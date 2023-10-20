SB Nation Reacts Results: Everybody Loves Quis

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

If you wanted to know how the SB Nation Reacts post from Tuesday turned out well we have your answer!

Looking into which freshman was having the biggest impact on the season the voices the the Rock M Nation commentariat have expressed a clear vision and that vision says touchdowns matter:

After seeing the field for the first time against Kansas State, Marquis Johnson has been running past defensive backs ever since as he’s averaging 29.8 yards a catch and has scored three touchdowns. That’s... very good. He’s only got 9 receptions but he’s made 1⁄ 3 of them count for points. Keep it up young buck.

This week the Tigers take on divisional rival South Carolina, the line is holding steady at 7.5 points so we asked where fans thought this game would go:

Basically everyone thinks they cover this spread. I am a believer in momentum in Football, I think most teams in Missouri’s position begin to believe more and more as the season goes along. The Tigers could’ve folded after losing to LSU and then going down 14-0 on the road at Kentucky. But this team believes now. So instead of folding they stuck it to UK the rest of the way and won going way.

I guess we didn’t get a National poll this week. I had a hard time sifting through email post vacation trip so I just figured I missed it, but then we didn’t get results from the Reacts folks so I guess there wasn’t a poll. Anyway, onto next week!