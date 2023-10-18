Mizzou Gymnastics finalizes schedule

Photo Day AND Schedule Day?! We’re so lucky!

In a Links post a few weeks ago, I revealed my top-notch investigative work to find out the SEC schedule, and then on Monday I basically got it together. On Tuesday morning, MU Tigers revealed the schedule in its entirety, and it’s... BIZARRE. I have manyyyyy questions.

1) Why are the Tigers facing Illinois twice, and for the second year in a row, dueling them on the road?

2) Why are the Tigers also facing SEMO & Lindenwood twice? This did not happen last year.

3) Why is a key matchup against Florida, a) in StL — yes, I know it’s for Lou to the Zou, b) part of a quad meet, and c) count as a home meet when this is not a home meet. It’s in St. Charles; it’s a home meet for Lindenwood. This is weird. Gimme Mizzou v. a powerhouse Florida team in a packed HEARNES, not a smaller gym away from home on a Friday when people will have to leave work early to attend. It will be sparsely attended and the team needs and deserves a full-ass venue for this.

4) Why do they have 4 away SEC meets and only 2 true** home conference meets? For that matter, why are there only 4 true** home meets on the entire schedule?

5) Why are there so many Saturday & Sunday meets?!? Give me back my Friday Fun Days. Last year, the Tigers had 3 Sunday & 7 Friday meets. This year? 4 Sundays, 2 Saturdays (including a quad meet at home the same day as the SEC Hoops opener vs. Georgia), and 5 Fridays.

Let’s dive in. (I chose this social post as it looks like they’re peering at something)

Sunday, December 10: Black & Gold Scrimmage

Saturday, January 6: Lindenwood, SEMO & NIU

Last year: xx Mizzou did not face NIU last season.

Friday, January 12: at Alabama

Last year: Mizzou topped Alabama in early March last year at home by a score of 197.075— 196.75. If not for a truly disasterous FX rotation for the Crimson Tide, they would have taken home the W, as Bama actually had higher scores than Mizzou in Vault, Bars, and Beam, though it wasn’t by too much. The Tigers won no individual honors in this meet. This was the first time they’d prevailed over the Tide, at least since joining the SEC.

Friday, January 20: at Georgia

Last year: Mizzou put down the no. 20 Dawgs at home by 0.55 points despite scoring sub-197 and having to come from behind in their final two apparatuses (beam and floor) to get the W.

Friday, January 26: LSU

Last year: At LSU, who performed without the services of Miss Social Media Maven, Livvy Dunne, who was nursing an industry, the purple Tigers took down our Tigers, 197.15-196.525. It was not a great meet for Missouri, as this featured one of the “oh shit” balance beam performances of last year and they were unable to come away with any individual event titles. That one apparatus put LSU an additional FULL POINT up on them.

Saturday, February 3: at Texas Women’s University

Last season, Mizzou beat TWU convincingly as part of a tri-meet with Lindenwood in St. Charles. The Tigers managed their highest road score of the season (at the time) and beat out TWU by 2.45 points.

Friday, February 9: at Kentucky

Last year: Per MUTigers.com, the No. 14 University of Missouri gymnastics team returned home to face No. 10 Kentucky on Friday at Hearnes Center. The Tigers kept pace with the Wildcats, but ultimately fell 197.325 to 196.600 in a narrow duel. Helen Hu won the beam while Jocelyn Moore deserved a 10 but was only awarded a 9.95 to win the vault.

Friday, February 16: Florida, Illinois & Lindenwood in St. Charles** (home-ish)

Last year: At Florida in early February, the Tigers were defeated by Leanne Wong (World Champs team), Kayla DiCello (World Champs alternate, Pam Am team) & Trini-10 convincingly, 198.35—196.625. Missouri really didn’t do too badly on any one apparatus here, surpassing the 49 mark in all four events, but the Gators scored a lot of perfect scores that made it hard for Mizzou to keep pace. FWIW, Jocelyn Moore won the vault with a 9.925.

Friday, February 23: at Auburn

Last year: This one was my favorite. The best meet of the whole damn season. The birth of the Jocelyn Moore Stans note on Rock M’s social media channels. The perfect 10 meet. With Auburn left to compete with a hindered Suni Lee in mid-late February, Mizzou took over, winning 197.45 (top score all-time to that date) — 196.55 and outscoring Auburn in all events. Joci & Sienna went 1-2 in the vault, and 1-2-3 in Floor (Alisa, Amari, Joci).

Sunday, March 3: Arkansas

Last year: Missouri earned their best score in history against then-no. 17 Arkansas, who they thrashed 197.850 to 196.650. The Tigers set new high scores in bars (49.450) and beam (49.550).

Sunday, March 10: Denver, New Hampshire, SEMO

New Hampshire ended their season last year ranked no. 46 nationally. Mizzou hasn’t faced them. Denver is very good, and finished the season no. 8 nationally. They were led by Sr. Kansas City native, Lynzee Brown. Mizzou did not face them last season.

Sunday, March 17: at Illinois

Last year: Per MUTigers.com’s recap of the meet (I couldn’t watch this one) The Tigers scored 196.425 its second highest-ever season-opening score, the Fighting Illini kept it close with 196.275. Mizzou showed great resilience after a tough two first rotations on bars and vault and made a huge push in the second half of the meet. The Tigers rotated to floor in the third and posted a score of 49+ for the 24th meet in a row and capped it off with a 49.525 on beam, a new program high. The beam lineup was led by seniors Helen Hu and Sienna Schreiber, who scored 9.95 to tie for first place. The Tigers’ previous beam record of 49.500 was set in 2017 against Kentucky.

