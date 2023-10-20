Missouri vs South Carolina football GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

I don’t think any one in and around the SEC would have predicted Missouri and South Carolina as a pretty heated rivalry when the Tigers joined the SEC back in 2012. In fact I’m not sure either fan base could convince themselves that this has become a rivalry game. I personally don’t think of Carolina as a rival for Mizzou... but here we are a decade later and the evidence seems to say when these two teams meet it’s a really important game.

Early on, Mizzou and South Carolina were vying for division championships. With Steve Spurrier still rocking Columbia east while Gary Pinkel had things rolling in Columbia west. Carolina’s win over Missouri in overtime on Faurot Field in late October of 2013 is still considered a classic. Mizzou returned the favor with two touchdowns in the last 7 minutes to squeeze out a 21-20 win over the Gamecocks the very next year. But then Spurrier retired in 2015 after a 2-4 start to the season. Gary Pinkel announced his retirement not too long after that.

Since then, Will Muschamp and Shane Beamer have not proven to be the answer for Carolina. Muschamp had one 9 win season in 2017, but he was fired after going 2-5 to start the season in 2020. Ironically enough he was fired the week before the Missouri game, then the Tigers slipped past a Mike Bobo led team 17-10.

Historically these games have been pretty close. Mizzou’s biggest win was in 2019 when they beat SC 34-14. Carolina’s biggest win was in 2012 when they won 31-10. Mizzou has a 8-5 advantage over the Gamecocks all time, but 6-5 since joining th leauge, and they’ve won their last 4 matchups. Let’s hope that trend continues on Saturday.

Missouri-South Carolina football: Time, Location

TIME: 2:30 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, October 21, 2023

LOCATION: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium; Columbia, MO

Missouri-South Carolina football: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: SEC Network

STREAM: WatchESPN

Missouri-South Carolina football: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 7.5-point favorite over South Carolina, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 60.

