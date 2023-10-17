Takeaways from Tiger Talk: Week Eight

Eliah Drinkwitz, RBs coach Curtis Luper and DE Darius Robinson recapped the fireworks from Lexington and previewed homecoming weekend with Mike Kelly on Tuesday at Bud’s Classic BBQ on 9th St.
Eliah Drinkwitz | Head Coach | 4th Season
- Drinkwitz said that the staff knew that anytime an opposing team crossed the 50, UK played safe defense on punt coverage and would jam the gunner. But...
- ...the corner didn’t actually jam Marquis Johnson, and instead ran with him. Thus, Drinkwitz said the execution was more difficult than expected, but that perhaps catching the corner by surprise helped with the play.
- Drinkwitz tells his players to not tell their parents about trick plays. “I don’t even tell my wife.”
- On Kentucky’s opening drives: “They were kinda in their bag, so to speak.”
- Drinkwitz said that he has never seen a stadium empty out as fast as Kroger Field did during the fourth quarter on Saturday. Applauded the Mizzou fans for being loud and present late in the gam.e
- Mike Kelly announced that Luther Burden was voted a unanimous All-American by CBS Sports.
- Drinkwitz said that Chad Bailey will rest this week, Chuck Hicks will start in his place.
- Joshua Manning played some significant snaps against UK, and Drinkwitz added that he has has played on every special teams snap. The team can’t redshirt him because of that, but the staff was challenged to get him into the game more.
- On Darius Robinson: “He believed in what we could be and the potential of this team. Unselfishly changed position after working his entire life to play on the inside. He was frustrated because the stats weren’t there in the first couple of games despite me thinking that he was doing alright.”
- On D-Rob winning SEC Defensive Player of the Week: “In this league, there are some special D-lineman. So if you’re that guy, that’s special.”
- Drinkwitz’ daughters are big fans of the Homecoming parade.
- On Homecoming: “We owe it to the great history of this university to put out a good product for everybody that will be here.”
- Drinkwitz called Spencer Rattler an elite quarterback.
Curtis Luper | Running Backs Coach | 4th Season
- Luper dropped a slight jab at UK, talking about how basketball season starts up in a couple of weeks for them.
- Frankly, it was difficult to hear much of Luper’s segment. Fan attendance at this Tiger Talk far exceeded last week’s. I wonder why...
Darius Robinson | Defensive End | Senior
- D-Rob sported a Bud’s BBQ shirt, repping the brand. He’s had a good relationship with the owner, Jason, ever since the restaurant opened up.
- Coach Drinkwitz started out as DJ on the plane ride home after.
- On how the defense adjusted following the first two drives against UK: “Nobody flipped on each other, nobody was blaming each other. We just locked in and leaned on our camaraderie.”
- D-Rob was baptized before he came to Mizzou. He also had bible study following Tiger Talk as well. He attributes much of his faith to his mother, who instilled in him to always treat others with respect and kindness, because you never know what they are going through in their own life.
- During his back to school drive through his church during fall camp, Robinson bought 100 bags and passed them out to kids around Columbia. He says he wanted to do this because he remembers how back-to-school time was tough for him growing up. He was at Cedar Ridge on Tuesday morning in talking to some kids there.
- “I didn’t really think I was going to be there, so now I try to make the most out of what I have. Talking to kids for even just 30 minutes can change their life.”
- D-Rob says he might get into the tourism industry, as he has a degree in Hospitality Management and a minor in business. He also said he would be interested in getting involved on the business side of sports in the future.
- “I’m from Michigan, and I’m from Missouri. I’ve embraced this community and you guys have embraced me as well.”
