Evaluating how Mizzou fits into the current SEC East Standings

It has certainly been a roller coaster ride in the SEC East this season.

Following a plethora of preseason hype around Georgia being able to three-peat as national champions, the Bulldogs have been largely underwhelming. Outside of a dominant 51-33 victory over Kentucky, UGA has struggled for much of the year, barely taking down the likes of Auburn and South Carolina and even struggling against UAB and Vanderbilt. Junior quarterback Carson Beck has appeared to grow more comfortable as the season has progressed (73.3% completion is good for 4th among QBs), but the Georgia defense does not appear to be up to the standard of years’ past, and the injury to star tight end Brock Bowers has raised questions about how Kirby Smart and Mike Bobo will manufacture offense without him. Despite all of this, the Bulldogs have competed in five of the past six SEC Championship games and are in the driver’s seat to go to a sixth this season.

Outside of Missouri, Tennessee is likely Georgia’s main challenger in the East as of now. The Volunteers have flipped the script from last season, fielding an aggressive defense (28 sacks, 5th in the nation) and rushing attack (217.3 YPG) that tend to be failed by a lacking passing game. The Vols relinquished a 20-7 lead against Alabama last week, but they do still get a crack at UGA in Knoxville and Joe Milton looked much improved against the Crimson Tide.

The Florida Gators have treaded water in a pivotal season for Billy Napier, having secured a signature win over Tennessee yet also having been throttled by Kentucky to a tune of 33-14. With both UF and UGA coming off a bye, their meeting in Jacksonville this Saturday will be for first place in the East.

Kentucky was recently humbled by Georgia and Missouri following its marquee win over Florida, and the ‘Cats appear to be destined for third or fourth in the division depending on their result against Tennessee this weekend.

South Carolina’s defense and offensive line have failed it amidst a wildly disappointing 2-5 season, and Vanderbilt has looked promising at times but still sits at 0-4 in the league.

That of course, leaves Missouri, who currently sits tied for second in the East standings with Florida, a game back of Georgia and a game ahead of UK and UT.

The Tigers have yet to take on Georgia (road), Tennessee (home), Florida (home) and Arkansas (away). It’s interesting that it has worked out to where Mizzou will square off with the other top three teams in the division during these final weeks of the ‘23 campaign. As a result, the East standings figure to change drastically over the final five stanzas of the season.

The question still remains: Who, if anybody, is capable of dethroning Georgia and appearing in the SEC Championship Game this season?

Current Standings

Georgia (7-0, 4-0) Missouri (7-1, 3-1) Florida (5-2, 3-1) Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) Tennessee (5-2, 2-2) South Carolina (2-5, 1-4) Vanderbilt (2-6, 0-4)

Best Case Scenario

Outside of Arkansas, every game remaining on the schedule is against an East opponent. Thus, there is plenty of room for movement, both positive and negative.

To dive into the optimist’s perspective, Missouri could win every game remaining, finishing 11-1 (7-1) and win the SEC East. That, of course, would require walking into Athens and pulling off a stunner, as well as taking down Tennessee for the first time since 2018. Florida will not be an easy out, and the Battle Line Rivalry with Arkansas tends to be a close one no matter the records of the two teams.

Still, with how this Tiger team is playing right now, emerging victorious in the final four games is not out of the realm of possibility. Brady Cook and the offense have shown that they travel well by averaging 36 points per game outside of the friendly confines of Faurot Field, the offensive line has steadily improved and was named to the midseason Joe Moore Award Honor Roll and this Mizzou defense has begun to create takeaways and hold teams to field goals in recent weeks. And, with how this team has managed to rise to the occasion in close games, there’s no reason not to at least have a substantial amount of confidence going into the final four contests of the regular season.

Worst Case Scenario

As for the pessimist’s perspective, Mizzou could of course lose out and fall to 7-5 (3-5) overall, dropping to (likely) fifth in the division. The offense could lose its swagger or the defense may be unable to slow down Carson Beck, UT’s rushing attack, Graham Mertz and subsequently K.J. Jefferson. Also, this team is still not at the point where it could suffer a major injury of a team leader and chug along as if nothing had happened. Fingers crossed everybody stays in good health, but a devastating injury is always a possibility when discussing reasons for a late-season collapse.

Losing out would certainly result in a more than disappointing finish after a hot start to the season. Drinkwitz would have plenty of questions to answer over the offseason, and the trajectory of this program would be doubted, as many would claim that the Tigers merely benefitted from a lighter beginning to the 2023 schedule.

Realistic Outlook

This brings us to the realist’s perspective.

With four games remaining, Mizzou could finish anywhere from 11-1 to 7-5. In my eyes, this group finishes up 10-2, falling in a close contest against Georgia but rebounding to win the remaining three games. That would place them in second place in the division, a resounding success of a season if there ever was one.

I will fully admit that this is Mizzou’s best chance to take down Georgia since 2013, at least from a personnel perspective. The talent gap between the Tigers and Dawgs, while still existent, has not been this slim since Mizzou was winning the East in ‘13 and ‘14. On top of that, the Tigers have an offensive system that is capable of truly challenging the vaunted UGA defense, and this team has been all about claiming gutsy victories against tough opponents this season.

It wouldn’t get gutsier than silencing 92,000+ in Athens, but I just don’t think this program is at the point where it can do that…yet. To win, Mizzou would need to play its A+ game while Georgia hovers somewhere around the B range in my entirely hypothetical team performance grades. With the Bulldogs coming off a tough game against UF while the Tigers were resting for a week, plenty of college football writers/analysts—and more than likely Vegas—will promote a trendy Mizzou pick in this game.

But, they will forget that revenge is still on the mind of Georgia following the 26-22 near-loss to Mizzou last season. Kirby Smart will have his group motivated to humble the Tigers in this one, especially when he has the chance to tell his team that they are an “underdog” of sorts. This Missouri team fares much better as the “hunter” rather than the “hunted,” and I think that will prove true on Nov. 4.

Missouri should rebound to handle a good-not-great Tennessee team. Blake Baker will have his own revenge factor in this game, as UT was the only program to truly crack his defense last fall. Milton is not Hendon Hooker, as evidenced by his 25% completion rate of balls thrown 20+ yards downfield compared to Hooker’s 44% of last year. Thus, this has been one of the few Josh Heupel-coached offenses that has been largely underwhelming. Tennessee does field a three-headed monster at tailback and a much-improved defense, but that will not be enough to walk into Faurot and beat a Missouri team that will be looking for a bounce-back performance.

Florida will present a unique challenge, as the Gators are a physical bunch that has thrived as Graham Mertz has developed this season. Much like the last time it was in Columbia, UF will take this game to the wire, but Mizzou should come out on top. After all, how will the men of Florida fare in mid-November Missouri weather?

That leaves us with the Battle Live Rivalry. Arkansas sits at 2-6 (0-5) currently, a wildly underwhelming record given what Sam Pittman brought back on this team. Injuries, defensive inconsistencies and poor O-line play have plagued this group throughout the season, but I would argue that you have to look beyond the record to fully understand the Hogs. Outside of the TAMU game, Arkansas has not lost by more than seven in any game despite having taken on BYU, LSU, Alabama and Ole Miss. Flip some of those narrow losses around and the story of this ‘23 Arkansas team is wildly different. Mizzou will be favored, but in typical rivalry fashion, the Razorbacks could pull off a stunner to quiet the critics around Pittman entering the offseason.

Every goal that this Missouri program set in front of itself before the season started is still in front of it. What it does with this opportunity remains to be seen.