Welp.

You win some, you lose some. That’s just the reality in college sports recruiting — for all programs.

So yes, while losing the Ryan Wingo recruiting battle to Texas was a surprise and a big blow — let’s just focus on a Missouri team that’s 7-1 right now with an already deep wide receiver room as is.

Something to prove, indeed.

STP! — Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) October 25, 2023

Despite what happened, Brandon Kiley says that Mizzou is still in good shape on the NIL front, and he’s not wrong.

#Mizzou fans, let’s chill with this. The Tigers are playing with the big boys when it comes to NIL spending. It’s a big reason why Burden is there, Nwaneri is coming & Wingo considered them.



NIL has been *very* good for Mizzou. Just didn’t work out on this one. https://t.co/xbWUv7VsTz — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) October 25, 2023

And in case if you missed it: Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley reacted to Ryan Wingo’s commitment live on our Rock M YouTube page:

Moving on — the college hoops season is just around the corner as Mizzou will tip-off the regular season against Arkansas Pine-Bluff on November 6th — so get caught up on our Rock M player previews.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

From Calum McAndrew: Texas lands five-star Mizzou football target Ryan Wingo

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

ICYMI: Listen to last night’s bye week edition of “Tiger Talk” with Atiyyah Ellison, Evan Boehm, and Brock Olivo:

Mizzou Football Week 8 Mini-Movie from their Homecoming win over South Carolina:





The Tigers go for a fifth straight Mayor's Cup victory.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/UbRbpPBsZ4 — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 25, 2023

These “Lou To The Zou” Luther Burden shirts from 314 Tees are looking good!

Shop the entire LB3 collection, exclusively available at @314Tees https://t.co/YCg5X4uCph. Jesse is a big supporter of the program and of NIL in general. Be sure to check it out. #Sponsored pic.twitter.com/StKv8IaYq0 — luther (@lutherburden3) October 26, 2023

On MUTigers

.com, Soccer Wraps Up 2023 With Pink Out Game Versus No. 25 Alabama

Soccer Wraps Up 2023 With Pink Out Game Versus No. 25 Alabama



https://t.co/bpX4siPuUZ#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ — Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) October 25, 2023

On MUTigers.com, Jenna McCormick Earns Second Consecutive SEC Soccer Community Service Award

On MUTigers.com, Swim and Dive Places Seven on Podium in Home Opener. Mama Dembele was a timer!

Climbing together pic.twitter.com/thTI6CufpZ — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) October 25, 2023

Mizzou Volleyball loses at home in four sets to No. 12 Tennessee, dropping to 13-8 (5-5 SEC) on the season. Up next: at Ole Miss on Sunday at 1:30 on SEC Network Plus

‘Buy Week’ Season Ticket Information for Mizzou Baseball and Softball:

It's Diamond Deal Wednesday this !@MizzouSoftball deposits are live for new season ticket fans ➡️ https://t.co/UvFBf9rvDj



For $20 secure your spot with @MizzouBaseball for GA or Reserved season tickets ➡️ https://t.co/6BILkuqLfe#MIZ ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/EiOprqxs3Y — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) October 25, 2023

Stats from certain Mizzou Baseball players from their Fall World Series:

Big days from (2 singles, 2 RBIs), (2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs) and (2 doubles, 3 RBIs) led Los Tigres.#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/KeOCyPIRkU — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) October 25, 2023

Mizzou Baseball’s Fall game at Southern Illinois on Saturday has been cancelled.

SCHEDULE UPDATE



With rain in the forecast, #Mizzou's Saturday game at Southern Illinois has been called off.



The Tigers will instead play Game 2⃣ of their Fall World Series Friday (Oct. 27). First pitch TBA.#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/b3mEFJARfp — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) October 25, 2023

Brady Cook comes in at No. 2 in Saturday Down South’s SEC QB Power Rankings:

Our updated SEC QB rankings by @VernFunquist ‼️ pic.twitter.com/bSVsb1xhye — Saturday Down South (@SatDownSouth) October 25, 2023

Robin Pingeton on Hayley Frank’s First-Team All-SEC honors

We are blessed to witness her greatness everyday!!!! Love and appreciate the respect for @hayfrank43 Just an incredible work ethic and incredible person! https://t.co/VQKJ3inOtH — Robin Pingeton (@CoachPingeton) October 26, 2023

On a Mizzou Field of 68 “Buckets and Brightside” Podcast, Harrison Vapnek and Jonathan Lidskin preview the 2023-2024 Missouri Basketball Season:

Missouri Basketball 2023-2024 SEASON PREVIEW https://t.co/JphUlNCNlQ — Buckets and Brightside (@BBMizzoupod) October 25, 2023

Kobe Brown officially begins his LA Clippers career!

The ’23-24 LA Clippers, but make it ASMR pic.twitter.com/AB0hXzoNgR — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) October 26, 2023