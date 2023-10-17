 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SEC Weekly Awards for Mizzou Football and Volleyball, Homecoming Sold Out, and a Facilites Master Plan

Mizzou Links for Tuesday, October 17

By Sammy Stava
SEC DPOW for D-Rob

After his performance in a 38-21 win over Kentucky on Saturday night, fifth-year senior defensive lineman Darius Robinson was awarded SEC Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Per MUTigers.com, Robinson recorded a team-high six tackles and had his first multi-sack game of his career.

That performance was also mentioned nationally, as Robinson landed on the Reese’s Senior Bowl Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

Football wasn’t the only program that gathered conference weekly awards, however. Dawn Sullivan’s Mizzou volleyball squad had a successful week with wins over Alabama and Ole Miss. As a result, sophomore Maya Sands won SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week and Sierra Dudley was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week.

From MUTigers.com, Maya Sands had 42 digs over the week, including a career-high 30 digs in the win over Ole Miss. Meanwhile, Sierra Dudley had 107 assists on the week, including 60 vs Ole Miss — which was the second-highest total for an SEC setter in conference play this season.

Exciting times all around Mizzou Athletics right now as we enter Homecoming Week, and Mizzou Football has officially announced a sold-out crowd vs South Carolina, which is now the third home sell-out in a row.

Mizzou Athletics also announced a facilities master plan, which they will present to the UM Board of Curators in a November meeting. Read more on MUTigers.com.

Dave Matter says that it’s a “game-changer”, so stay tuned for what’s to come.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • The schedule of events for Homecoming Week at Mizzou:
  • Mizzou Football announces their Week 7 Players of the Game:
  • EJ Ndoma-Ogar is Mizzou Football’s Academic Player of the Week
  • Media member Jackson Francois!
  • ICYMI: Mizzou WBB Head Coach Robin Pingeton’s Sunday Sit-Down with ABC 17’s Nathalie Jones:
  • Mizzou Softball freshman pictures!
  • Year Three coming up for Sarah Linthacum!
