football games of the Eli Drinkwitz era, albeit for entirely different reasons. You could feel the effort going into the Kansas State game. It was the unleashing of every try-hard bit of work that Drink has put into this program over the past four years... a damn it, it worked. Worked like a charm. It had the twist and grand finale to top it all off too!

This game, though? I can’t remember ever feeling that way during the last 30 minutes of a Mizzou game. The Tigers were in control and I never, not even once, felt like it was going to get away from them. It felt effortless, even if I know in theory that it wasn’t. I was several drinks in and having a ball. Is college football supposed to be this fun? I’m not sure if it is, because it seems illegal. Maybe that’s my Evangelical guilt complex coming out.

Assuming the team stays in form, Mizzou is on its way to a very special season. It’s already produced two of the most high-octane, enjoyable heists of the modern Tiger era — one against a highly-ranked opponent, one against a pesky rival. And I don’t really care if one was a little sloppier than the other. I’ll take them both. Because at least that tells me that Mizzou knows how to win any which way the wind blows.

★★★★★ for the win over Kentucky, ★★★★☆ for Logan Lucky which is a second-tier Steven Soderbergh heist and a first-tier film

Watchability Meter

Look, I don’t think Kentucky is that bad of a state. I’ve been to Louisville: it’s fun! I’ve driven through Paducah: it’s... fine! The blue grass really is neat to look at, and the people seem friendly.

But let me just get this off my chest when I say, “oh my sweet god, FINALLY.” Nothing about Kentucky and Mizzou’s football history has ever felt right to me. The way that the Wildcats, a long time afterthought in the world of college football, just happened to stumble onto Mark Stoops right as Mizzou found a foothold in the SEC has given me fits for years.

I don’t really dislike Kentucky, but they’re the most annoying type of program if you’re a fan of a team like Missouri. They’re never going to challenge the elite teams of the country in the way Mizzou has; at best, they’re a 10-win outfit. But they’re persistent and obnoxious in the way they can mess up your rhythm because, as much as it pains me to admit it, they’re (mostly) disciplined. They don’t make a ton of mistakes, they win on the margins and they put you in a funk.

I can probably count 3 or 4 times in the past decade that Mizzou would have broken through to a new level in the SEC if Kentucky hadn’t been there to trip them up with some boring-ass game plan or act of god referee bullshit. Every year when I think about all the things that could go wrong for Mizzou football, I think, “what sort of Three Stooges malarkey is going to go down in that Kentucky game?”

Thank GOD for Saturday night. It felt like a fog lifting. It felt like the end of a decade-long fever. It felt like finally popping your back in just the right way that alleviates a ton of stress.

I’m not saying Kentucky won’t continue to be annoying. It is their identity, and more power to them. That’s how they win, and they’ve become pretty good at it. But in a year where Mizzou could actually do something for the first time in a decade, it felt good to shove Kentucky aside relatively easily.

For putting Kentucky in its place on their Homecoming night, Mizzou gets 5/5 KFC Famous Bowls, the truest legacy of the Bluegrass State.

Disrespectful Play Index

I got a message from Luther Burden earlier this week. He said he was going to take a night off and needed someone to fill in for him on this week’s DPI.

“No problem,” I said. “You guys going to have a replacement on hand?”

He assured me something fun was coming. I can’t think of many funner things than watching LB3 juke guys out of their socks, but hey, I trust him.

What Mizzou provided in Burden’s stead is the defining disrespectful moment of the Eli Drinkwitz era, you know, outside of all the times Drink has publicly made fun of another coach.

As a reminder, here are the categories we judge by...

Category 1: How difficult/impressive was the play? (0-20)

Category 2: How hard did the defense try? (0-20)

Category 3: How much did his teammates help? (0-5)

Category 4: What did the player do immediately afterward? (0-20)

Category 5: How did everyone not involved react? (0-15)

Category 6: Is there a backstory/context to consider? (0-20)

And here’s the play in question!

Category 1: How difficult/impressive was the play?

I’m never going to say that pulling off a fake punt is easy, even if it seems like they work a lot. I’m definitely not going to say it’s an easy call to make, especially when your defense is getting ransacked and you’re at risk of going down 21-0 in the first 20 minutes of a game.

But out of all the fake punts I’ve ever seen run, I believe this one went the smoothest. Luke Bauer took the snap, loaded up and fired directly to where he always intended to go. No decisions were made except, “here’s the ball, go get it Marquis.”

On Marquis’ end, I think there’s some discussion worth having about how good the coverage on him was. And I think the consensus might be that it was, “Bad!” And that’s very funny to me, seeing as Andru Phillips, the guy covering him, is one of Kentucky’s starting cornerbacks! Eli Drinkwitz had the guts to call the play, Luke Bauer put the ball in the right spot, and Marquis Johnson made the catch... but Andru Phillips looked just about as lost as one can look in this scenario. 14/20

Category 2: How hard did the defense try?

