SB Nation Reacts: Which true freshman has had the biggest impact this season?

It’s been a fun start to this season with Missouri off to a 6-1 start. One of the more fun parts of that start has been how Eli Drinkwitz, more than any other year, has used more freshman and how many freshmen have had impacts on each win. From Marvin Burks flashing early, to Marquis Johnson running past defensive backs, and Brett Norfleet giving the tight end passing game a revamp, even Phillip Roche and Daniel Blood have gotten in on the action. So we wanted to know which true freshman has had the biggest impact so far this season?

Then of course the requisite question about what will happen this weekend against South Carolina, the spread is currently 7 as the Tigers are favored over the Gamecocks.

