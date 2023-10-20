 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Happy Homecoming, Tiger Fans!

Mizzou Links for Friday, October 20

By Karen Steger
HAPPY HOMECOMING, FRIENDS!

Rejoice in 112 years of University of Missouri Homecoming fun this weekend, as there is SO MUCH to do. Tonight be sure to check out House Decs in Greek Town from 6-9:30pm. This year’s theme was children’s literature, and should be a great time. Performances run every half hour at participating houses. Then, the parade kicks off HoCo morning at 9am. For the early tailgaters, the lot opens at 8am.

Finally, at 2:30pm on Saturday, Mizzou, of the Good Columbia, will face off against South Carolina, of the Bad Other Columbia or, as Josh has affectionately called it, Columbia (L)East. And the Tigers will finally be wearing GOOD COSTUMES.

Oh my god. It’s a certified Homecoming Miracle. Gold tops, black pants, BLOCK M’FING M, can’t lose.

To further celebrate, let’s see what STL Today’s Eli Hoff was up to in his first live chat of the season after being named the WTBNL in the Dave Matter decision.

Q: Is it a fair argument that, save Georgia, Mizzou has the best player in every game currently on their schedule going forward in Burden?

A: This is an interesting thought experiment, and I think it’s actually valuable to expand it beyond Luther Burden III. Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine has been one of the best players at his position in the country, too — Burden and KAD are Mizzou’s two first-team AP All-Americans. In terms of the rest of Mizzou’s schedule (South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Arkansas), there are only a handful of other midseason All-Americans on the docket. South Carolina WR Xavier Legette made 2nd team, Georgia TE Brock Bowers and S Malaki Starks made 1st team with C Sedrick Van Pran on 2nd team. Tennessee, Florida and Arkansas don’t have any. Take the midseason honors for what you like, but with Bowers out, it sure seems like Mizzou will have more higher-end talent than most of its opponents down the stretch. LT Javon Foster made 2nd team for the Tigers, too, which puts them on par with Georgia. Not bad!

Q: Is Marquis Johnson the fastest guy on the team? Seems to me he should be getting more touches??

A: In a straight line, yes. RB Nathaniel Peat ran the fastest 40 time this offseason, but Marquis Johnson has become the speedster. Getting him more touches probably comes down to how his route tree expands — can he break down somebody on a crosser? An out? Right now, he’s mostly a go route/clear out threat, so it’s about versatility. His speed gives him a unique ability to impact the game without actually touching the ball by dragging defenders away from the play, so it’s not like he needs to catch the ball every time he runs a route to contribute.

And let’s hear from LB3, who IS all that and a bag of chips.

And finally, in case you need more Homecoming hype... a mini movie from the UK win.

M-I-Z! On to the links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

  • On the new KC Sports Network “Mizzou, That’s Who” podcast the trio debates being Mizzou’d, and I completely agree with what Gabe said. Where is the fun in being a fan if you can’t have a little hope?
  • I feel this is looking good for the Black & Gold, guys:

Hoops

  • Scenes from Media Day with Coach P, Hayley, and Ashton:
  • Here’s what Coach P had to say to ABC17’s Nathalie Jones!
  • A new visitor to CoMo. Hey, Fran! And thanks for your kind words about DG & the program’s trajectory!

Other Mizzou Sports

  • BASEBALL: Enjoy these photos of the scrimmage from Maneater/Missourian/Rock M photog, Cal!
  • Additionally, the entirety of the baseball schedule was released on Thursday. Trrip’s thoughts? (read more at MUTigers.com)
  • I tell ya what, the giveaways at some of these sporting events are top-notch. Check out this soccer scarf! (this pic doesn’t do it justice)
  • TRACK & FIELD: Best of luck to triple jumper, Euphenie Andre, who will be representing the USA in the Pan-American games in Santiago, Chile!
  • GYMNASTICS: Looking forward to seeing these shots from the Devil’s Icebox in this year’s hype videos. Wow.
  • Another day, another commit to Shannon Welker’s squad. Welcome, Ayla!
  • WRESTLING: The bat signal has been revealed. Welcome, Sampson! Read more about the commit from James Hackney (who used to write for us) at missouriwrestling.com
  • Huge congrats to Keegan O’Toole, who will suit up for USA Wrestling!
  • SOFTBALL: And finally, the seniors! (make sure you click the link to see the thread so you’re not missing anyone). We have a Larissa signal.
  • The Tigers are wrapping up Fall Ball tonight with two games

Former Tigers

  • KOBEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE! In his final preseason game before the REAL DEAL, Kobe & the Clips again took on the Nuggies.

STAT LINE: 20 min | 9pts on 3-7 FG (1-5 3PT), 2-2 FT | 1 REB | 1 AST | 3 STL | 2 TO | 3 PF

UP NEXT: 10/25 (reg. season opener) v. PORT, 9:30pm | 10/27 @ JAZZ, 8:30pm

  • DRUUUUUUUUUUUU TIME (from Wednesday)

STAT LINE: 28 min | 9pts on 4-12 FG (1-3 3PT) | 10 AST | 5 REB | 1 STL | 3 TO | 5 PF | -2

UP NEXT: 10/20 @ HOU, 7pm | 10/25 (reg. season opener) v. DET, 6:30pm ESPN

  • D’MOI’s final preseason game was Thurs against the Suns.

STAT LINE: 10 min | 3pts on 1-5 FG (1-5 3PT) | 2 REB | 1 STL | 1 TO | 2 PF

10/15 STAT LINE: 12min | 8pts on 3-8 FG (0-4 3PT) | 1 REB | 3 PF | -4

UP NEXT: 10/24 @ DEN, 6:30pm TNT | 10/26 v. PHX, 9pm TNT | 10/29 @ SAC, 8pm

  • MPJ news
  • Another powerful message from Zo and his best bud, Matt Painter!
  • Happy for this former Tiger. Be great, Mo!

Around CoMo

  • In case you missed it on social media on Wednesday, there was a gorgeous double rainbow. It was really a sight to see, so much so that I willingly stood outside in the rain just to stare at it.

  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
