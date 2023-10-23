 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Football heads into a well-deserved bye week with all the right vibes

Mizzou Links for October 23, 2023.

By Josh Matejka
WAKE ME UP WHEN THE BYE WEEK ENDS

When’s the last time we felt this good about Mizzou Football during a bye week? I’m not sure. I’m too caught up in the moment to think about the past!

Here are some links.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Here’s your weekly “Mizzou in the NFL” recap

Jordan Elliott joined in on the Browns’ defensive effort, totaling three tackles and a sack as Cleveland squeaked by Indianapolis 39-38.

Nick Bolton led the Chiefs with nine total tackles as Kansas City raced to a 31-17 win over Los Angeles. However, he did get injured and left the game with what coach Andy Reid said was a dislocated wrist. Yikes.

  • Need some background on traditions specific to Mizzou’s campus? Don’t worry, the women’s hoops squad has got you!
