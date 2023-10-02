 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Countdown to LSU: T-Minus 5 days

Mizzou Links for Oct. 2, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
Where will you be this Saturday?

Because it better be at Faurot Field!

  • Mizzou and LSU (currently a 6.5 point favorite) will square off in Columbia this Saturday and will come into the game with numbers right next to each other on the board(s).

As you can see, Kentucky’s big win over Florida saw them leap frog the Tigers in the Coaches and AP Polls. Nothing a little grudge match can’t fix...

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Here’s your weekly “Mizzou in the NFL” recap:

Charles Harris registered a half sack and two QB hits against the Packers this past Thursday, a 34-20 win over their division rivals.

The Browns may have been spanked 28-3 by the Ravens, but at least Jordan Elliott got himself a half sack!

A bit of a quiet day for Akayleb Evans, who only had 1 tackle, but will be happy that his team finally got in the win column.

  • Oh, don’t worry, Nathalie. We can believe it.
  • Meanwhile, the next generation of Tigers is out here impressing.

Keep up, coach, Dennis and Eli have forged quite a path!

  • Speaking of baseball, fall scrimmage pictures are out!
