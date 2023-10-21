Rock M Nation Pick ’Em: Week 8

Week 8 of the College Football season is here as the No. 20 Missouri Tigers host their Homecoming Game against the South Carolina Gamecocks right before their bye week. No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide highlight the SEC slate and the other games include the Mississippi State Bulldogs at the Arkansas Razorbacks and the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels at the Auburn Tigers.

ESPN’s College Gameday heads to Columbus, Ohio for a Big Ten showdown between the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Let’s pick ‘em.

Standings recap through Week 7:

Sammy: 19-6 overall (16-9 ATS)

Kortay: 18-7 (13-12)

Parker: 17-8 (11-14)

Josh: 13-7 (5-15)

(Odds per Draftkings Sportsbook)

No. 20 Missouri (-7.5) vs South Carolina: 2:30 p.m. CST on SEC Network

Sammy Stava, Staff Writer: This is a game Missouri should take care of, but South Carolina has some playmakers on offense and will be desperate for a win. However, Mizzou is playing at a high level with a whole lot of confidence right now. I don’t see how this team loses on Homecoming. 31-20 Tigers.

Kortay Vincent, Staff Writer: I am so incredibly confident in this game. I genuinely believe this Missouri team is damn good, and it showed last weekend when it went on the road and kicked Kentucky’s ass without having its best stuff. I think the Tigers keep it rolling and win big. Missouri 45 - South Carolina 27.

Parker Gillam, Beat Writer: South Carolina has nothing to lose. Mizzou has everything to lose.

While that reality is slightly concerning, it’s not enough for me to pick the Gamecocks. SC has literally the worst pass defense in America, meaning that Cook and the receivers should have a field day. As long as the defense can prevent Rattler and Legette from linking up on too many big plays, this game should be well in hand. Beamer’s bunch may put some points on the board, but the SC defense won’t be able to slow down the Tiger O. Mizzou wins 38-24.

Mississippi State at Arkansas (-6.5) : 11:00 a.m. CST on ESPN

Sammy Stava: Arkansas may be 2-5, but don’t let that record fool you as they lost four games by one possession. They’ll take care of business here in a winnable home game. 38-27 Razorbacks.

Kortay Vincent: This is what I like to call the Toilet Bowl. Arkansas Twitter will tell you that the Hogs are so close and just keep losing by one possession. A semi-decent team finds a way to win at least one of those games. With that being said, Mississippi State makes Arkansas look like UGA.

Parker Gillam: Desperation time for both of these teams. Miss State is coming off a bye and should be well-rested, but the Razorbacks are the far superior team. Arkansas will end up being the best 5-7 squad of all-time at season’s end, and they’ll take this one 35-17 to start out on that track.

No. 17 Tennessee at No. 11 Alabama (-8.5) : 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS

Sammy Stava: After not looking so great in their win last week against Arkansas, Nick Saban will have his team ready to play in a hyped-up rivalry game at home. 24-20, Bama.

Parker Gillam: Revenge game. In Tuscaloosa. Against a UT team that has an improved defense but a struggling passing attack. Alabama 45-20. It won’t be close.

Kortay Vincent: I think Tennessee is a pretender. Beating Saban back-to-back years is so hard, but I think the Vols will still cover 8.5. Bama wins 27-20.

No. 13 Ole Miss (-6.5) at Auburn: 6:00 p.m. CST on ESPN

Sammy Stava: Auburn will give Ole Miss an upset scare like they did to Georgia earlier in the year, but the Rebels still have more talent to pull away in this one. 35-31 Rebs.

Parker Gillam: This could be the signature win of Hugh Freeze’s first year on the plains, especially with his group coming off a bye week.

But, the Rebels look like a different team than years’ past, and they still have a shot at representing the West in the SEC title game. It won’t be pretty, but Jaxson Dart will guide Ole Miss to a 31-23 win.

Kortay Vincent: I think Ole Miss wins this one big over a bad Auburn team. Rebels 37 - Tigers 20.

No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State (-4.5): 11:00 a.m. CST on FOX

Sammy Stava: Penn State’s best win was at home over Iowa. Ohio State’s best win was on the road over Notre Dame. I think we know more about the Buckeyes being more battle tested and they’ll take care of business at home in a close one. 26-21 OSU.

Parker Gillam: Coming into the year, I really wanted to believe in Penn State.

But, ever since 2016, the Nittany Lions have been consistently humbled when they run into the Buckeyes. This may be the best OSU defense since their 2015 natty squad, and I think they will show that by flustering Drew Allar, who is a year away from being able to win a game like this one. In an environment like the Horseshoe, PSU won’t be able to weather the storm. Ohio State wins 27-17.

Kortay Vincent: Every fiber inside of me wants to pick Penn State, but I think the smart pick is Ohio State. The Buckeyes cover and win 27-21.

Follow the Rock M Nation Pick Em staff on Twitter (X): @StavaonSTL, @gillam_parker, @Kortay_Vincent, @joshmajika