Countdown to LSU: T-Minus 5 days

- Mizzou and LSU (currently a 6.5 point favorite) will square off in Columbia this Saturday and will come into the game with numbers right next to each other on the board(s).
#Mizzou checks in at no. 22 in the new coaches poll.— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) October 1, 2023
LSU is right behind them at 23 after their loss to Ole Miss. pic.twitter.com/6S7bXWFcnl
As you can see, Kentucky’s big win over Florida saw them leap frog the Tigers in the Coaches and AP Polls. Nothing a little grudge match can’t fix...
- With football joining basketball on the up-and-up, Ben Frederickson writes that Mizzou has a special kind of momentum going with college sports.
- Also for the STL PD, Stu Durando chronicled the high-flying Tiger offense and how Brady Cook’s record-setting performance may have also set the tone.
- Another interception on Saturday has Kris Abrams-Draine amongst the nation’s elite in the big secondary stats.
Kris Abrams-Draine in NCAA stats #2 passes defended (#1 SEC), Interceptions 4th (#2 SEC)— Tom Orf (@MU4124) October 1, 2023
- In which Sam argues that Brady Cook has taken the next step in his long-term development
- In which Parker writes about the defense getting in its own way
- In which Mizzou Hoops picks up yet another 4-star big man for the class of 2024
- In which Mizzou Volleyball finally comes home with a match win on the road
- In which the Week 6 opening lines are out, you degenerates
- Here’s your weekly “Mizzou in the NFL” recap:
Charles Harris registered a half sack and two QB hits against the Packers this past Thursday, a 34-20 win over their division rivals.
The Browns may have been spanked 28-3 by the Ravens, but at least Jordan Elliott got himself a half sack!
A bit of a quiet day for Akayleb Evans, who only had 1 tackle, but will be happy that his team finally got in the win column.
- Oh, don’t worry, Nathalie. We can believe it.
#Mizzou fans— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) October 1, 2023
If you can believe it, basketball season is about a month and some change away. I sat down with head coach Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) ahead of his second year at the helm of Tiger basketball ⤵️ don’t miss this week’s Sunday Sit-down tonight on SportsZone! pic.twitter.com/l3g2dz4C4P
- Meanwhile, the next generation of Tigers is out here impressing.
Missouri commit Peyton Marshall has been elevating his game. Looking quick on his feet and showing off his improved midrange touch.— GREENLIGHT MEDIA (@atlgreenlight) October 1, 2023
The 7’0 300lb big man is ranked as a 4-star and impressed OTE Pro Day and practices.
Some impressive clips in here. pic.twitter.com/B39K505Uhj
- Once you’ve finished reading our post on new Mizzou commit Trent Burns, I suppose you can also check out this one from the Tribune.
- Kerrick Jackson will not be outdone on the recruiting trail it seems.
#MIZ #MizzouNow pic.twitter.com/WA5Qugd5iZ— Kerrick Jackson (@Im_That_Dad_KJ) October 1, 2023
Keep up, coach, Dennis and Eli have forged quite a path!
- Speaking of baseball, fall scrimmage pictures are out!
