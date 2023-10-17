SEC Weekly Awards for Mizzou Football and Volleyball, Homecoming Sold Out, and a Facilites Master Plan

SEC DPOW for D-Rob

After his performance in a 38-21 win over Kentucky on Saturday night, fifth-year senior defensive lineman Darius Robinson was awarded SEC Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Per MUTigers.com, Robinson recorded a team-high six tackles and had his first multi-sack game of his career.

That performance was also mentioned nationally, as Robinson landed on the Reese’s Senior Bowl Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

The Reese's Senior Bowl Co-Defensive Player of the Week is @MizzouFootball DE Darius Robinson @Darius6Robinson racking up 6 tackles, 4 solo, 2 sacks, and 2.5 TFLs in the 38-21 #MIZ win over Kentucky. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/7Ox9gobegM — Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) October 16, 2023

Football wasn’t the only program that gathered conference weekly awards, however. Dawn Sullivan’s Mizzou volleyball squad had a successful week with wins over Alabama and Ole Miss. As a result, sophomore Maya Sands won SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week and Sierra Dudley was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week.

Congratulations to Maya Sands and Sierra Dudley who both earned SEC Player of the Week honors‼️



Sands ➡️ Co-Defensive Player of the Week

Dudley ➡️ Co-Freshman of the Week



: https://t.co/L9yk5QHIEU#MIZ pic.twitter.com/4wd2dgeo8n — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) October 16, 2023

From MUTigers.com, Maya Sands had 42 digs over the week, including a career-high 30 digs in the win over Ole Miss. Meanwhile, Sierra Dudley had 107 assists on the week, including 60 vs Ole Miss — which was the second-highest total for an SEC setter in conference play this season.

Exciting times all around Mizzou Athletics right now as we enter Homecoming Week, and Mizzou Football has officially announced a sold-out crowd vs South Carolina, which is now the third home sell-out in a row.

Mizzou Athletics also announced a facilities master plan, which they will present to the UM Board of Curators in a November meeting. Read more on MUTigers.com.

Mizzou Momentum Continues with Facilities Master Plan: Mizzou Athletics to present unprecedented facilities master plan to UM Board of Curators at November meetinghttps://t.co/VEQrGqw75H — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) October 16, 2023

Dave Matter says that it’s a “game-changer”, so stay tuned for what’s to come.

This is a game-changer.



Major news for Mizzou Athletics: Facilities Master Plan will be presented to the UM System Board of Curators at its Nov. 16 meeting. News release here https://t.co/ONq88sEG4B — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) October 16, 2023

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

