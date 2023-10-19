BK’s Bets: Week 8’s Best Bets

Every week, Rock M Nation will post the SEC betting lines for that week’s slate of games. DISCLAIMER: Rock M Nation is not an online gambling operator, nor a gambling site of any kind. We are simply here to provide information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only. None of the staff will be using this information for gambling purposes and are not liable for any losses incurred due to the analysis contained within.

We came away with a winner last week with Florida coming back in the second half to take down the fighting Spencer Rattlers. I was skeptical of Rattler’s ability to get the job done against a quality opponent. I was (kind of) proven correct in that regard. Rattler actually played well for the vast majority of the game, but he came up short when the Gamecocks got the ball back down by two points with less than a minute to play throwing a quick interception to seal the deal for the Gators.

It’s a short slate this week in the SEC with just nine teams in action. Kentucky, Georgia, LSU, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss are all on their bye week. This is a conference that seems to be (mostly) consolidating toward the middle, and the some of these lines seem a little bigger than anticipated. Let’s get to the picks for week eight in the SEC.

WORTH A LOOK:

Mississippi State (+7) @ Arkansas — 11:00 am on ESPN

Can someone explain Mississippi State to me like I’m five, please? They beat Arizona — a legitimately good team — in overtime, and then found a way to get shredded by LSU and Alabama, lost on the road at South Carolina, and didn’t win particularly convincingly last week against Western Michigan. And you’re picking them to cover against Arkansas? Sure am. Because I’m even less convinced of Arkansas. If I know one thing about Arkansas, it’s that their game will be within one score. The Razorbacks’ last five games have been losses, with four of the five determined by seven points or less. The truth is these teams are more similar than they are different. They’re ranked back-to-back (48th and 49th) in Bill Connelly’s SP+ rankings. Both defenses leave a little something to be desired. I think this game is closer than the line indicates. Arkansas wins a close one, 27-23.

South Carolina @ Missouri (-6.5) — 2:30 pm on SEC Network

Spencer Rattler showed up last week. Can he do it in back-to-back performances? Consider me skeptical. GRAHAM MERTZ just threw for FOUR HUNDRED YARDS against this Gamecocks defense. It was, somehow, NOT the best performance against South Carolina through the air this season. I think Luther Burden III is going to get right back on track, and Brady Cook is primed for a big game. If the Tigers’ defense is able to come up with a couple stops, Homecoming should be quite the celebration. Give me the Tigers by two scores, 37-26.

BK’S BEST BET:

Tennessee (+9.5) @ Alabama — 2:30 pm on CBS

If you hadn’t watched a single game of these teams in 2023, you would think they were a mirror image of one another — all the way down to beating Texas A&M in a one-score affair. Neither team has a particularly imposing passing game, and both lean heavily on their running game. Here’s the thing — these are also the two best run defenses in the SEC based on a yards per carry average. This should be a classic SEC slugfest determined by ball control, field position and turnovers. Beware your eyes. This one could be a slog to watch. I like Bama to win at home, but nearly 10 points is just too much. Give me Alabama, 23-20.

NO STRONG LEAN:

Ole Miss (-5.5) @ Auburn — 6:00 pm on ESPN

Army @ LSU (-30) — 6:30 pm on SEC Network

Those are my picks for the week. All odds are provided by DraftKings. Which SEC teams will you be taking this week against the spread?

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.