I did just spend a few dozen words excoriating the execution of Andru Phillips, but fair is fair: It looked like he was trying (and failing spectacularly!) Look at him lunging for Marquis in the photo above. You know how you can sometimes hear a picture? I can hear every expletive coming out of Phillips’ mouth in this very frame. It’s exhilirating. I hope you can hear it too. Because there’s something very special about watching an opponent try their damndest while utterly and completely failing to do their job. 19/20

Category 3: How much did his teammates help?

I suppose this depends on who you think the true playmaker is in this scenario: Luke Bauer or Marquis Phillips? I think, in both cases, they executed this play flawlessly. Bauer’s ball is thrown just about as well as you’d hope, and Johnson does a great job of fighting off a physical corner and high-pointing the ball in a way that leaves him plenty of momentum to hit the end zone unimpeded. No help required — just two guys playing pitch-and-catch. 5/5

Category 4: What did the player do immediately afterward?

I love this for Marquis Johnson. More specifically, I love Marquis Johnson for this.

Johnson, a freshman on a team that is getting soundly and thoroughly smacked around on the road, does a lap to the fans, shushing them while still down by a touchdown. That is a choice, one that I’m very glad he made. Mizzou has been known to break out the smack talk in this series (more on that later), and seeing Marquis Johnson continue that lineage warms my heart.

Oh, but that’s not all.

On his way back to the sideline, Marquis gives the crowd a little more prompting. I can’t tell whether or not he’s inviting heckles or poking them for being quiet, but either way, I fully condone it. Sometimes talking trash is an art. Sometimes it’s a blunt instrument. It’s definitely the latter in this case, and I look forward to the rest of Johnson’s time spent dealing it out to rival fan bases during his Missouri career. 20/20

Category 5: How did everyone not involved react?

There are two components here that I think we need to focus on, one more important than the other.

First things first, Johnson and Bauer are swarmed in the end zone by their teammates... as they should be! Executing a fake punt for a touchdown in these circumstances is difficult, and all of these guys should take their allotted time celebrating the fact.

That’s all well and good. What I really want to get to, though, is the impeccable camera work in the direct aftermath of this play.

This is special stuff.

Obviously the central figure of this masterpiece is the star. It takes a lot to make someone at a sporting event look completely and utterly dumbfounded. I feel like I can see through him in this moment, every bit of his soul leaking out of his ears.

I do appreciate the variety of looks we’re getting, though. Home boy on the right looks like he just watched a train crash (don’t worry, buddy, there’s still plenty of game left!) and my guy on the left has got that disappointed message board commenter energy. He’s definitely thinking, “I could coach this team better than Mark Stoops.” 15/15

Category 6: Is there a backstory/context to consider?

It might be an overblown narrative outside of Columbia, but the Kentucky voodoo felt so real up until Saturday evening. Even when Mizzou finds ways to hang on with the Wildcats, there’s always a back-breaking moment waiting in the wings to decimate our hopes and dreams. But when Luke Bauer hit Marquis Johnson on the sideline, I could feel the winds of fate changing. An ancient cloud passing over a lamenting team as if to say, “you are my chosen team, and I shall bless thee on this night.”

That’s how it felt anyway. Now it just feels like Kentucky is in the backseat watching Mizzou charge ahead. And that rules. 20/20

Mizzou’s fake punt was 93 percent disrespectful to Kentucky. I think that’s a new Revue record.

Superlatives and Awards

Best Prospective NIL Deal

What’s the best gym in Columbia? Planet Fitness? Body Refinery?

Whatever it is, get my man Luke Bauer signed up for a sponsored membership. Dude does not miss leg or arm day.

The Himothy Award for Most “Him” Performance

It’s obvious, right?

WK7 | SEC Football Player of the Week



DEFENSIVE: Darius Robinson@MizzouFootball x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/e6JkxwiX2Z — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 16, 2023

My man was on one on Saturday. On his death bed, Devin Leary will see his life flashing before his eyes and be haunted by the image of Darius Robinson closing in like the grim reaper.

Best Meme Award

Mizzou’s back in the win column, which means the memes are positive this week, folks.

First place goes to friend of the site Mark Kim for resurrecting a classic moment of hostility between Mizzou and Kentucky.

I went back and rewatched this highlight. It still hits.

Second place goes to “Dennis Drinkwitz” (of no relation, I assume) for adopting the vintage Spiderman outside of the “Spidermen pointing at each other” meme. I like when someone spins off a classic!

Third place goes to an oldie but a goodie. The narrative of this meme is all over the place, but I like it for pure intimidation factor.