Mizzou Football heads into a well-deserved bye week with all the right vibes

WAKE ME UP WHEN THE BYE WEEK ENDS
When’s the last time we felt this good about Mizzou Football during a bye week? I’m not sure. I’m too caught up in the moment to think about the past!
Here are some links.
- Mizzou isn’t just moving up in the AP and Coaches’ Polls: Bill C.’s fancy numbers have them up to 18th in SP+.
- After another big game, Cody Schrader is making sure people know he belongs in the SEC, writes Ben Hochman at the Post-Dispatch.
- Mizzou went all out with the Full House references after winning their fifth straight game over the Gamecocks. In case you missed it, it’s a troll job of SCAR’s early season video (which was, admittedly, well done)
- College football analyst Cole Cubelic is high on Mizzou after their seventh win.
MISSOURI: Nice win. Run game was cooking! Not just the stretch play. QB run, counter, duo. OL played great. Awesome angles in zone scheme. 79 was big time. People need to get the word out on this kid. Having a monster season. 3 made big plays. 5 was dynamic. I love how they mix…— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) October 22, 2023
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Sam states that the next step for Mizzou Football is to go from “pretty good” to “great”
- In which Quentin, Parker and Jaden react to Mizzou’s homecoming win
- In which Jaden details how the offensive and defensive lines paved the way for Mizzou’s dominant win
- In which the SEC opening lines are out and Mizzou isn’t included because BYE WEEK Y’ALL
- In which Mizzou is moving on up in the polls
More Links:
- Here’s your weekly “Mizzou in the NFL” recap
Jordan Elliott joined in on the Browns’ defensive effort, totaling three tackles and a sack as Cleveland squeaked by Indianapolis 39-38.
Nick Bolton led the Chiefs with nine total tackles as Kansas City raced to a 31-17 win over Los Angeles. However, he did get injured and left the game with what coach Andy Reid said was a dislocated wrist. Yikes.
- Need some background on traditions specific to Mizzou’s campus? Don’t worry, the women’s hoops squad has got you!
Tiger traditions pic.twitter.com/asZFiwwZDo— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) October 22, 2023
- Mizzou Soccer dropped a tight 1-0 road contest to Kentucky on Sunday.
- Former Mizzou wrestler Jim Paulson and former assistant coach Scott Schatzman were honored with a Lifetime Service to Wrestling award by the NWHOF Missouri Chapter this weekend. Congrats, gentlemen!
- Some Polaroids from Media Day
✅ Media Day— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) October 23, 2023
15 days until tipoff #MIZ pic.twitter.com/04GMqRVE7e
