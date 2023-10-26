 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

STP

Mizzou Links for Thursday, October 26

By Sammy Stava
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Welp.

You win some, you lose some. That’s just the reality in college sports recruiting — for all programs.

So yes, while losing the Ryan Wingo recruiting battle to Texas was a surprise and a big blow — let’s just focus on a Missouri team that’s 7-1 right now with an already deep wide receiver room as is.

Something to prove, indeed.

Despite what happened, Brandon Kiley says that Mizzou is still in good shape on the NIL front, and he’s not wrong.

And in case if you missed it: Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley reacted to Ryan Wingo’s commitment live on our Rock M YouTube page:

Moving on — the college hoops season is just around the corner as Mizzou will tip-off the regular season against Arkansas Pine-Bluff on November 6th — so get caught up on our Rock M player previews.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • ICYMI: Listen to last night’s bye week edition of “Tiger Talk” with Atiyyah Ellison, Evan Boehm, and Brock Olivo:
  • Mizzou Football Week 8 Mini-Movie from their Homecoming win over South Carolina:
  • These “Lou To The Zou” Luther Burden shirts from 314 Tees are looking good!
  • Mizzou Volleyball loses at home in four sets to No. 12 Tennessee, dropping to 13-8 (5-5 SEC) on the season. Up next: at Ole Miss on Sunday at 1:30 on SEC Network Plus
  • ‘Buy Week’ Season Ticket Information for Mizzou Baseball and Softball:
  • Stats from certain Mizzou Baseball players from their Fall World Series:
  • Mizzou Baseball’s Fall game at Southern Illinois on Saturday has been cancelled.
  • Brady Cook comes in at No. 2 in Saturday Down South’s SEC QB Power Rankings:
  • Robin Pingeton on Hayley Frank’s First-Team All-SEC honors
  • On a Mizzou Field of 68 “Buckets and Brightside” Podcast, Harrison Vapnek and Jonathan Lidskin preview the 2023-2024 Missouri Basketball Season:
  • Kobe Brown officially begins his LA Clippers career!
  • Good picture here of Kobe Brown looking at a Russell Westbrook dunk:

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...