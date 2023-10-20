Happy Homecoming, Tiger Fans!

HAPPY HOMECOMING, FRIENDS!

Rejoice in 112 years of University of Missouri Homecoming fun this weekend, as there is SO MUCH to do. Tonight be sure to check out House Decs in Greek Town from 6-9:30pm. This year’s theme was children’s literature, and should be a great time. Performances run every half hour at participating houses. Then, the parade kicks off HoCo morning at 9am. For the early tailgaters, the lot opens at 8am.

Finally, at 2:30pm on Saturday, Mizzou, of the Good Columbia, will face off against South Carolina, of the Bad Other Columbia or, as Josh has affectionately called it, Columbia (L)East. And the Tigers will finally be wearing GOOD COSTUMES.

Oh my god. It’s a certified Homecoming Miracle. Gold tops, black pants, BLOCK M’FING M, can’t lose.

To further celebrate, let’s see what STL Today’s Eli Hoff was up to in his first live chat of the season after being named the WTBNL in the Dave Matter decision.

Q: Is it a fair argument that, save Georgia, Mizzou has the best player in every game currently on their schedule going forward in Burden? A: This is an interesting thought experiment, and I think it’s actually valuable to expand it beyond Luther Burden III. Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine has been one of the best players at his position in the country, too — Burden and KAD are Mizzou’s two first-team AP All-Americans. In terms of the rest of Mizzou’s schedule (South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Arkansas), there are only a handful of other midseason All-Americans on the docket. South Carolina WR Xavier Legette made 2nd team, Georgia TE Brock Bowers and S Malaki Starks made 1st team with C Sedrick Van Pran on 2nd team. Tennessee, Florida and Arkansas don’t have any. Take the midseason honors for what you like, but with Bowers out, it sure seems like Mizzou will have more higher-end talent than most of its opponents down the stretch. LT Javon Foster made 2nd team for the Tigers, too, which puts them on par with Georgia. Not bad! Q: Is Marquis Johnson the fastest guy on the team? Seems to me he should be getting more touches?? A: In a straight line, yes. RB Nathaniel Peat ran the fastest 40 time this offseason, but Marquis Johnson has become the speedster. Getting him more touches probably comes down to how his route tree expands — can he break down somebody on a crosser? An out? Right now, he’s mostly a go route/clear out threat, so it’s about versatility. His speed gives him a unique ability to impact the game without actually touching the ball by dragging defenders away from the play, so it’s not like he needs to catch the ball every time he runs a route to contribute.

And let’s hear from LB3, who IS all that and a bag of chips.

"I don't really try to emulate my game after no one. I feel like people should emulate their game after me."@MizzouFootball WR Luther Burden III is 1 of 1 pic.twitter.com/iYjnCqHvTd — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 19, 2023

And finally, in case you need more Homecoming hype... a mini movie from the UK win.





The Tigers fight for redemption in Lexington. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/BDoNPU542r — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 18, 2023

M-I-Z! On to the links!

Finished our interview by asking if there was anything I didn't ask that she feels like the fans should know. I'd think this is an answer every fan would love to see from their AD pic.twitter.com/FtoLsCJljm — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) October 19, 2023

On the new KC Sports Network “Mizzou, That’s Who” podcast the trio debates being Mizzou’d, and I completely agree with what Gabe said. Where is the fun in being a fan if you can’t have a little hope?

Are Missouri fans too afraid of being "MIZZOU'D"? @MaggieLJohnson, @PowerMizzoucom, and @tuckerdfranklin talk about why Mizzou fans should be optimistic for the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/WYbputLVEP — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) October 18, 2023

I feel this is looking good for the Black & Gold, guys:

BREAKING: Five-Star WR Ryan Wingo tells me he will announce his Commitment on October 25th!



The 6’2 200 WR from Saint Louis, MO is the highest-ranked Uncommitted WR in the ‘24 Class



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/3Aozoq8QDx pic.twitter.com/ATtOt6Qa5i — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 19, 2023

Hoops

Scenes from Media Day with Coach P, Hayley, and Ashton:

Here’s what Coach P had to say to ABC17’s Nathalie Jones!

Watch: #Mizzou WBB coach Robin Pingeton fielding questions at SEC Media Days today about the expectations set for this season.



"The only pressure that I am feeling is...making sure that I help my players be the best version of themselves that they can, on and off the court." pic.twitter.com/kYnDB7NVem — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) October 19, 2023

A new visitor to CoMo. Hey, Fran! And thanks for your kind words about DG & the program’s trajectory!