One last gymnastics bit to note... Welcome, Kimarra! A new commit!

Yesterday at Rock M: A LOT

More Links:

Football

Maybe a first for me: The opposition coach for the #Mizzou game this weekend is on the injury report. https://t.co/jbzeeWDsU5 — Calum McAndrew (@C_McAndrew95) October 17, 2023

“He threw an amazing ball”

Marquis Johnson on the Fake Punt Heard ‘Round Missouri pic.twitter.com/tGZMn3c9xv — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) October 17, 2023

The Athletic ($$): SEC football vibes at midseason: You’re welcome, America, for getting out of the way (Seth Emerson) BACK IN THE ONE SPOT, BAY-BEEEEEEEEEEEE!

Did Mizzou benefit from Kentucky committing a bunch of penalties? Yes. Could the wheels fly off the Missouri bandwagon down the stretch? Sure. Did anybody realistically expect Eli Drinkwitz’s team to be doing this well? Nope, which is why the Tigers lead the vibes rankings. And a special season is still on the table: Missouri gets Georgia (in Athens) and Tennessee (in Columbia), plus winnable games against South Carolina, Florida and Arkansas. Between an explosive offense featuring Luther Burden and a defense that is at least average (seventh in the SEC in yards per play), Missouri has a chance.

Congrats Coach Eliah Drinkwitz from @MizzouFootball on being named to the 2023 Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards Coach of the Year Watch List! The winner will be announced 1.10.24 at the American Heart Association’s 38th Annual @BryantAwards ceremony presented by @marathonoilcorp. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/x2EzH3qpQW — American Heart Association - Missouri (@AHAMissouri) October 17, 2023

We simply love to see it, Mr. Cook,

Our top 10 SEC QBs, via @VernFunquist pic.twitter.com/HTg66eNBuX — Saturday Down South (@SatDownSouth) October 17, 2023

Another award nomination for football, this time for the O-Line!

The Joe Moore Award has named 23 offensive lines to its Midseason Honor Roll, led by five from the ACC. pic.twitter.com/7FU7ILIbvv — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) October 17, 2023

Hoops

Finishing behind WBB in the preseason poll: Auburn | Kentucky | Vanderbilt Finishing behind MBB in the preseason poll: Ole Miss | Vandy | Georgia | LSU | South Carolina

The Women’s Hoops SEC Tipoff kicks off on Thursday with Robin, Ashton and Hayley behind the podium

Other Mizzou Sports

This week in Mizzou sports (Trevon Bobo, PowerMizzou)

Men’s swim & dive starts the season ranked no. 20, while the women are receiving votes

Preseason press pic.twitter.com/G1PYLfn3CI — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) October 13, 2023

We have some changes to the baseball scrimmage schedule at Taylor Stadium this week. Still plenty of time for you to check them out!

FALL UPDATE⚾️

Three more scrimmages on tap this week, Wednesday (4:30 p.m.), Thursday (3 p.m.) and Friday (4:30 p.m.) afternoons at Taylor Stadium. #MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/i68suQeDNQ — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) October 16, 2023

Check out this cool video from the cross country team (which really deserves its own social account)

Striding for greatness pic.twitter.com/CfwrcUSicr — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) October 17, 2023

Hey, softball sophomores!

Year 2⃣ in the Black and Gold ✨



- Katie Chester (Liberty, Mo.)

- Cierra Harrison (Lee's Summit, Mo.)

- Kayley Lenger (Liberty, Mo.)

- Taylor Pannell (Lee's Summit, Mo.)#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/b4wbX2pxbI — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) October 17, 2023

It’s time to get to know another soccer newbie, Shania Spriggs:

We see you, Pink Out

High honors for 2025 softball commit:

Congratulations to Missouri commit @SophiegSmith22 on being ranked the #61 player in the 2024 class in the Extra Inning Elite 100!! #betheimpact #trusttheprocess #goldblooded #igjackson18u pic.twitter.com/RN451aVutu — Impact Gold Jackson 18U (@IG_Jackson18u) October 13, 2023

Former Tigers

A new Cuonzo Martin podcast episode of It All Counts has hit the airwaves, this time with former NBAer and current analyst, Laphonso Ellis:

Tuesday night was one of the last preseason games before Kobe’s first regular season as an LA CLIPPER IN THE NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION. The game was against the defending champs Nuggies (who rested their top 8 and MPJ’s still out with a bum ankle), but our guy had his best night of the preseason to be sure.

STAT LINE: 18 min | 7pts on 2-4 FG (1-3 3PT), 2-2 FT | 3 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL | 3 BLK | 2 PF

A few more updates about our favorite guy, who will have new Karen-designed merch coming out soon, he told me this weekend:

Kobe Brown on Russell Westbrook:



“Russ is the ultimate teammate. He’s always so helpful on and off the court. He does so much for you. He demands a lot from everyone, coaches included. Just a great guy, and a great guy to have on your team.” pic.twitter.com/rmS88QSejV — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) October 12, 2023

T Lue gave an update on Kobe Brown, mentioning that the Clippers are playing him at small forward in addition to power forward.



Naturally, I had to ask what's the difference between a 3 and a 4 on this team after how Kawhi has been describing positions all month lol pic.twitter.com/EnMx6vAQ3M — Law Murray (@LawMurrayTheNU) October 13, 2023