Happy Homecoming, Tiger Fans!

HAPPY HOMECOMING, FRIENDS!
Rejoice in 112 years of University of Missouri Homecoming fun this weekend, as there is SO MUCH to do. Tonight be sure to check out House Decs in Greek Town from 6-9:30pm. This year’s theme was children’s literature, and should be a great time. Performances run every half hour at participating houses. Then, the parade kicks off HoCo morning at 9am. For the early tailgaters, the lot opens at 8am.
Finally, at 2:30pm on Saturday, Mizzou, of the Good Columbia, will face off against South Carolina, of the
Bad Other Columbia or, as Josh has affectionately called it, Columbia (L)East. And the Tigers will finally be wearing GOOD COSTUMES.
Oh my god. It’s a certified Homecoming Miracle. Gold tops, black pants, BLOCK M’FING M, can’t lose.
Homecoming attire ⚫️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/FPmjNuwiPW— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 19, 2023
To further celebrate, let’s see what STL Today’s Eli Hoff was up to in his first live chat of the season after being named the WTBNL in the Dave Matter decision.
Q: Is it a fair argument that, save Georgia, Mizzou has the best player in every game currently on their schedule going forward in Burden?
A: This is an interesting thought experiment, and I think it’s actually valuable to expand it beyond Luther Burden III. Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine has been one of the best players at his position in the country, too — Burden and KAD are Mizzou’s two first-team AP All-Americans. In terms of the rest of Mizzou’s schedule (South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Arkansas), there are only a handful of other midseason All-Americans on the docket. South Carolina WR Xavier Legette made 2nd team, Georgia TE Brock Bowers and S Malaki Starks made 1st team with C Sedrick Van Pran on 2nd team. Tennessee, Florida and Arkansas don’t have any. Take the midseason honors for what you like, but with Bowers out, it sure seems like Mizzou will have more higher-end talent than most of its opponents down the stretch. LT Javon Foster made 2nd team for the Tigers, too, which puts them on par with Georgia. Not bad!
Q: Is Marquis Johnson the fastest guy on the team? Seems to me he should be getting more touches??
A: In a straight line, yes. RB Nathaniel Peat ran the fastest 40 time this offseason, but Marquis Johnson has become the speedster. Getting him more touches probably comes down to how his route tree expands — can he break down somebody on a crosser? An out? Right now, he’s mostly a go route/clear out threat, so it’s about versatility. His speed gives him a unique ability to impact the game without actually touching the ball by dragging defenders away from the play, so it’s not like he needs to catch the ball every time he runs a route to contribute.
And let’s hear from LB3, who IS all that and a bag of chips.
"I don't really try to emulate my game after no one. I feel like people should emulate their game after me."@MizzouFootball WR Luther Burden III is 1 of 1 pic.twitter.com/iYjnCqHvTd— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 19, 2023
And finally, in case you need more Homecoming hype... a mini movie from the UK win.
— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 18, 2023
The Tigers fight for redemption in Lexington. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/BDoNPU542r
M-I-Z! On to the links!
Spaghetti nite with the GB"s and a few randoms stopped by. @DHeismeyer77 @Mitch_Walters76 @thebeast_cody @PeatNathaniel #STP #MIZ pic.twitter.com/QPwuvxDJEW— Curtis Luper (@CoachLoop) October 20, 2023
Former Tigers
- KOBEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE! In his final preseason game before the REAL DEAL, Kobe & the Clips again took on the Nuggies.
STAT LINE: 20 min | 9pts on 3-7 FG (1-5 3PT), 2-2 FT | 1 REB | 1 AST | 3 STL | 2 TO | 3 PF
UP NEXT: 10/25 (reg. season opener) v. PORT, 9:30pm | 10/27 @ JAZZ, 8:30pm
- DRUUUUUUUUUUUU TIME (from Wednesday)
STAT LINE: 28 min | 9pts on 4-12 FG (1-3 3PT) | 10 AST | 5 REB | 1 STL | 3 TO | 5 PF | -2
UP NEXT: 10/20 @ HOU, 7pm | 10/25 (reg. season opener) v. DET, 6:30pm ESPN
- D’MOI’s final preseason game was Thurs against the Suns.
STAT LINE: 10 min | 3pts on 1-5 FG (1-5 3PT) | 2 REB | 1 STL | 1 TO | 2 PF
10/15 STAT LINE: 12min | 8pts on 3-8 FG (0-4 3PT) | 1 REB | 3 PF | -4
UP NEXT: 10/24 @ DEN, 6:30pm TNT | 10/26 v. PHX, 9pm TNT | 10/29 @ SAC, 8pm
- MPJ news
Sounds like Michael Porter Jr. and Christian Braun will be out tonight but likely ready for Tuesday night vs Lakers, according to Malone— Law Murray (@LawMurrayTheNU) October 20, 2023
- Another powerful message from Zo and his best bud, Matt Painter!
- Happy for this former Tiger. Be great, Mo!
“He's been our most complete player from the summer until now.”— Pack Pride (@PackPride) October 19, 2023
Mizzou transfer Mohamed Diarra (@Rvtpi2) came in as somewhat of an unknown in the portal, but the former No. 1 JUCO forward has exceeded expectations this summer.
: https://t.co/crC7Hd1sqB pic.twitter.com/1raJIbtnko
Around CoMo
- In case you missed it on social media on Wednesday, there was a gorgeous double rainbow. It was really a sight to see, so much so that I willingly stood outside in the rain just to stare at it.
Gorgeous in CoMo tonight. There’s a faint second one if you look closely. pic.twitter.com/b7Zf3TSXyt— Karen S (@karensteger) October 18, 2023
Loading comments...