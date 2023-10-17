What Eli Drinkwitz had to say: Homecoming week edition

After earning a gritty win at Kentucky, Missouri returns home with a 6-1 record to battle South Carolina for the Mayor’s Cup on Homecoming.

“Homecoming week at the birthplace of homecoming,” Eli Drinkwitz said. “I believe our theme is first and finest, which is an awesome theme and I know not only is our university community very excited about it. I know know our Columbia community is very excited.”

The opposition

On South Carolina: “I have a lot of respect for the South Carolina program. You know, they haven’t had the results they wanted. I believe there’s a statistic out there they may have faced the toughest schedule in the country as far as teams’ winning percentages.”

On quarterback Spencer Rattler: “They have a premier quarter in Spencer Rattler, who is playing at an extremely high level. (He’s) throwing the ball very well, and his pocket presence is very good. He’s very comfortable.”

On wide receiver Xavier Legette: “Xavier Legette has come on has come. Last year, he was a very dynamic special teams player, and now he is a complete wide receiver who is very difficult to matchup just because of his size and speed.”

Thoughts on why South Carolina is giving up the most passing yards per game in the FBS: “I think it’s a combination of some of those players making great plays, (South Carolina) playing against really talented quarterbacks. And we’ve always said there’s no defense for the perfect throw...and again, they have played one of the most difficult schedules in the country.”

Internal thoughts

On Missouri’s performance against Kentucky: “You look back on the game, we didn’t play particularly well in a lot of areas.”

What Drinkwitz thought of the defense early on against the Wildcats: “Defensively, a really slow start. Did not fit the run well. Did not adjust to motions well. Did not have our eyes in the right opportunity or in the right places.”

What Drinkwitz thought of the offense early on against the Wildcats: “Offensively, we started extremely slow turning the ball over, didn’t run efficiently throughout the game and, had to settle for field goals, and didn’t capitalize on takeaways.”

On not settling even after victory: “We can’t be satisfied with just winning; we’ve got to be focused on improving, and I’m not taking anything away from our win. We did some really good things, and I’m really proud of the fight that we showed in the second and third quarters, middle eight, the forcing of takeaways. All those are great, but we got to improve.”

How to continue to force turnovers: “I think it’s just a focus on, we got to focus on the ball. It’s got to be on our minds. I thought the one that I was really proud of was Phillip Roche’s sack because not only did he sack it, but he forced the ball out, and you know, that was just a constant theme for us that we’d have to be cognizant of that.”

On third down consistency: “I think third downs are going to be a critical juncture in this game for us. I’ve already challenged both coordinators that we need a really good plan.”

On playing complete games: “I think it’s hard to play a complete game. I think back in my head coaching career. I can think of maybe two or three where a team completely played complete for four quarters...One of the things that coach (Gus) Malzahn used to preach when I was with him is great teams get better every week.”

The importance of Darius Robinson’s return: “A guy who has been voted two-time captain, so there’s a leadership quality that he presents to our team, but he’s also an incredibly talented player with God’s gifted him with size, speed, and explosiveness.”

On Luke Bauer after being benched but coming back to provide the spark play at Kentucky: “We have two signs in our team room. Improving every day makes us better, and embrace your roles with the team first, and I think those two sides kind of describe exactly what Luke did. Just because you are denied at that moment and time doesn’t mean you’re denied forever.”

Words on Luther Burden III: “He’s the least selfish player I know and I’ve been around. I think he was more excited for Theo Wease catching the touchdown ball and the end of half than anybody.”

On Ty’Ron Hopper: “I’ve been very pleased with Ty’Ron Hopper. I think he’s developing into a very consistent, durable, Will linebacker who’s being more effective in the game that maybe he was even last year. I think last year. I think last year he made some really good plays, but we were blitzing a lot. Now, it’s just time to play football and play in a complete real linebacker position.”

On Sidney Williams and Tre’Vez Johnson: “We really believe in Sidney and Tre’Vez, and both of those guys have been playing a lot at a high level, and they’re playing multiple positions. So I thought, you know, everyone had some good and some bad they got to take off the tap, but they’re proven to be guys that we can trust to put on the field and multiple situations.”

On the freshman class: “They’re made of the right stuff; I’ve been very impressed with their mentality whether they’re on the show team or getting reps.”

Injury Updates

Chad Bailey (Out)

“Chad Bailey will be out this week. He’s not where needs to be from a health standpoint and we need to give him a week, and hopefully really give him two weeks with a bye coming up to try to get his core injury better.

Cody Schrader (Questionable)

“He wasn’t able to finish the (Kentucky) game with the quad (injury).”

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (Questionable)

“We’ll see what he can do in practice the next few days and make the call towards the later part of the week.”