Mizzou football on the move in the latest national rankings

The Associated Press awarded Mizzou after a dominating 35-12 win over South Carolina on Homecoming. Losses by a few other teams also helped the Tigers on Saturday.

Mizzou jumped from No. 20 in the latest AP Top 25 to No. 16, which matches the same spot it was selected in the AFCA Coaches Poll. Mizzou is now the fifth highest-ranked team in the SEC and second in the SEC East following Tennessee’s loss at Alabama. Losses by Duke, North Carolina, and Southern Cal also contributed to the Tigers moving up.

The Tigers also received love by the Football Writers’ Association of America/Nation Football Foundation’s weekly Super 16.

#Mizzou enters the Football Writers' Association of America/National Football Foundation's weekly Super 16 at No. 16. It's the Tigers' first appearance in the poll since December 7 2014. — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) October 22, 2023

The last time Mizzou was ranked this high was when it took the field against Alabama for the 2014 SEC Championship Game where the Tigers were No. 14 in the nation.

Alabama was the No. 1 team, and it’s a coincidence that when Mizzou takes the field again, it will likely once again go against the nation’s top team in the Peach State (Unless Georgia loses to Florida). The Tigers will travel to Athens, Georgia, to face the Bulldogs following the upcoming bye week.