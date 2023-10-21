Live Game Thread: Mizzou eyes South Carolina on Homecoming

Missouri 24, South Carolina 9
First Quarter
- South Carolina has won the coin toss and elected to defer.
- Luther Burden III brings the opening kickoff out to the 34-yard line.
- Three pass plays to start out for Mizzou. Three incompletions. South Carolina will get the ball at their own 34.
- South Carolina crosses midfield as Spencer Rattler finds Xavier Legette for 20 yards.
- Joseph Charleston gets a holding penalty on third down. It moves the sticks for SC.
- Ty’Ron Hopper just made a clutch tackle. Mario Anderson would have been gone.
- Joe Moore III gets home for the sack on third down moving South Carolina all the way back to Mizzou’s 21.
- A 50-yard field goal by Mitch Jeter is no good. Tigers get a huge stop and take over at their own 33.
- Mookie Cooper picks up Mizzou’s first 1st down of the game.
- And the second first down as he out runs everyone to the sticks.
- Touchdown Missouri!!! Brady Cook delivers a deep ball to Luther Burden III. PAT is good. Missouri 7, South Carolina 0. 6:31 in Q1.
- Three-and-out for South Carolina. The Gamecocks got behind the sticks with a illegal formation penalty. Darius Robinson pressure on second down forced a short completion by Rattler, while Triston Newson got home for the third down sack.
- Mizzou crosses midfield after a South Carolina offsides penalty.
- Cody Schrader then burst his way for a first down on the next play moving the Tigers to the Gamecocks 35.
- Brady Cook floats a beautiful pass to Theo Wease Jr. for 29 yards. First and goal.
- Touchdown Missouri!!! Cody Schrader from 10-yards out. PAT is good. Missouri 14, South Carolina 14. 0:46 left in Q1.
Second Quarter
- Kris Abrams-Draine just made a beautiful tackle on Spencer Rattler as he was escaping the pocket.
- Johnny Walker on the next play appeared to be shoved on the next play as he grabbed Rattler’s facemask. First down for SC.
- Abrams-Draine appeared to be shaken up as he walks off the field with the training staff.
- Spencer Rattler mishandled the snap for South Carolina, results in him being down. Missouri takes over after the punt at their own 13.
- Tigers pick up a first down as Theo Wease turns a screen pass into a 11-yard gain. Schrader on the next play muscles his way for 10 yards.
- Schrader again for 12 yards.
- Mookie Coopers picks up his third first down two plays later. Tigers at the Gamecocks 42. On the next play, Cook takes it himself to the 22-yard line.
- Touchdown Missouri!!! Brady Cook takes it in himself on a designed run from 17 yards out. PAT is good. Missouri 21, South Carolina 0. 8:21 in Q2.
- Ty’Ron Hopper gets home for his first sack of the year forcing a third down for the Gamecocks.
- Missouri prevents a third down screen pass from going anywhere with the help of Jay Jernigan. The Tigers get the ball back after the punt at their own 15. Kris Abrams-Draine is okay as he was back to receive the punt.
- Cody Schrader moves the chains once again, with a 16-yard gain.
- Cook then finds Cooper over the middle of the field who makes a few guys miss down to the Gamecocks 38 yard line.
- Schrader finds a hole and now its first and goal at the nine.
- Field goal Missouri!!! Harrison Mevis from 20 yards out. Missouri 24, South Carolina 0. 1:54 in Q2.
- Nyles Gaddy gets called for a roughing the passer penalty on third down. Keeps South Carolina’s drive alive as it moves them to the Tiger 43.
- Missouri forces the South Carolina drive to stall. Mitch Jeter knocks in a 51-yarder. Missouri 24, South Carolina 3. 0:31 seconds left in the half.
- Xavier Legette will not return for South Carolina. He is out with an injury.
Third Quarter
- South Carolina drives down to the Mizzou 18 yard line, but the drive stalls. Mitch Jeter 36-yard field goal is good. Missouri 24, South Carolina 6. 10:54 in Q3.
- Luther Burden with a nice catch and run moves Missouri to their own 41.
- Luke Bauer drops the snap on the punt. South Carolina takes over at MU’s 33-yard line.
- Chuck Hicks gets home for a third down sack at the 20. Johnny Walker Jr. is unfortunately down on the field and is helped off by the training staff.
- Mitch Jeter knocks in another field goal. Missouri 24, South Carolina 9. 7:07 left in Q3.
- Another Mizzou punt. South Carolina gets the ball back at their own 16 after a great punt by Bauer and an even better tackle by a Missouri defender.
Pregame Updates
Wake up Tiger nation…it’s Game Day‼️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/IXlFLlC19D— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 21, 2023
#Mizzou injury report for South Carolina:— Wendell Shepherd (@wendellsjr_) October 20, 2023
Probable:
Brady Cook
Tre’Vez Johnson
Josh Landry
Darius Robinson
Questionable:
Cody Schrader
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Out:
Chad Bailey
Peanut Houston@CoMoSports
HOCO game…protect the ZOU #MIZ pic.twitter.com/tlxjjqcKsS— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 21, 2023
With a victory today, #Mizzou would be the 33rd FBS program to reach the 700-win milestone.— Brandon Haynes (@BrandonHaynes_) October 21, 2023
Williams Nwaneri is here in attendance.— Jaden Lewis (@Jaden_Lewis29) October 21, 2023
Lighter recruiting weekend, but here are the #Mizzou recruits reportedly here/that I saw on the field:— Wendell Shepherd (@wendellsjr_) October 21, 2023
*= commit
2024:
Williams Nwaneri*
Ryan Wingo
Cameron Keys*
Elias Williams*
Jackson Hancock*
Ryan Jostes*
Jude James*
Whit Hafer*
Robert Cage
In pads for #Mizzou during pregame warmups: RB Cody Schrader and CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., both listed as questionable entering today’s game.— Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) October 21, 2023
Game Info
Time: 2:30 PM CT
Date: Oct. 21, 2023
Location: The birthplace of Homecoming
TV: SEC Network
Fan Questions
- How many trick plays will we see this afternoon?
- How many receiving yards will Bret Norfleet have?
- How many combined total yards will Mizzou and South Carolina have?
- How many passing yards is Brady Cook throwing for in the first half?
- What is the boldest prediction for today’s game?
Loading comments...