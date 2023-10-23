Mizzou’s defense is bringing havoc back

Missouri’s defense had a problem. They knew it, we knew it, the opponent knew it. They lost their havoc. It was hard to explain why. The secondary wasn’t coming up with pass deflections. The front seven wasn’t converting opportunities for sacks or tackles for loss. Third downs became a huge issue as a result.

Against LSU, everything fell apart.

Missouri had just one sack and three tackles for loss against the Tigers from the Bayou. They finished the game with a 13 percent havoc rate. Mizzou had just one conference game last season with a havoc rate below 20 percent, and it was a 17 percent rate against Tennessee. You probably remember that game. It didn’t go particularly well.

This defense relies on big plays. Blake Baker wants to create chaos. He wants to win on first and second down in order to put the quarterback into conflict on third down. His blitz packages are seemingly endless. It’s hard to get to those packages, though, when you’re struggling to create negative plays on first or second down.

That was a problem for the Tigers against LSU. It continued into the first quarter against Kentucky. The Wildcats came out gangbusters against Mizzou, scoring 14 points and going 4-for-5 on third down in the first quarter alone. Mizzou failed to record a sack, a tackle for loss or a pass deflection in the first 15 minutes in Lexington.

And then, something changed. The Tigers defense found its swagger. It was as if a switch had been flipped. The havoc was back. Kentucky’s offense was stuck in third and long. The defense was coming up with the plays that were necessary. That success carried over against South Carolina.

Mizzou Havoc Rate Opponent: Havoc Rate: Opponent: Havoc Rate: South Dakota 12.2% MTSU 39.6% K-State 22.2% Memphis 25.5% Vanderbilt 21.9% LSU 13.3% Kentucky 29.3% South Carolina 25.5%

The results are nothing short of amazing. This is what Missouri’s defense has accomplished in its last seven quarters of play against Kentucky and South Carolina:

19 points allowed on 21 total drives (0.9 points per drive)

48 carries for 157 yards (3.27 YPC)

58 pass attempts for 298 yards (5.14 YPA)

3 INT, 2 FF, 1 FR

4-for-21 on third down

8 sacks, 14 TFL, 7 PBU

Now that is the defense we were waiting for. Baker’s unit is suddenly taking the fight across the line of scrimmage. This is what we all loved about the defensive unit last year, and why the performance against LSU and Kentucky was so frustrating.

Drinkwitz: "When you stop the run you have some fun."



I think that's Shakespeare. — Calum McAndrew (@C_McAndrew95) October 21, 2023

So, what changed? Honestly, a lot of it is success on first and second down. Let’s take a look back at the third downs Kentucky failed to convert against Missouri.

3rd & 9

3rd & 9

3rd & 20

3rd & 17

3rd & 5 — UK Holding

3rd & 15

3rd & 17

3rd & 17

Okay, yeah, I can see how that would be tough. Kentucky didn’t have a single third and short against the Tigers in the final three quarters of the game. The Wildcats’ lone third and medium resulted in a holding call on Kentucky. Living in third down is tough for any offense. For Kentucky? It requires a miracle.

But that was probably a one-off, right? South Carolina came into this week’s game with a struggling defense, but a more-than-capable offense. How did things go for the Gamecocks? Where did their third down failed conversions take place? Let’s take a look.

3rd & 8

3rd & 11

3rd & 8

3rd & 15

3rd & 10

3rd & 10

3rd & 9

3rd & 3 — Sacked

3rd & 6 — Sacked

3rd & 3 — PBU by Jaylon Carlies, hurried by Daylan Carnell

3rd & 7

Ahh, okay, yeah, not a one-off. The Tigers forced third and longs all day long. And when they didn’t, they created havoc.

Missouri’s defense got back on track by getting back to the basics of Baker’s unit. The Tigers are stopping the run and forcing difficult completions on early downs. That allows the pass rush to get after the quarterback on third down. The blitzes that weren’t getting home earlier in the season are finally starting to do damage. The quarterback pressures are starting to translate into errant throws and pass deflections.

It’s hard to say if this will be sustainable, but for at least the past two weeks, the Tigers' defense got back on track by bringing its havoc back.