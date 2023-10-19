 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Football well-represented on Mid-Season All-American Teams

Mizzou Links for Thursday, October 19

By Sammy Stava
Mizzou on Mid-Season All-Americans

As we’re in the middle of the 2023 College Football season, it’s time for the Mid-Season All-American Awards.

Plenty of media outlets announced their mid-season All-American teams on Wednesday and Mizzou was well represented — deservingly so as the 20th ranked team in the country.

Starting off with CBS Sports, Luther Burden was a unanimous selection to their Midseason All-American team (more from MUTigers.com).

On The Athletic, Luther Burden and Kris Abrams-Draine have landed on the First-Team ($$).

On Burden:

“The five-star 2022 recruit caught 45 passes but averaged just 8.3 yards per catch as a freshman. This season, he’s broken out as one of the most dangerous playmakers in the country. He’s up to 14.4 yards per catch, with 56 receptions for 808 yards and five touchdowns. Burden has been particularly dangerous after the catch, averaging 8.73 yards, and he had a streak of five consecutive 100-yard games.”

On Abrams-Draine:

“The FBS leader in passes defended, Abrams-Draine has nine pass breakups and four interceptions, including key picks in Missouri’s wins against Kansas State and Kentucky. According to PFF, he has allowed only 12 catches for 119 yards on 31 targets.”

And from the Associated Press, Luther Burden and Kris Abrams-Draine landed on the First-Team, while Javon Foster received a Second-Team honor.

And ICYMI: Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz was named to the “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year award watchlist.

Also, Realus George has been named a nominee for The Wuerffel Trophy

Plenty of midseason accolades for your 6-1 Missouri Tigers.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • ICYMI from last night’s “Tiger Talk” — featuring Eli Drinkwitz, Curtis Looper, and Darius Robinson
  • On the latest Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast with Brad Trenago and Matt Michaels, Dave Matter joins to discuss Homecoming, Mizzou Football’s success, and more. Give it a listen!
  • Mizzou Basketball at SEC Media Days with Noah Carter, Sean East, Dennis Gates, Nick Honor, and Connor Vanover:
  • News and notes from Mizzou’s SEC Media Day, from Jon Rothstein and Calum McAndrew:
  • Huge Mizzou target: Jayden Quaintance recruiting update:
  • Mizzou Football Week 7 Mini-Movie at Kentucky: A must-watch.
  • Mizzou Volleyball announced a season-best crowd of 3,172 on Sunday’s Breast Care Awareness Match vs Ole Miss. deMarrais, Sands, and Dudley showed out!
  • TigerStyle bat signal from Brian Smith!
  • Mizzou Softball junior pictures!

