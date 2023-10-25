Bye Week Notes: Mizzou coordinators recap the season thus far and preview what’s ahead

Amidst a much-needed bye week, Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore and defensive coordinator Blake Baker met with the media to discuss how their respective units have fared thus far and what lies ahead...
Kirby Moore | Offensive Coordinator | First Season
- On Brady Cook: “Any time you’re walking the halls, 30 minutes before meetings, you’re going to see Brady Cook in there. That is consistent. That’s not just a show. That’s what he is. He’s always in there working, he’s asking the right questions. ‘Why do we like this specific scheme? Where do you think my eyes should be?’ With Brady, we do a really good job of having open dialogue.”
- “We’re just trying to be a balanced attack who wins consistently on a weekly basis.”
- On if he knew Mizzou would become one of the most explosive offenses in the country at the beginning of the season: “I wouldn’t say that. I think there was obviously some potential, but there was a lot of work to be done. And again, credit goes to our guys, the work they put in in the offseason, in the summer program, fall camp.”
- On Luther Burden’s transition to the slot: “Luther moving to the slot was a natural transition. He does a really nice job in terms of short-area routes, quickness, doing some tremendous things with the ball in his hands and is stretching the field vertically. It gives him free access coming off the line.”
- “Coach Peeler does a tremendous job emphasizing playing without the ball, playing forward. You’ll see plays within games where other guys are catching the ball or Cody breaks a run and you’ll see a receiver playing forward, which is really good to see.”
- On Cody Schrader: “The ultimate competitor. Getting himself healthy throughout the week, taking mental reps when he’s not able to take the physical reps. His execution is at a really high level right now. He’s playing fast into a real leader in our offense.”
- On Brady Cook reading the field: “He’s done a nice job of emphasizing where his eyes need to be, finding safeties and corners and top down on those. We’ve done a nice job with some of the post and flood concepts and then, if it’s not there, checking the ball down.”
- On the challenges of calling plays against SEC defenses for the first time: “I would say there is a lot of challenges with what those defenses bring. There’s a lot of multiple fronts, multiple coverages. I think the big thing for us is just focusing on ourselves and what we do well and finding different ways to do that.”
- On the receivers’ improvements blocking on the perimeter: “Practice. Coach Drink says quite a bit, practice plus execution equals gameday reality. One that vividly stands out to me is Kansas State. We’re trying to throw kind of a bluff play and we check the ball down to Luther…you see Tyler Stephens playing forward and springing that touchdown on the sideline down the left side.”
- On the offensive line: “Reps. Communication. Coach Jones has done a really good job with those guys. We’ve cleaned up the penalties up front. We’re playing at a high level right now.”
- On Brett Norfleet: “He’s got a very bright future. He is physical for a freshman at the point of attack. In terms of the pass game, has really strong hands, good hand-eye coordination.”
- On fake reverses: “You get in those critical moments, you want to go to the plays that your guys have confidence in. I believe that was fourth down versus K-State. It was a play we had worked versus our defense and scored in two-point situation, so we went to that with that game on the line.”
- “We do need to add some depth.”
- On Jamal Roberts: “Jamal’s done a really good job learning the offense. Very minimal mistakes.”
- On the level that Javon Foster is currently playing at: “Very high.”
- On the offensive line: “The number of starts that [Foster] and Xavier Delgado have… Connor Tollison’s playing at a really high level as well. From a communication standpoint, there’s a ton of different motions in this conference up front from a pressure standpoint. They are doing a really good job.”
- On the rest of the quarterback room: “They’re all each other’s biggest fan, which is pretty cool. When one guy’s in, the other guys are there; when he comes to the side, ‘hey did you see this?’ Did you see that?’ They do an awesome job of collaborating with each other.”
- On if there are any other players Moore wants to get more involved in the offense: “All three of the young receivers: Marquis Johnson, Josh Manning, Daniel Blood. They’ve showed up throughout camp, throughout this season. Brett Norfleet’s gotten in there more and more. Jordon Harris is a physical guy who could show up as well.”
- On Marquis Johnson: “It’s pretty revealing when you get in one-on-one situations and you’re going against very good corners and you call specific routes and he gets on top of guys in a hurry.”
- On having many weapons in the pass game: “That’s awesome. You can create a bunch of different roles and positions for those guys within formations. It helps the offense stretch the field horizontally and vertically.”
- On Connor Tollison: “He has a self-confidence about him that is very apparent when he’s on the field…he’s continued to get better.”
- On if the bye week came at the right time: “I would agree with that statement 100%. We self-scout areas we need to improve, get some guys back.”
Blake Baker | Defensive Coordinator | Second Season
- On the defense’s struggles early on: “That probably stemmed from myself putting a little too much pressure on them as well as myself in always trying to have the perfect call instead of letting them play a little more freely. So I take blame for that.”
- On what has changed in recent weeks: “I think our practice is what has really improved our play in these last couple of weeks, emphasizing takeaways was a big thing there.”
- On the LB room depth: “[TyRon] Hopper has been steady and a constant in the lineup, Chad [Bailey] was banged up through fall camp and is a little banged up now. Triston Newson played his best game that he’s played as a Missouri Tiger last week, Chuck [Hicks] played really well too. It’s kind of been a mix-and-match, but one thing we talked about definitely that we’ve done better is the play more guys.”
- On the mindset of the defense: “We continue to harp on the fact that it is the quality of the tape; don’t worry about production, but it’s hard when you’re 18-to-22 and you look at other guys with more tackles or sacks. This group has been extremely unselfish when it comes to that.”
- Baker remarked on how beneficial it is to have freshman that are able to play significant snaps, citing how it allows the starters to play less and thus be better-rested in key scenarios and late in the season.
- On freshman safety Phillip Roche: “Phil, with just the way he studies the game, he’s constantly texting me questions and has played a lot of reps for us.”
- On how he’s changed since early in the season: “I had to look at myself in the mirror and ask ‘Am I being the best coach I can be?’ And the answer was really no, there were times where I get so mad and I just started yelling and I wouldn’t be coaching.”
- On the defense having trust in the offense: “There is never a sense of belief that we’re going to lose a game, the defense maybe last year would have been doubting some things, but there’s none of that this year because they have the most confidence in the world in the offensive side of the ball.”
- On how he’s changed his scheme this season: “I’m probably not bringing too much into the gameplan compared to early games. Even with a returning group, you have to be careful about not putting too much on their plates. There were some games where I probably did that.”
- On Kris Abrams-Draine and his NFL potential: “In the first couple of games, I didn’t think he played his best football. It wasn’t anything with him pressing, it was more his technique leading him astray. Since then he’s been extremely consistent on the field and his emotions never get too high or low. There’s been very few times where he is out of position, and he’s definitely helped himself [in terms of draft stock] this year.”
- On how his team rushed the passer early on: “Even in the Kentucky game when we sent guys on blitzes, I did not think that we did a good job of blitzing like our hair was on fire. So that’s been a huge point of emphasis going into last week and this one. Playing more guys will help with that.”
- “Tre’Vez Johnson is extremely smart and was playing all three safety positions for us early on and has kind of settled into one or two now and brings a lot of consistency in this league.”
- “Bye weeks can sometimes be a little hard to get your guys going, but it hasn’t been hard at all with the construction and the success we’ve had.”
- On young guys who have stood out: “Brayshawn Littlejohn, he’s played some snaps for us this year and has really stood out. Serigne Toukara has great twitch and I think he’s going to be a great pass-rusher for us someday.” Also named dropped Nicholas Deloach Jr. and Shamar McNeil, a pair of freshman DBs.
