Mizzou Analytics MVPs: A veteran wideout emerges on offense, a familiar face earns defensive honors

The Tigers came back from down 14-0 en route to a 38-21 victory over the then No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats, propelling Eliah Drinkwitz’s team to the 20th spot in the latest AP Top 25. They did so behind a plethora of fortunate bounces, but also behind some spectacular play all across the board, especially from the trenches on both sides.

This week, I really badly wanted to give the nod to an offensive lineman but I just felt that the performance from our offensive MVP this week was just too good to go unnoticed.

Without further ado, let’s get into both of our MVP’s for this week:

Offense: Theo Wease Jr.

With Luther Burden III running away with MVP nominations, it was high time that Wease got in on the action and Saturday was his time to shine. Wease only had 7 targets on Saturday but he made the most of them, racking up 6 catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Wease’s cards look a lot different than the typical Luther Burden card that we are used to seeing, which usually shows lots of greens in the Elusive and YAC categories. Wease plays more of a catch-first oriented game, and usually scores well in the contested category.

Wease’s contested ability is a very refreshing addition to a unit that didn’t have much contested catching talent success aside from Dominic Lovett last season, and with Burden essentially being a magnet to any opposing team’s best corner, Wease has flourished this year.

"It's not 50/50, its 80/20"



Thats what Theo Wease Jr. told @KOMUsports a few weeks ago.



He backed it up with another contested touchdown. Watch:⬇️ @BenArnetKOMU @JShumanTV pic.twitter.com/rXuoa3f5d7 — Jacob Siciliano (@J_Siciliano22) October 15, 2023

Wease caught a perfectly-placed contested ball from Brady Cook that gave the Tigers the lead in the waning moments of the second quarter, and they never looked back from that point. Wease seems to have emerged as the reliable touchdown threat for this team, as the play above was his fourth straight game with a reception touchdown.

Defense: Darius Robinson

This is Robinson’s third MVP award since I have started this series, and believe me, I try to avoid repeats as much as possible but Robinson’s performance just could not be forgotten this week. To start, Robinson accounted for a third of the Tigers’ 18 pressures on Saturday, continuing his red-hot start to this season on the edge.

Robinson won MVP just this past week, and somehow improved in every single category from that performance. He was an absolute force in the Hits, Hurries, and Sacks (HHS) category this week, ranking in the 96th percentile whilst not being below average in any single category.

One of the Tigers’ biggest worries was how they were going to replicate their performance on the pass rush last season, and Johnny Walker Jr. and Darius Robinson have been soothing souls to comfort those concerns.

WK7 | SEC Football Player of the Week



DEFENSIVE: Darius Robinson@MizzouFootball x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/e6JkxwiX2Z — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 16, 2023

Robinson’s efforts actually earned him the SEC Player of the Week honors for Week 7, so it’s clear that this week’s performance was Robinson’s best of the season and he couldn’t have found a better time to pull it out.

Legend

Wide Receivers

Depth: Average Depth of Target, used to show if a wideout is typically a short passing threat, a deep threat, or one that spreads the field.

Evasive: Missed Tackle Rate, how often can a wideout break tackles in space.

AD

Catching: A wideout’s catch rate on catchable balls thrown in his direction.

Contested: A wideout’s contested catch rate in 1-on-1 situations.

Drops: How often a wideout drops the ball.

TDR: A wideout’s touchdown to reception rate.

Route Run: A wideout’s yards per route run.

QBR: A QB’s NFL QBR when a wideout is targeted.

YAC: Yards After Catch.

YPR: Yards Per Reception.

Edge Defender

Pass Rush: Pass Rush Score, comprised of various pass rushing stats and factors

Run Defense: Run Defense Score, comprised of various run defense stats and factors

Stops: On a first down, if the offense gets 45% of the way to a first down or less.

On a second down, if the offense gets 60% of the way to a first down or less.

On a third or fourth down, if the offense doesn’t get a first down.

HHS: Hits, Hurries, and Sacks generated

Efficiency: Overall Defensive Efficiency