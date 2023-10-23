MV3: Cody Schrader’s magical season continues

Mizzou is heading into a much-needed bye week after their 34-12 dismantling of South Carolina during homecoming weekend. And while the scoreline points to Mizzou’s dominance over the Gamecocks, it doesn’t speak to the odd fact that it wasn’t the greatest outing for many of Mizzou’s stars. Sure, Luther Burden grabbed a great touchdown and finished with 90 yards receiving, but he was a bit in and out. Brady Cook was credited for two touchdowns, but had trouble finding his rhythm in the second half.

That’s the thing about really good teams, though. When the main guys are struggling to get into a game, you can lean on the secondary stars to chip in. And that’s exactly what Mizzou got out of their roster against South Carolina.

1. Cody Schrader

Brandon Kiley said it best during his post-game takeaways: Gone are the days when we talk about Cody Schrader as a get-by option in the backfield. He’s a legitimate weapon for this offense, and his dominant outing against South Carolina proved it. Once again running on a bum quad, Schrader went off for 159 yards rushing — and 11 more on two catches — while logging two touchdowns. He was almost untouchable in the first half, heavily contributing to Mizzou’s 24-0 lead.

Going into the bye week, the St. Louis native leads the SEC in rushing yards with 807 and now has two weeks to get healthy before going up against Georgia’s stout defense.

2. Jaylon Carlies

Mizzou’s safeties have received some flack in 2023, and Jaylon Carlies hasn’t been immune to the criticism. But against a stour Gamecock passing attack, Carlies logged his best overall game of the season, wrapping up 7 total tackles and a the interception that put the game on ice in the fourth quarter. The overall defensive effort started up front, but Carlies led Mizzou’s secondary, which never allowed Spencer Rattler to get comfortable throwing the ball downfield and break explosive plays.

3. Mookie Cooper

It feels so damn good to write glowingly about Mookie Cooper. The hometown hero came to Columbia with big expectations out of Ohio State, and I think it’s fair to say it’s taken him a minute to realize those expectations. And while he’s not the star we may have anticipated a few years ago, Cooper is slowly becoming something of a safety blanket for Brady Cook. With Luther Burden playing a little banged up, Cooper became a chunk yardage magnet in the slot, finishing the day with six catches and 57 yards. With four regular season games left, Cooper has set career highs in receptions, receiving yards and yards per catch. It’s exciting to think how much better he’ll get as he, Burden and Theo Wease Jr. lead Mizzou’s offense into the home stretch.

Others receiving votes: Darius Robinson, Johnny Walker, Jr., The Offensive Line

What do you think? Did we celebrate the right guys from Mizzou’s Homecoming win? Let us know in the comments.