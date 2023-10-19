Lawton’s two goal-game helps Tennessee sink Mizzou Soccer 3-2

The Tigers looked to snap a 6-game winless streak in conference play at home against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (6-4-4) on Thursday, but were met with a 3-2 loss at the hands of the Lady Vols.

The Lady Volunteers were the first unranked SEC opponent the Tigers have played at home this season, giving them an unfamiliar opportunity to pick up an SEC win. Like the Tigers, the Lady Vols' only win in conference play heading into this game was against the Florida Gators early on in the conference slate.

Early starts have been hard to come by this season for the Tigers, but this game wasn’t short of early chances for them as Brianna Buels found herself one-on-one with the goalkeeper just two minutes in, but sent a pass wide of the goal looking for an easy-tap in.

Throughout the beginning of the game, the Tigers had trouble sending passes through to open players, and it led to seemingly obvious scoring opportunities constantly being squandered.

Missouri got a great chance in the 25th minute from Kylee Simmons, who rifled a turnaround shot from outside of the box that just missed wide right, but didn’t miss enough to not trouble the Lady Vol goalkeeper and give the Tigers some much needed momentum.

After an errant bounce that fell right onto a Lady Volunteer’s foot, Sizzy Lawton slammed the ball home right past the outstretched Bella Hollenbach, giving Tennessee a 1-0 lead with 12 minutes remaining in the first half.

The Tigers were quick to try and muster a response, as Leah Selm took an ambitious shot from outside the box that forced the Tennessee goalkeeper to make a stop. The Lady Vols answered right back, however, with an ambitious shot of their own, but were met with a much easier save from Hollenbach.

Hollenbach was tested even more as the time waned down on the first half, this time from an outside shot in the box, which she easily parried away for a corner.

At halftime, Tennessee held the advantage in the shots and (shots on goal) department 5 (3) to 3 (1). The Lady Vols also outfouled the Tigers 5 to 2.

Just 22 seconds into the second half, the Volunteers doubled their lead on a cross from none other than Sizzy Lawton, picking up her second goal of the game. The goal was very weird as it appeared that Hollenbach misjudged it in the air as it flew into the side netting, but judging by Lawton and her teammates' reactions it looked like her end goal wasn’t to hit the net on that cross.

All hope looked gone from the Tigers but a beautiful cross from Jenna Bartels found the right foot of Buels who re-directed the ball into the bottom right corner, cutting the Lady Vol lead in half with 35 minutes to go.’

Buels’ goal was her third of the season, as she has been a refreshing boost to this team on the offensive side of the ball this season.

The newfound momentum was short-lived as Lawton yet again found herself on the offensive score sheet, delivering a perfect ball to Macaira Midgley in the middle of the box, as Midgley slotted the ball into the bottom left corner to make it 3-1.

A beautiful cross into the box found the head of Jenna Bartels, which was headed straight into the hands of a Lady Vol defender, giving the Tigers a penalty kick. Kylee Simmons was the designated penalty taker, and she confidently smashed a ball into the middle of the net, bringing the Tigers back within one with just 27:05 remaining in the game. The penalty gave Simmons her team and SEC-leading 11th goal of the season.

Each team kept trading good opportunity after good opportunity, but to no avail as time winded down and a win for the Tigers looked increasingly unattainable. With no more substantial chances for the Tigers, they lost 3-2 and moved to 5-7-3 on the season.

Final Statistics: Tennessee led the shots 12 (9) to 7 (3), and led the fouls 11 to 7. They also out-cornered the Tigers 3 to 2.

UP NEXT: The Tigers travel to Lexington to take on the No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats at Noon on Sunday, October 22nd.