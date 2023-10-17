SEC Weekly Awards for Mizzou Football and Volleyball, Homecoming Sold Out, and a Facilites Master Plan

SEC DPOW for D-Rob
After his performance in a 38-21 win over Kentucky on Saturday night, fifth-year senior defensive lineman Darius Robinson was awarded SEC Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.
.@Darius6Robinson showed out week 7 on being named @SEC Defensive player of the week‼️#MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/fgOsgpbcaE— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 16, 2023
Per MUTigers.com, Robinson recorded a team-high six tackles and had his first multi-sack game of his career.
That performance was also mentioned nationally, as Robinson landed on the Reese’s Senior Bowl Co-Defensive Player of the Week.
The Reese's Senior Bowl Co-Defensive Player of the Week is @MizzouFootball DE Darius Robinson @Darius6Robinson racking up 6 tackles, 4 solo, 2 sacks, and 2.5 TFLs in the 38-21 #MIZ win over Kentucky. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/7Ox9gobegM— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) October 16, 2023
Football wasn’t the only program that gathered conference weekly awards, however. Dawn Sullivan’s Mizzou volleyball squad had a successful week with wins over Alabama and Ole Miss. As a result, sophomore Maya Sands won SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week and Sierra Dudley was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week.
Congratulations to Maya Sands and Sierra Dudley who both earned SEC Player of the Week honors‼️— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) October 16, 2023
Sands ➡️ Co-Defensive Player of the Week
Dudley ➡️ Co-Freshman of the Week
: https://t.co/L9yk5QHIEU#MIZ pic.twitter.com/4wd2dgeo8n
From MUTigers.com, Maya Sands had 42 digs over the week, including a career-high 30 digs in the win over Ole Miss. Meanwhile, Sierra Dudley had 107 assists on the week, including 60 vs Ole Miss — which was the second-highest total for an SEC setter in conference play this season.
Exciting times all around Mizzou Athletics right now as we enter Homecoming Week, and Mizzou Football has officially announced a sold-out crowd vs South Carolina, which is now the third home sell-out in a row.
That’s 3 sellouts in a row https://t.co/wpUn1B24HL#MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/dt2nG6JbvM— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 16, 2023
Mizzou Athletics also announced a facilities master plan, which they will present to the UM Board of Curators in a November meeting. Read more on MUTigers.com.
Mizzou Momentum Continues with Facilities Master Plan: Mizzou Athletics to present unprecedented facilities master plan to UM Board of Curators at November meetinghttps://t.co/VEQrGqw75H— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) October 16, 2023
Dave Matter says that it’s a “game-changer”, so stay tuned for what’s to come.
This is a game-changer.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) October 16, 2023
Major news for Mizzou Athletics: Facilities Master Plan will be presented to the UM System Board of Curators at its Nov. 16 meeting. News release here https://t.co/ONq88sEG4B
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
- The schedule of events for Homecoming Week at Mizzou:
It's Homecoming Week at Mizzou!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/ASbD6YfzBR— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) October 16, 2023
- Mizzou Football announces their Week 7 Players of the Game:
Week 7 players of the game #MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/p3E52IxcWL— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 16, 2023
- EJ Ndoma-Ogar is Mizzou Football’s Academic Player of the Week
Academic player of the week @IHOP_75 #MIZ pic.twitter.com/XwxBVd8x3X— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 16, 2023
- On CBS Sports: Mizzou Basketball has been picked to finish eighth in the league with Matt Norlander’s prediction highest at No. 5.
- Mizzou Basketball also received votes in the preseason AP Top 25 poll that was released on Monday, coming in at 38th.
- Lots of coverage from Mizzou Basketball’s Media Day from ABC17’s Nathalie Jones:
#Mizzou MBB coach Dennis Gates had high praise for returner Kaleb Brown (@igb_kaleb) today. Said he is the most improved player this offseason, after he entered the portal, but decided to stay in Columbia.— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) October 16, 2023
"He's growing as a young man" ⤵️ really good insight here from Coach… pic.twitter.com/qG8EuI0UKx
LOTS of Tiger hoops content for you in here, folks ⤵️— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) October 16, 2023
The full press conference with #Mizzou head coach Dennis Gates, as well as interviews with quite a few players (returning and new)!
Year two under Coach Gates will be here soon https://t.co/xyLMbXmvyI
- Media member Jackson Francois!
? The sounds of Mizzou Media Day, presented by @JacksonFrancoi3 #MIZ pic.twitter.com/eFTh1yRztf— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) October 16, 2023
- ICYMI: Mizzou WBB Head Coach Robin Pingeton’s Sunday Sit-Down with ABC 17’s Nathalie Jones:
Miss my Sunday Sit-down with #Mizzou WBB head coach Robin Pingeton? Watch the whole thing right here ⤵️ https://t.co/IbesuzAsYA— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) October 16, 2023
- Mizzou Softball freshman pictures!
Freshmen Headshots— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) October 16, 2023
- Stefania Abruscato (Smithtown, N.Y.)
- Danielle Blackstun (O'Fallon, Mo.)
- Claire Cahalan (Columbus, Ga.)
- Abby Hay (Columbia, Mo.)#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/8Gtbo0vGNr
- Adi Koller (Texarkana, Texas)— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) October 16, 2023
- Marissa McCann (Surprise, Ariz.)
- Nathalie Touchet (Aledo, Texas)
- Madison Walker (Olathe, Kan.)#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/xXkGzN3tav
- Year Three coming up for Sarah Linthacum!
Year three pic.twitter.com/x1p2IuThOO— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) October 16, 2023
