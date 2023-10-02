Countdown to LSU: T-Minus 5 days

Where will you be this Saturday?

Because it better be at Faurot Field!

Mizzou and LSU (currently a 6.5 point favorite) will square off in Columbia this Saturday and will come into the game with numbers right next to each other on the board(s).

#Mizzou checks in at no. 22 in the new coaches poll.

LSU is right behind them at 23 after their loss to Ole Miss. pic.twitter.com/6S7bXWFcnl — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) October 1, 2023

As you can see, Kentucky’s big win over Florida saw them leap frog the Tigers in the Coaches and AP Polls. Nothing a little grudge match can’t fix...

Kris Abrams-Draine in NCAA stats #2 passes defended (#1 SEC), Interceptions 4th (#2 SEC) — Tom Orf (@MU4124) October 1, 2023

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Here’s your weekly “Mizzou in the NFL” recap:

Charles Harris registered a half sack and two QB hits against the Packers this past Thursday, a 34-20 win over their division rivals.

The Browns may have been spanked 28-3 by the Ravens, but at least Jordan Elliott got himself a half sack!

A bit of a quiet day for Akayleb Evans, who only had 1 tackle, but will be happy that his team finally got in the win column.

Oh, don’t worry, Nathalie. We can believe it.

#Mizzou fans



If you can believe it, basketball season is about a month and some change away. I sat down with head coach Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) ahead of his second year at the helm of Tiger basketball ⤵️ don’t miss this week’s Sunday Sit-down tonight on SportsZone! pic.twitter.com/l3g2dz4C4P — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) October 1, 2023

Meanwhile, the next generation of Tigers is out here impressing.

Missouri commit Peyton Marshall has been elevating his game. Looking quick on his feet and showing off his improved midrange touch.



The 7’0 300lb big man is ranked as a 4-star and impressed OTE Pro Day and practices.



Some impressive clips in here. pic.twitter.com/B39K505Uhj — GREENLIGHT MEDIA (@atlgreenlight) October 1, 2023

Once you’ve finished reading our post on new Mizzou commit Trent Burns, I suppose you can also check out this one from the Tribune.

Kerrick Jackson will not be outdone on the recruiting trail it seems.

Keep up, coach, Dennis and Eli have forged quite a path!

Speaking of baseball, fall scrimmage pictures are out!