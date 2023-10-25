3 Things Mizzou Football needs to do during the bye week

7-1. In a position to control their destiny for the division title. Potential Top 15 Team. All of these things are terms that have been unfamiliar to Mizzou Football for the last 10 years. The bye week in college football has often been looked at as an opportunity for a team to regroup, but what exactly does that entail for this Missouri team? Let’s go ahead and take a look.

Get Healthy and Stay Fresh

The Tigers are blessed to have one of the cleanest injury reports in the SEC, and they have an opportunity to get even cleaner without any games this week. Specifically, with the likes of Chad Bailey getting an extra week to recover from an injury suffered against LSU, and with players like Brady Cook, Luther Burden III and Cody Schrader, who have been playing somewhat injured all season.

Specifically for the likes of Schrader and Burden, the importance of keeping their legs fresh and healthy are immense and Eliah Drinkwitz will need a stellar performance from the both of them in Athens if the Tigers are going to stand a chance.

Drinkwitz didn't seemed to concerned when I asked him about Burden's health:



"Great time for a bye week. The guy gets hit a ton." — Wendell Shepherd (@wendellsjr_) October 21, 2023

Drinkwitz has been on record saying for years that the bye week is strictly an opportunity for his players to recover for the rest of the season, and his belief is that the “fresher the horses, the faster they tend to run.” The Tigers are going to need a lot of fresh horses if they are going to pick up what would be the most impressive win any team in college football has had this season.

Stick to What Has Worked

So far, this season has been a season of adjustments for Eliah Drinkwitz. He adjusted in the offseason by hiring Kirby Moore as an offensive coordinator, and it has worked wonders. He also has adjusted mid-season by having referees at practice and it has paid massive dividends for minimizing in-game penalties on the offensive line.

Interesting note: #Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz said after Saturday's win that the presence of referees at practice has made the team more disciplined.



First 2 SEC games: 11 offensive-line penalties

Last 2 SEC games: 2 offensive-line penalties (No Holding Calls)



A trend to watch. — Brandon Haynes (@BrandonHaynes_) October 23, 2023

However, one thing that Drinkwitz should not need to adjust is how he prepares his teams during a bye week. Drink is 4-0 in his career coming off the bye week, but that stat should notably be taken with a grain of salt as his opponents in those games have been Vanderbilt (twice), South Carolina and Kentucky.

Recognize the Reset

At this point in the season, the bye week truly represents a reset on the season. The Tigers will now face the three most potent threats in the SEC East three weeks and a row so it’s safe to say that the whole “real season starts now” moniker holds true. The most important thing for Drink’s team is that his players recognize that and they feed into that, and it looks like that is a priority for him anyways.

Eli Drinkwitz on the thoughts of the upcoming bye week:"It's a four-day season."



"All of our focus, energy, effort ... let's finish these four days on the right side of the 1-0 mentality." — Brandon Haynes (@BrandonHaynes_) October 18, 2023

As far as what Drinkwitz has said about the national hype and the big expectations, he has repeatedly said that this team has been one of his best at embracing the “1-0 mentality” every week. With how big each of these games are that remain on the schedule, it is integral that with all this recovery that his players don’t lose that.

Lastly, with the Tigers sitting on their couches on a Saturday for the first time since Week One, this is a great opportunity for them to watch Georgia-Florida and get a look at two of those four teams that stand in the way of their first SEC East title in nine years.