Live Game Thread: Mizzou eyes South Carolina on Homecoming

The Battle for the Mayor’s Cup is usually fun between Mizzou and South Carolina. The Gamecocks come to Columbia to face the Tigers on homecoming for the first time since...2013.

By Jaden Lewis
NCAA Football: Missouri at Kentucky Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri 24, South Carolina 9

First Quarter

  • South Carolina has won the coin toss and elected to defer.
  • Luther Burden III brings the opening kickoff out to the 34-yard line.
  • Three pass plays to start out for Mizzou. Three incompletions. South Carolina will get the ball at their own 34.
  • South Carolina crosses midfield as Spencer Rattler finds Xavier Legette for 20 yards.
  • Joseph Charleston gets a holding penalty on third down. It moves the sticks for SC.
  • Ty’Ron Hopper just made a clutch tackle. Mario Anderson would have been gone.
  • Joe Moore III gets home for the sack on third down moving South Carolina all the way back to Mizzou’s 21.
  • A 50-yard field goal by Mitch Jeter is no good. Tigers get a huge stop and take over at their own 33.
  • Mookie Cooper picks up Mizzou’s first 1st down of the game.
  • And the second first down as he out runs everyone to the sticks.
  • Touchdown Missouri!!! Brady Cook delivers a deep ball to Luther Burden III. PAT is good. Missouri 7, South Carolina 0. 6:31 in Q1.
  • Three-and-out for South Carolina. The Gamecocks got behind the sticks with a illegal formation penalty. Darius Robinson pressure on second down forced a short completion by Rattler, while Triston Newson got home for the third down sack.
  • Mizzou crosses midfield after a South Carolina offsides penalty.
  • Cody Schrader then burst his way for a first down on the next play moving the Tigers to the Gamecocks 35.
  • Brady Cook floats a beautiful pass to Theo Wease Jr. for 29 yards. First and goal.
  • Touchdown Missouri!!! Cody Schrader from 10-yards out. PAT is good. Missouri 14, South Carolina 14. 0:46 left in Q1.

Second Quarter

  • Kris Abrams-Draine just made a beautiful tackle on Spencer Rattler as he was escaping the pocket.
  • Johnny Walker on the next play appeared to be shoved on the next play as he grabbed Rattler’s facemask. First down for SC.
  • Abrams-Draine appeared to be shaken up as he walks off the field with the training staff.
  • Spencer Rattler mishandled the snap for South Carolina, results in him being down. Missouri takes over after the punt at their own 13.
  • Tigers pick up a first down as Theo Wease turns a screen pass into a 11-yard gain. Schrader on the next play muscles his way for 10 yards.
  • Schrader again for 12 yards.
  • Mookie Coopers picks up his third first down two plays later. Tigers at the Gamecocks 42. On the next play, Cook takes it himself to the 22-yard line.
  • Touchdown Missouri!!! Brady Cook takes it in himself on a designed run from 17 yards out. PAT is good. Missouri 21, South Carolina 0. 8:21 in Q2.
  • Ty’Ron Hopper gets home for his first sack of the year forcing a third down for the Gamecocks.
  • Missouri prevents a third down screen pass from going anywhere with the help of Jay Jernigan. The Tigers get the ball back after the punt at their own 15. Kris Abrams-Draine is okay as he was back to receive the punt.
  • Cody Schrader moves the chains once again, with a 16-yard gain.
  • Cook then finds Cooper over the middle of the field who makes a few guys miss down to the Gamecocks 38 yard line.
  • Schrader finds a hole and now its first and goal at the nine.
  • Field goal Missouri!!! Harrison Mevis from 20 yards out. Missouri 24, South Carolina 0. 1:54 in Q2.
  • Nyles Gaddy gets called for a roughing the passer penalty on third down. Keeps South Carolina’s drive alive as it moves them to the Tiger 43.
  • Missouri forces the South Carolina drive to stall. Mitch Jeter knocks in a 51-yarder. Missouri 24, South Carolina 3. 0:31 seconds left in the half.
  • Xavier Legette will not return for South Carolina. He is out with an injury.

Third Quarter

  • South Carolina drives down to the Mizzou 18 yard line, but the drive stalls. Mitch Jeter 36-yard field goal is good. Missouri 24, South Carolina 6. 10:54 in Q3.
  • Luther Burden with a nice catch and run moves Missouri to their own 41.
  • Luke Bauer drops the snap on the punt. South Carolina takes over at MU’s 33-yard line.
  • Chuck Hicks gets home for a third down sack at the 20. Johnny Walker Jr. is unfortunately down on the field and is helped off by the training staff.
  • Mitch Jeter knocks in another field goal. Missouri 24, South Carolina 9. 7:07 left in Q3.
  • Another Mizzou punt. South Carolina gets the ball back at their own 16 after a great punt by Bauer and an even better tackle by a Missouri defender.

Pregame Updates

Game Info

Time: 2:30 PM CT

Date: Oct. 21, 2023

Location: The birthplace of Homecoming

TV: SEC Network

Fan Questions

  1. How many trick plays will we see this afternoon?
  2. How many receiving yards will Bret Norfleet have?
  3. How many combined total yards will Mizzou and South Carolina have?
  4. How many passing yards is Brady Cook throwing for in the first half?
  5. What is the boldest prediction for today’s game?

Lastly, give us your score predictions and MVP for the game in the comments below!

