Missouri Football Week 9 Bowl Projections: Tigers Enter New Year’s Day Picture

The 16th ranked Missouri Tigers improved to 7-1 (3-1 SEC) on the season with a 34-12 win over South Carolina on Homecoming Saturday and now head into a well-deserved bye week.

As Mizzou heads into the month of November, everything is still on the table for them with four games remaining in the regular season.

As we reset our expectations down the stretch — an 8-4 record would feel like a minor disappointment with a 9-3 finish being a realistic outcome. Meanwhile, 10-2 seems like an achievable goal and the hopes of an 11-1 season are still alive.

From ESPN’s Heather Dinich, Mizzou was ranked No. 7 among as 1-loss teams by best chance of making the playoff ($$).

Why they’re ranked here: “Missouri has some respectable wins against K-State and Kentucky that will grab the committee’s attention, but the Tigers’ best opportunities and a season-defining stretch are in November — starting with a trip to Georgia. It will be difficult to win out — and with a weak schedule to this point, there’s no margin for error. Missouri hasn’t defeated any current top 25 teams, and all four nonconference games were at home. Only one — Kansas State — was a Power 5 opponent, and the committee will notice another, South Dakota, is an FCS team, albeit a good one.” What needs to happen to reach CFP: “Finish as a one-loss SEC champ. The ideal scenario would be for Mizzou to face LSU in a rematch in the SEC championship game, giving it a chance to redeem its one loss. If Mizzou were to run the table, win at Georgia and lose a close game to Alabama in the SEC championship game, the committee would have a hard time justifying the Tigers as a top-four team because they would have lost to both Alabama and LSU, leaving doubt they were “unequivocally” one of the four best teams in the country.”

The massive opportunity for Mizzou at No. 1 Georgia awaits on November 4th. For now, enjoy the bye week and check in on the latest bowl projections entering Week 9.

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm: TransPerfect Music City Bowl vs Maryland (Dec. 30 in Nashville) 1:00 p.m. CST on ABC

($$) ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs Iowa State (Dec. 29 in Memphis) 2:30 p.m. CST on ESPN

($$) ESPN’s Mark Schlabach: TaxAct Texas Bowl vs West Virginia (Dec. 27 in Houston) 8:00 p.m. CST on ESPN

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs Boston College (Dec. 27 in Charlotte) 4:30 p.m. CST on ESPN

247Sports: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs Clemson (Dec. 27 in Charlotte) 4:30 p.m. CST on ESPN

“These sets of Tigers have only met four times previously, the last clash coming in 2000. Clemson’s loss at Miami in Week 8 pushed Dabo Swinney’s record to 4-3 this season, a far cry from preseason expectations as one of the ACC’s favorites. Meanwhile, Missouri has all of its goals still out-front heading into its open week pre-Georgia. If Missouri finishes with 10 wins but fails to take the SEC East, the Tigers will likely play in a Florida-based bowl game.”

Saturday Down South: ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly Outback) vs Clemson (Jan. 1 in Tampa) 11:00 a.m. CST on ESPN2

Athlon Sports: TransPerfect Music City Bowl vs Maryland (Dec. 30 in Nashville) 1:00 p.m. CST on ABC

USA Today: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs Wisconsin (Jan. 1 in Orlando) 12:00 p.m. CST on ABC

Sporting News: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs Wisconsin (Jan. 1 in Orlando) 12:00 p.m. CST on ABC

College Football News: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs Duke (Dec. 29 in Jacksonville) 11:00 a.m. CST on ESPN

College Football Network: ReliaQuest Bowl vs Iowa (Jan. 1 in Tampa) 11:00 a.m. CST on ESPN2

Total count: ReliaQuest (2), Citrus (2), Music City (2) Mayo (2), Gator (1), Liberty (1), Texas (1)

While there’s still no NY6 bowl projections for Mizzou quite yet, playing on New Year’s Day in Florida is becoming a real possibility.