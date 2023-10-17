Storytelling statistics from Mizzou’s win over Kentucky

For Mizzou, 6-1 feels nice heading into Homecoming, and it feels even better knowing that Saturday’s 38-21 win over Kentucky could have gone south after a disastrous first quarter.

But the Tigers prevailed against the Wildcats in what could be described as a gritty, tough and grind-it-out style of play in the harsh winter-like conditions. It resulted in Mizzou’s first victory at Kroger Field since it was called Commonwealth Stadium in 2013.

Here are some interesting numbers from the game.

3 turnovers

Missouri’s defense played perhaps its most complete performance of the year at Kentucky. It was refreshing after watching LSU tally over 500 yards a week ago, and a confidence builder as the defense thrived without its second-best cornerback in Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Highlighting the defense was the trio of turnovers forced by the helping win the turnover battle as the offense committed one of its own in the first quarter. No MU defense has had more since the four forced at Mississippi State in the 2020 season finale. The last time it came in a win was against Tennessee in 2018.

This was due to the tenacity of Missouri’s secondary that shut down Devin Leary and Kentucky’s passing arsenal. Kris Abrams-Draine recorded a pick (no surprise) as he is tied for third nationally in interceptions (4) and tied for second in passes defended (9), just one behind Louisiana Tech’s Willie Roberts. Marcus Clarke came in clutch with a pick, while Joseph Charleston also forced Barion Brown to cough up the ball, which landed into the hands of Drey Norwood to start the third quarter.

More importantly, two turnovers resulted in six points, contributing to a double-digit victory.

A 14-Point deficit

Statistically speaking, when Missouri goes on the road and falls behind by 14 points, it is likely a wrap. Mizzou has played over 1,300 games since 1890. Before Saturday, the Tigers had only come away victorious seven times after falling behind by 14 points in opposing stadiums, those games being Illinois (1966), Ohio State (1976), Colorado (1977 & 1981), both Kansas and Oklahoma State in 2001 as well as Tennessee in 2012.

For the first fifteen minutes of play at Kentucky, it didn’t seem like the 2023 Tigers would become the seventh team to accomplish this feat on the road. Through a fake punt and a three-quarter resurgence, MU left Kroger Field with a 6-1 record and SEC East Title aspirations still alive.

15 Receiving Yards

For four weeks, undoubtedly, the most significant factor in Missouri starting with five wins before mid-October was the incredible start by Luther Burden III. Through six weeks in 2023, Burden didn’t have less than seven receptions or 114 yards. But in a place where Mizzou hadn’t won in a decade, the opposition neutralized Burden to just 15 yards on two receptions, his lowest totals since facing South Carolina last season.

But, in the face of adversity, Missouri showed it could win in a different style from what we’ve seen throughout this season, as the defense and special teams made plays while the offense was held to its second-lowest yardage total of the season and its best player was taken out of the equation.

“That’s part of the game, right?” Drinkwitz said. “They did a nice job taking Luther away and we didn’t do as good of job offensively I mean we only had 300 yards of offense. We didn’t really kill it offensively, we were efficient when we had our opportunities, but I think that’s the beauty of that locker room, like, it’s not a one-man band, it’s a team. It’s a team and nobody is celebrating harder than Luther.”

40 Yards

On the surface level, Ray Davis did have his second most productive day of the season against the Tigers with 128 yards on 20 carries equaling a 6.4 yards per carry average.

Davis came into the game as the Southeastern Conference’s leading rusher and that was advertised through the first 15 minutes as he gashed the Tigers defense for 88 yards on nine carries.

But, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.

For the final 45 minutes of game time, Davis was silenced by Missouri’s defense much like was a week prior at Georgia after ripping Florida apart for 280 yards. During that time span, Davis was held to 40 yards on 11 attempts the rest of the way and the rush defense that we’re used to seeing returned, as Mizzou ranks 34th in the nation in that category limiting opponents to 3.73 yards per rush.

The Tigers have now faced the SEC’s top rushing leaders not named Cody Schrader (who is second). The final three quarters should provide some confidence moving forward as Mizzou has yet to face Daijun Edwards (Georgia), Tennessee’s trio of Jaylen Wright, Jabari Small, and Dylan Sampson as well as talented rushing attacks in Florida and Arkansas.

For now, it’s onto South Caorlina.