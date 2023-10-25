Tennessee foils Mizzou 3-1 on Volleween

Riding high off a sweep of #23 Auburn, Wednesday night’s match appeared to be brimming with upset potential facing a Tennessee team on a two match losing streak. However, the 12th-ranked Lady Vols ruined Volleween with a 3-1 (23-25, 25-16, 16-25, 19-25) win over the Tigers.

Mizzou (13-8, 5-5) came out with lots of energy, standing toe-to-toe with the Lady Vols (17-3, 8-2) from the start of set one. After a brief 3-1 lead for Tennessee to begin the action, neither squad saw a lead of more than one point until the visitors from Knoxville strung together a 4-0 run to make the score 13-10.

While the Tigers responded with two consecutive points to cut the deficit to one, the Lady Vols didn’t take long to get back on track and seize the momentum. Tennessee slowly built up its lead while suffocating the Mizzou attack, silencing the Hearnes Center on its way to forcing set point at 24-19.

The Tigers nearly crawled all the way back, scoring four consecutive points to cut the deficit to one, 24-23. However, they were unable to complete the comeback, and Morgahn Fingall put away her fifth kill of the set to give the Lady Vols the set one victory.

Defense ruled the day in the first set. Tennessee only hit .219, but recorded four blocks and held Mizzou to a mere .135 hitting percentage.

The Tigers took a 3-1 lead to kick off set two before the Lady Vols snatched the advantage on a 3-0 run. The beginning of the set was back-and-forth, much like set one, before Mizzou rattled off five consecutive points to take the lead and momentum, 13-8.

Dawn Sullivan’s squad quickly tacked on a 3-0 run, putting them in clear command of the set with a 16-9 lead. Adding on a 4-0 run, the Tigers ran away with the set 25-16, clinching the victory on a Janet deMarrais kill to send the Hearnes Center into a frenzy.

Mizzou completely silenced one of the best attacks in the country, holding Tennessee to a .105 hitting percentage. Meanwhile, the Tigers feasted on the Lady Vols front line, hitting .314 and keeping the defense scrambling.

The beginning of set three completely flipped the script from the second set as Tennessee began the action with a 7-0 run. Nothing was working for Mizzou, and the team looked completely outmatched.

The Tigers didn’t take long to dig themselves out of the hole, scoring five consecutive points to cut the deficit to three, 9-6. However, the reversal of fortunes was fleeting, and the Lady Vols used two separate 3-0 runs to restore a commanding 15-7 lead.

Set three closed out as a near-mirror image of the second set as Tennessee cruised to a 25-16 win. The Lady Vols dominated from start to finish, holding Mizzou to a -.081 hitting percentage.

The start of the fourth set saw the two sides respond to each other run-for-run, with Tennessee taking a lead before the Tigers fought back with a streak of their own. The Lady Vols used a 5-0 run to take a comfortable 15-9 lead, breaking out of the cycle and again establishing a large cushion.

However, Mizzou refused to fade quietly into the night.

The Tigers slowly fought their way back into the set, cutting the deficit to two points at 21-19 and forcing a timeout.

Tennessee shut the door on the match with a 4-0 run following the timeout, once again spoiling the hopes of a Mizzou comeback as the Lady Vols took the match.

The Tigers showed just how far they have come since the beginning of conference play, and how much work remains to be done. The front line and defense as a whole carried over their strong performance from the Auburn match, notching 10 blocks and limiting the best offense in the SEC to a .213 hitting percentage.

2022 AVCA Second Team All-American Morgahn Fingall led Tennessee with 17 kills while hitting .243, followed by Jenaisya Moore with 11 kills and Erykah Lovett with eight.

Offensively, Mizzou was bottled up by the Lady Vols as the Tigers were only able to muster a .121 hitting percentage. Jordan Iliff and Janet deMarrais tied for the team lead in kills with 13 each, although neither was able to hit above .150.

I still believe this is a team with legitimate tournament potential, and one which could surprise down the stretch of conference play. That being said, it is clear the next step necessary to truly threaten elite teams has not yet been taken.

Mizzou now faces one of the easiest stretches of their conference schedule, allowing them time to continue working out their inconsistencies. The Tigers will face Ole Miss for the second time this season Sunday in Oxford.