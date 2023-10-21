Missouri proves to be golden in fifth-straight win over South Carolina

On an already celebratory day, Mizzou (7-1, 4-1) gave its fans something more to cheer about during a 34-12 win over South Carolina (2-6, 1-4) at Faurot Field on Saturday. This was the Tigers’ fifth-straight victory over the Gamecocks and moved Mizzou to 9-5 in the all-time series.

In front of a gold-clad crowd full of alumni, students and—perhaps most important—plenty of big-name recruits, the Tigers put on a show in the first half. Outside of a 3-and-out on the first drive of the game, the Missouri offense was virtually unstoppable through the rest of the opening half.

Much of that success can be attributed to an offensive line that was opening up gaping holes for Cody Schrader to run through and provided plenty of protection for Brady Cook. In perhaps its best performance of the season, the offensive line allowed Mizzou to run for 5.4 yards per carry for 220 yards and the Gamecocks did not sack Cook once in the game.

“They’re dominating, they’re playing really, really well,” Cook said of his offensive line. “The penalties have been limited and they’ve been focusing on that.”

The push up front allowed the Tiger offense to remain balanced and efficient throughout the first half, scoring on every drive outside of the opening possession and the knee Cook took to go into the half. Luther Burden III got the show started by beating a pair of SC defenders for a 42-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter, and the Mizzou offense then wore down the Gamecocks by rushing for 156 yards and two scores in the opening half. Cook looked as healthy as he has running the ball since the MTSU game, and Schrader eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the fourth time this season in just one half of play.

“He has a really limited stuff rate, he doesn’t have negative yardage runs,” Drinkwitz said of Schrader. “We just have a lot of trust in him.”

And, while there were some concerns about how Mizzou would handle the dynamic duo of Spencer Rattler and Xavier Legette, they were put to bed rather early. Legette left the game with an injury in the first quarter, and Blake Baker decided that he was just going to heat up Rattler on essentially every passing down as a result. The Tigers finished with six sacks in this one and were constantly getting home with 5-6 rushers on most downs, stunting and twisting their way into Rattler’s lap.

Daylan Carnell and Jaylon Carlies led the way with seven tackles apiece, and seven players recorded at least half a sack. Rattler looked frazzled in the pocket (using “rattled” would’ve been too easy) and Mario Anderson could get nothing going on the ground after rushing for 287 yards in his past three outings. South Carolina as a team mustered just 4.1 yards per play.

“Rush goes hand-in-hand with the coverage and coverage goes hand-in-hand with the rush,” Kristian Williams said. “It’s just a trickle down effect.”

SC fought hard to make this a game in the third quarter, as Mizzou played things a bit more conservative out of the break.

“By our standards, that’s not good enough,” Schrader said regarding the offense’s slow second half. “We need to continually score and put teams away when we have such a lead and our defense is playing so well.”

Rattler and the offense began to find new life, but the Tiger defense held the Gamecocks to a pair of field goals when they were in scoring position.

Withstanding those counterpunches paid off, as Cook led a solid drive to begin the fourth quarter that resulted in a 53-yard field goal from Harrison Mevis, his second of the game. South Carolina responded with its fourth field goal of the game, but it came when they had a goal-to-go situation from inside the 5-yard line. A major theme of this game was Mizzou’s ability to force Shane Beamer’s team to settle in the red zone.

The Gamecocks did get the ball back with 8:49 remaining down 27-12, but Carlies intercepted Rattler off a misplaced deep ball. Cook found a streaking Burden for a 30-yard catch on the next drive, and Schrader punched in second score of the game to put this one to bed.

“It’s always good to win on homecoming when you invented homecoming,” Drinkwitz said. “To keep the Mayor’s Cup in the real Columbia is special too.”

Missouri will get a much-needed bye week before taking on No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 4-0) in Athens. The matchup with the Bulldogs will potentially determine who takes sole possession of first place in the East depending upon how UGA fares against Florida next week.