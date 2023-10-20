Missouri Football 2023: Week 8 versus the South Carolina Gamecocks

It’s week 8, it’s home coming, it’s a chance to get to 7-1 on the season against a conference foe. Follow along as we go in on covering all of these things on Homecoming week in 2023.
Oct 15, 2023, 3:00pm CDT
-
October 20
Every Mizzou Homecoming game this century ranked by their level of entertainment
23 Homecoming games since 2000. Which one was the most entertaining?
-
October 20
Missouri vs South Carolina football GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions
It’s homecoming, it’s South Carolina for the mayors cup, it’s a chance to get to 7-1. It’s a big weekend!
-
October 19
Missouri welcomes South Carolina and Ryan Wingo on homecoming weekend
Nate and BK preview South Carolina, update recruiting news, and talk about what Luther Burden and Brad Smith have in common.
-
October 19
Missouri Football Week 8 Bowl Projections: Tigers Clinch Bowl Eligibility
Mizzou Football is officially bowl bound after a 38-21 win over Kentucky, but Drink asks, "Why stop now?"
-
October 19
BK’s Bets: Week 8’s Best Bets
Do the Vols have enough to keep up with Alabama?
-
October 19
Mizzou vs South Carolina Q & A: Garnet and Cocky
It’s Homecoming Week for Mizzou as they look to improve to 7-1 against a reeling South Carolina team. Read more on the Gamecocks with a Q & A from Garnet and Cocky
-
October 18
The Darius Robinson Defensive End Experiment
The long-time defensive tackle made the switch to end this offseason out of team necessity. Following a two-sack performance against UK, it appears that D-Rob is settling in to his new spot nicely.
-
October 18
Missouri’s freshmen are making their presence felt
The Tigers’ first-year players are contributing in meaningful ways, even if the stats don’t always pop off the page.
-
October 18
South Carolina Gamecocks Preview
Missour’s REAL SEC rival is reeling and coming by to visit for Homecoming. Make ‘em hurt!
-
October 17
Takeaways from Tiger Talk: Week Eight
Eliah Drinkwitz, Curtis Super and Darius Robinson joined the legendary Mike Kelly to recap the road win over UK and preview homecoming.
-
October 17
What Eli Drinkwitz had to say: Homecoming week edition
Eli Drinkwitz gives his thoughts on South Carolina, Mizzou’s past performance against Kentucky as well as an injury update.
-
October 17
SB Nation Reacts: Which true freshman has had the biggest impact this season?
Let’s React to questions from SB Nation’s Reacts!
-
October 15
SEC Week 8 Opening Lines
How to throw your money away on the best sport in the world