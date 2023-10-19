Mizzou Football well-represented on Mid-Season All-American Teams

Mizzou on Mid-Season All-Americans

As we’re in the middle of the 2023 College Football season, it’s time for the Mid-Season All-American Awards.

Plenty of media outlets announced their mid-season All-American teams on Wednesday and Mizzou was well represented — deservingly so as the 20th ranked team in the country.

Starting off with CBS Sports, Luther Burden was a unanimous selection to their Midseason All-American team (more from MUTigers.com).

On The Athletic, Luther Burden and Kris Abrams-Draine have landed on the First-Team ($$).

Presenting @TheAthletic Midseason All-America Teams.



I'm sure you'll agree with absolutely everything with zero beefs.https://t.co/L2FnXaFbZihttps://t.co/L2FnXaFbZi — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 18, 2023

On Burden:

“The five-star 2022 recruit caught 45 passes but averaged just 8.3 yards per catch as a freshman. This season, he’s broken out as one of the most dangerous playmakers in the country. He’s up to 14.4 yards per catch, with 56 receptions for 808 yards and five touchdowns. Burden has been particularly dangerous after the catch, averaging 8.73 yards, and he had a streak of five consecutive 100-yard games.”

On Abrams-Draine:

“The FBS leader in passes defended, Abrams-Draine has nine pass breakups and four interceptions, including key picks in Missouri’s wins against Kansas State and Kentucky. According to PFF, he has allowed only 12 catches for 119 yards on 31 targets.”

And from the Associated Press, Luther Burden and Kris Abrams-Draine landed on the First-Team, while Javon Foster received a Second-Team honor.

And ICYMI: Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz was named to the “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year award watchlist.

Our Coach.



Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz named to the “Bear” Bryant coach of the year award watchlist. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/87DRJZEtnX — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 18, 2023

Also, Realus George has been named a nominee for The Wuerffel Trophy

Plenty of midseason accolades for your 6-1 Missouri Tigers.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

ICYMI from last night’s “Tiger Talk” — featuring Eli Drinkwitz, Curtis Looper, and Darius Robinson

On the latest Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast with Brad Trenago and Matt Michaels, Dave Matter joins to discuss Homecoming, Mizzou Football’s success, and more. Give it a listen!

Mizzou Basketball at SEC Media Days with Noah Carter, Sean East, Dennis Gates, Nick Honor, and Connor Vanover:

News and notes from Mizzou’s SEC Media Day, from Jon Rothstein and Calum McAndrew:

Dennis Gates tells me that Noah Carter's usage will go up in 2023-24 and that Kaleb Brown has been Missouri's most improved player since the end of last season.



Carter averaged 13.9 PPG last season in games where he logged 25 minutes or more. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 18, 2023

Dennis Gates on SEC Network: "This time last year, nobody though Kobe Brown would be a first round draft pick. Nobody thought D'Moi Hodge would be an NBA pick. Nobody thought we would finish fourth." — Calum McAndrew (@C_McAndrew95) October 18, 2023

#Mizzou PG Nick Honor on SEC Network: "I can't say enough about Ant Robinson. ... That's my rookie right there. I'm just taking care of him, and he's going to be good for years to come." — Calum McAndrew (@C_McAndrew95) October 18, 2023

Huge Mizzou target: Jayden Quaintance recruiting update:

5⭐️ Jayden Quaintance is ranked as a top-10 prospect in the 2024 class.



The 6-10 big man has officially visited Missouri, Florida, Ohio State, & G-League Ignite. Kentucky was set to host him this weekend, but he will now visit the 'Cats next weekend.



Where do you want to see… pic.twitter.com/zZCbCV0GGj — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) October 19, 2023

Mizzou Football Week 7 Mini-Movie at Kentucky: A must-watch.





The Tigers fight for redemption in Lexington. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/BDoNPU542r — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 18, 2023

Mizzou Volleyball announced a season-best crowd of 3,172 on Sunday’s Breast Care Awareness Match vs Ole Miss. deMarrais, Sands, and Dudley showed out!





A season-best crowd of 3,172 packed Hearnes Sunday for our @muhealth Breast Cancer Awareness Match against Ole Miss!!#MIZ | @NCAAVolleyball pic.twitter.com/Zx1Sk6LUOA — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) October 18, 2023

Showin' out at PINK OUT‼️



Janet deMarrais

• career-high 30 kills and 13 digs



Maya Sands

• career-best 30 digs



Sierra Dudley

• career-best 60 assists with 13 digs#MIZ pic.twitter.com/MgzAH3IXDU — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) October 18, 2023

TigerStyle bat signal from Brian Smith!

Mizzou Softball junior pictures!

Here come the juniors!!



- Julia Crenshaw (O'Fallon, Mo.)

- Kara Daly (Jefferson City, Mo.)

- Mya Dodge (Hiawatha, Iowa)

- Jayci Kruse (Coto de Caza, Calif.)#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/72H7Vt7cex — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) October 18, 2023