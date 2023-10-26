Missouri releases 2024 baseball schedule

On February 16, a new era – the Kerrick Jackson era – begins for Missouri baseball.

Missouri officially announced its complete 2024 schedule Thursday, and Jackson is going to have his hands full in his first year at the helm.

The non-conference slate shapes up well for Missouri to get its bearings early in the season. A west coast road trip with visits to Cal Poly and San Diego for the Tony Gwynn Legacy against Cal-Bakersfield, San Diego State, and San Diego highlight Missouri’s February. In 2023, none of Mizzou’s three opponents in the Tony Gwynn legacy had a winning record.

This trend of weak non-conference opponents continues throughout Missouri’s season as the Tigers scheduled 0 non-con opponents that made the NCAA tournament in 2023. However, Mizzou will face a number of regional foes, including SEMO, Lindenwood, kansas, Illinois, SIUE, and Missouri State.

But for as easy as Missouri’s out-of-conference schedule appears, its conference slate couldn’t be much harder.

Missouri faces its regular SEC East foes but also plays cross-over series with Arkansas, LSU, Auburn, and Mississippi State. The Hogs are perennial regional hosts, LSU is the defending national champion, Auburn hosted a regional last year, and Mississippi State is just two seasons removed from a national championship despite struggling last year.

Well how do MU’s East opponents look, you ask? It’s almost scarier.

Vanderbilt will be good per usual, Florida returns projected top-10 Jac Cags from a team that finished as the national runner-up, Georgia brings back Charlie Condon, who is my preseason pick for SEC Player of the Year, Tennessee and Tony Vitello always pose an immense challenge, and South Carolina returns Ethan Petry.

If Mississippi State has a bounce-back year and Auburn builds on its 2023 season, you can make a reasonable argument that Missouri might not be favored in a single SEC series this year.

My initial thoughts are that returning to Hoover would be a stellar start to Jackson’s tenure at Missouri.

After football season and as baseball season nears, we will have plenty of more coverage here at Rock M. You can follow me on Twitter @KortayVincent for more MU Baseball updates, too.