Five Takeaways from Mizzou’s 34-12 win against South Carolina

I opened up the podcast on Tuesday by stating to South Carolina fans listening, “Your coach is a fraud. Your team is a fraud. You’re no good, and Missouri is going to whoop up on them this week.”

I stand by everything I said.

South Carolina came into the season believing it could be the team that finished the year at the top of the “mid-tier” SEC teams that included some combination of Florida, Tennessee, Missouri and Kentucky. Doing so likely meant a potential 8-9 win season. Instead, the Gamecocks will finish the week 2-6 and must finish the year 4-0 to simply make a bowl game. To say things have not gone according to plan would be an understatement.

Alright, enough about South Carolina. Let’s get to Missouri, who finds itself at 7-1 through the first eight games of the season for the first time in a decade. Not too shabby. Not too shabby at all.

1) Missouri spent the first half reminding everyone that they’re simply better than South Carolina

Here’s the final stats at the end of the first half:

Missouri: 24 points, 295 yards, 16 first downs, 156 rushing yards, 138 passing yards, 8.6 yards per play

South Carolina: 3 points, 73 yards, 9 first downs, -8 rushing yards, 81 passing yards, 2.2 yards per play

That’s a good ‘ole fashioned ass kicking, ladies and gentlemen. There was still a second half to play (more on that in a moment), but the Tigers came out and took care of business. The offense moved the ball at will. The defense couldn’t have done a much better job of containing Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina passing game. The Gamecocks’ running game was a net negative.

Mizzou just completely dominating South Carolina 34-12



Eli Drinkwitz now 5-0 against the Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/3MMORvo1yo — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 21, 2023

Everything was working early on. Brady Cook was efficient. Luther Burden III made another spectacular play for a touchdown. Theo Wease Jr. and Mookie Cooper were efficient with their targets. Cody Schrader and the Tigers’ offensive line were completely dominant on the ground.

The first half felt business-like. The Tigers knew they had to get the job done against South Carolina if they wanted an opportunity to do something special against Georgia. Mission accomplished.

2) The Tigers’ defense (finally) lived up to expectations

South Carolina did not come into this game as a “bad” offense. Let’s make that very clear. The Gamecocks put up 37 points against Mississippi State and 39 points against Florida. Only Georgia and LSU came into this week averaging more passing yards per game among SEC teams. The Gamecocks’ 6.2 yards per play entering this week was roughly equal with Tennessee and Florida. Their 12 plays of 40+ yards coming into this week was tied for the second most in the conference, behind only LSU.

This was an explosive passing game that doesn’t do a whole lot else well. They didn’t do a whole lot of anything well against Missouri. Spencer Rattler completed less than 60 percent of his passes for 5.4 yards per attempt, and he found himself sacked for a loss six times on the day. The Gamecocks’ running game finished with fewer than 70 yards on 29 carries. They had just four explosive passing plays of the day, none of which went for more than 30 yards.

Missouri FINALLY found its identity as a defense. The blitzes got home with four sacks. The tackles for loss finally showed up, finishing the day with eight stops behind the line of scrimmage. There were also five pass deflections, four QB hits, a force fumble and an interception. There’s the havoc we we’ve been waiting for.

"Our theme all week," Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwtiz said, "was rattle Rattler." — Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) October 21, 2023

More importantly, though, was the way Missouri came through on third down. The Gamecocks finished the game 3-for-13 on third down. Third down has certainly been an issue for the Tigers in key situations this year. It suddenly turned into a strength at home against the Gamecocks on Saturday.

3) The second half issues have to be corrected

Missouri has outscored its opponent just three times in the second half coming into today: 13-12 in week two against Middle Tennessee State, 21-14 in week five against Vanderbilt and 21-7 last week at Kentucky. Overall, the Tigers have outscored their opponents just 116-115 in the second half.

One would think that would have changed against South Carolina. It didn’t. The Tigers took the air out of the football again after getting out to a 24-3 lead at the half. They finished outscoring the Gamecocks 10-9 in the second half, but that score isn’t indicative of how the second half was played. Missouri did everything it could to run out the clock. It took its foot off the gas completely. I get that, to a degree. But this has become a theme this season. It didn’t bite the Tigers against South Carolina, but it absolutely could against either of the next two opponents — Georgia and Tennessee.

Drinkwitz when asked if we've seen #Mizzou's best:



"No. Not even kinda. We haven't put it all together for four quarters." — Wendell Shepherd (@wendellsjr_) October 21, 2023

Eli Drinkwitz has taken this team to a different level in 2023. There is so much to be excited about. Their lack of aggression on fourth down and their inability to close out games with a bang is something that leaves a bit to be desired.

4) Missouri’s running game has become a weapon again

I find myself really rooting for Cody Schrader. I’m sure there have been moments over the past two years where you’ve found yourself asking for someone else to enter the game. You’re not alone. I’ve felt the same way. Not anymore.

Schrader has become a weapon for this team. Well, he and the offensive line. The running game has suddenly become a key component to what the Tigers are trying to accomplish offensively.

Schrader: "I'm proving to myself that I do belong here, I do belong in the SEC." — Wendell Shepherd (@wendellsjr_) October 21, 2023

Schrader has gone over 100 yards rushing in three of his last five games. He has at least one rushing touchdown in each of the Tigers’ last five games. In four games against SEC opponents, he’s carried the ball 75 times for 404 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns.

That’s not a weakness. It’s a strength. And it’s become a strength while Schrader has been playing through injury in recent weeks. Credit where it’s due — the offensive line and Schrader appear to be hitting their stride.

5) Missouri goes into its bye week with EVERYTHING on the table

I know I’ve been writing about this a lot in recent weeks, but I’m doing so for a reason. Everything that was on the table for Missouri in week one remains on the table today.

Here’s the difference — all of those goals are far more attainable today than it was at the beginning of the year.

Kentucky has already lost multiple SEC games, including the head-to-head loss against the Tigers. They are, effectively, two games back of the Tigers in the conference with four games to play. South Carolina and Vanderbilt are already buried.

Tennessee suffered its second SEC loss of the season today when it dropped a game on the road against Alabama. The Vols still have games remaining at Kentucky, at Missouri and home against Georgia. Florida is 3-1 in the conference, but it has yet to play against Georgia, LSU or Missouri. Georgia is 4-0 with its next month of games coming against Florida, Missouri, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

In other words, the Tigers control their own destiny. If they win out, they win the SEC East. That is not going to be an easy feat, but it is something this team is capable of accomplishing.

Does Eli Drinkwitz feel some sort of achievement, milestone to be 7-1?



"No. Why stop now?" — Calum McAndrew (@C_McAndrew95) October 21, 2023

The bye week couldn’t come at a better time. The Tigers need to get Brady Cook, Cody Schrader, Luther Burden III, Johnny Walker Jr., Chad Bailey and Ennis Rakestraw healthy. It certainly doesn’t hurt to have a week of self-scouting and game-planning before preparing for the biggest game of the season on the road at Georgia.

Gary Pinkel used to say all the time, “Those who finish in November will be remembered.” That quote is only true if the team also takes care of business early in the season. For this Tigers team, though, it applies. It’s rare that a truly special season is possible