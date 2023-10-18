The Darius Robinson Defensive End Experiment

The 2023 Missouri defense had very few question marks entering this season. Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. returned at corner, Joseph Charleston, JC Carlies and Daylan Carnell were back to roam the secondary from their safety spots, Ty’Ron Hopper and Chad Bailey returned to spearhead the LB room and four defensive tackles came back from last year’s unit.

One of those few question marks regarded who would manufacture a pass rush. Gone were Isaiah McGuire (Cleveland) and DJ Coleman (Jacksonville), who both landed on NFL rosters and combined for 12 sacks a season ago. Arden Walker Jr.—a potential rising star in the room—transferred home to join The Deion Sanders Show in Boulder in the spring.

Thus, Johnny Walker Jr. was the only returning defense end with much playing experience. In a move that stemmed largely from necessity, Mizzou’s coaching staff began to test Darius Robinson out at defensive end over the offseason. After all, the longtime DT had been successful in getting after the quarterback before and could bring a much-needed boost in experience and production to the DE room. Robinson trimmed down to under 300 pounds and worked full-time at the defensive end spot during fall camp.

Through the first six games of the season, the Darius Robinson experiment had been productive, albeit not game-changing. A calf injury caused Robinson to miss some time, and the man himself was quoted to say that this defense’s performances had not lived up to the preseason hype that the players had talked about. The defensive front was partially to blame, as both the defensive tackle and end groups appeared to be adjusting to Robinson’s move.

But, following a performance against Kentucky in which the defense sacked Devin Leary four times and forced three turnovers, the unit appears to be improving. On top of that, Robinson led the team with six tackles and a pair of sacks, showing that he may be settling into his new position and earning SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

2023 and 2022 Statistical Comparisons

Darius Robinson In 2022

Total Tackles: 35

Tackles For Loss: 5.5

Sacks: 3.5

QB Pressures: 10

Darius Robinson In 2023 (What He’s On Pace For)

Total Tackles: 45

Tackles For Loss: 12.5

Sacks: 6.5

QB Pressures: 19

Team Defensive Stats In 2022

Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 125.5

Yards Per Carry Allowed: 3.7

Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 215.3

Sacks Created: 27

QB Hurries: 128

Team Defensive Stats In 2023

Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 118.9

Yards Per Carry Allowed: 3.7

Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 226.7

Sacks Created (On Pace For): 36

QB Hurries (On Pace For): 169

In terms of where Robinson has lined up, he’s recorded 58 snaps from across the tackle and 180 from outside the tackle’s shoulder. He’s gone back to the B-gap on only seven occasions.

Across the board, Robinson’s numbers appear that they will improve. That partially comes from playing in a position where he is less of a block-eater and more of a playmaker, but it is still safe to say that he has shown overall improvement from last season.

And, while the ‘23 defense may have displayed more inconsistencies up to this point than las year’s group, the numbers still indicate that this will be one of the better units in the SEC by season’s end. And, despite losing the services of McGuire and Coleman, the pass rush is on pace to eclipse all of its totals from the previous year.

“Everybody’s so happy now… everybody’s just bought-in…”

Good vibes from Darius Robinson after a 2 sack night against Kentucky pic.twitter.com/R3kAQJfzWh — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) October 15, 2023

Has it been a successful move?

To get this out of the way, this defensive end room is far better off with Robinson coming off the edge. Walker Jr. and Nyles Gaddy have been quality pieces (combined for 45 tackles and six sacks), and Austin Firestone has done some good things in limited action, but the leadership and physicality that Robinson brings from the edge can not be replicated by any of those other players.

I will contend, however, that the defensive tackle room has taken more of a step back than anticipated without Robinson’s services, at least initially. Against LSU, Missouri’s DTs were pushed around and allowed Logan Diggs and the Bayou Bengals to run for 274 yards, most of which came between the tackles. Ray Davis and Kentucky found a fair amount of success last weekend, but a lot of that came from attacking the perimeter of this defense. The improvement from Week Six to Seven was noticeable and a bright sign for the DT unit if it can continue to build off of it.

The success of the pass rush had also been up and down prior to last weekend’s game. The defensive ends had yet to truly take over a game and cause an opposing quarterback to really question the amount of time he had in the pocket. The ends had created a fair amount of pressure but had just not been overly successful in getting the QB to the ground. But, against the Wildcats, the defense sacked Leary four times and lived in his lap throughout the game, forcing him into some rushed decisions that led to turnovers.

Another reason for some of those early season inconsistencies was injury. Robinson was in and out of the lineup due to the previously mentioned calf strain and Gaddy has been banged up at times, causing a lack of continuity within the group.

“D-Rob fought really hard to get back,” Eliah Drinkwitz said of his veteran defensive lineman. “One, just to learn the position and lose the weight over the offseason, and then two, just to come back from injury to be able to help this team.”

At the end of the day, Robinson is still an invaluable piece of the Missouri defense that is a vocal leader and ferocious competitor. It remains to be seen if he sticks with DE when he inevitably makes a push for the NFL this spring or if DT is truly Robinson’s natural position, but the fifth-year Tiger is likely just focused on how he can take this defense to new heights in the final games of his collegiate career.

In my eyes, this was a necessary and successful move. Negative side effects were always going to occur, as they do with any sort of drastic personnel movement. In the end, Robinson provided depth and experience for a unit that desperately needed it, and he has put some solid film together for scouts to take a gander at. Versatility is everything in the NFL nowadays, and Robinson is one of the few 2024 defensive line prospects who can say that he has played a season at both tackle and end with relative success.

“When I came back to school, I did it with a purpose, and those guys [DL coach Kevin Peoples and DC Blake Baker] have made it a reality by coaching me hard and loving me hard,” Robinson said. “I’ve just got to keep making strides every day, and I’ve got a great support system to push me.”

If Robinson’s performance against Kentucky is a sign of things to come, then this Tiger defense has the potential to be suffocating as it hits the home stretch of the 2023 campaign.