Thank you @franfraschilla for coming out to practice and watching our team! We appreciate all you do for college basketball! #MIZ #ThankfulThursday https://t.co/OHvXofukIE — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) October 19, 2023

Other Mizzou Sports

BASEBALL: Enjoy these photos of the scrimmage from Maneater/Missourian/Rock M photog, Cal!

Additionally, the entirety of the baseball schedule was released on Thursday. Trrip’s thoughts? (read more at MUTigers.com)

First impression: other than the SEC schedule, the non-conference schedule is pretty tame. Several of these opponents were in the bottom, half of the final RPI rankings last season. https://t.co/312VkdNPtL — TR Robertson (@trripleplay) October 19, 2023

I tell ya what, the giveaways at some of these sporting events are top-notch. Check out this soccer scarf! (this pic doesn’t do it justice)

Oh hell yes. This is the best #Mizzou giveaway yet! pic.twitter.com/tdLWz2ZA9M — Karen S (@karensteger) October 19, 2023

TRACK & FIELD: Best of luck to triple jumper, Euphenie Andre, who will be representing the USA in the Pan-American games in Santiago, Chile!

GYMNASTICS: Looking forward to seeing these shots from the Devil’s Icebox in this year’s hype videos. Wow.

Another day, another commit to Shannon Welker’s squad. Welcome, Ayla!

WRESTLING: The bat signal has been revealed. Welcome, Sampson! Read more about the commit from James Hackney (who used to write for us) at missouriwrestling.com

Huge congrats to Keegan O’Toole, who will suit up for USA Wrestling!

SOFTBALL: And finally, the seniors! (make sure you click the link to see the thread so you’re not missing anyone). We have a Larissa signal.

Last but not least: the SENIORS



- Maddie Gallagher (Port Washington, N.Y.)

- Alex Honnold (West Des Moines, Iowa)

- Laurin Krings (Loveland, Colo.)

- Jenna Laird (East Meadow, N.Y.)#OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/QqnD7jOJSY — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) October 19, 2023

The Tigers are wrapping up Fall Ball tonight with two games

Another successful fall weekend in the books



We wrap our fall season Friday night with games set for 5 and 7:30 p.m., CT at the Mizzou Softball Stadium. #OwnIt #MIZ pic.twitter.com/zwEcqMkQfw — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) October 19, 2023

Former Tigers

KOBEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE! In his final preseason game before the REAL DEAL, Kobe & the Clips again took on the Nuggies.

STAT LINE: 20 min | 9pts on 3-7 FG (1-5 3PT), 2-2 FT | 1 REB | 1 AST | 3 STL | 2 TO | 3 PF UP NEXT: 10/25 (reg. season opener) v. PORT, 9:30pm | 10/27 @ JAZZ, 8:30pm

DRUUUUUUUUUUUU TIME (from Wednesday)

STAT LINE: 28 min | 9pts on 4-12 FG (1-3 3PT) | 10 AST | 5 REB | 1 STL | 3 TO | 5 PF | -2 UP NEXT: 10/20 @ HOU, 7pm | 10/25 (reg. season opener) v. DET, 6:30pm ESPN

D’MOI’s final preseason game was Thurs against the Suns.

STAT LINE: 10 min | 3pts on 1-5 FG (1-5 3PT) | 2 REB | 1 STL | 1 TO | 2 PF 10/15 STAT LINE: 12min | 8pts on 3-8 FG (0-4 3PT) | 1 REB | 3 PF | -4 UP NEXT: 10/24 @ DEN, 6:30pm TNT | 10/26 v. PHX, 9pm TNT | 10/29 @ SAC, 8pm

MPJ news

Sounds like Michael Porter Jr. and Christian Braun will be out tonight but likely ready for Tuesday night vs Lakers, according to Malone — Law Murray (@LawMurrayTheNU) October 20, 2023

Another powerful message from Zo and his best bud, Matt Painter!

Happy for this former Tiger. Be great, Mo!

“He's been our most complete player from the summer until now.”



Mizzou transfer Mohamed Diarra (@Rvtpi2) came in as somewhat of an unknown in the portal, but the former No. 1 JUCO forward has exceeded expectations this summer.



: https://t.co/crC7Hd1sqB pic.twitter.com/1raJIbtnko — Pack Pride (@PackPride) October 19, 2023

