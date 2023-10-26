Welp.
You win some, you lose some. That’s just the reality in college sports recruiting — for all programs.
So yes, while losing the Ryan Wingo recruiting battle to Texas was a surprise and a big blow — let’s just focus on a Missouri team that’s 7-1 right now with an already deep wide receiver room as is.
Something to prove, indeed.
STP!— Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) October 25, 2023
October 25, 2023
Despite what happened, Brandon Kiley says that Mizzou is still in good shape on the NIL front, and he’s not wrong.
#Mizzou fans, let’s chill with this. The Tigers are playing with the big boys when it comes to NIL spending. It’s a big reason why Burden is there, Nwaneri is coming & Wingo considered them.— Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) October 25, 2023
NIL has been *very* good for Mizzou. Just didn’t work out on this one. https://t.co/xbWUv7VsTz
And in case if you missed it: Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley reacted to Ryan Wingo’s commitment live on our Rock M YouTube page:
Moving on — the college hoops season is just around the corner as Mizzou will tip-off the regular season against Arkansas Pine-Bluff on November 6th — so get caught up on our Rock M player previews.
Hoops tips soon. Learn about MU.— Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) October 26, 2023
Zeus: https://t.co/Q9UhUV4sug
Vanover: https://t.co/IjIIXR8sdz
Tonje: https://t.co/623II03T0r
Grill: https://t.co/prLLKS8Qym
Bates: https://t.co/UjcLMIpkDx
Shaw: https://t.co/0Xt8adCF1R
East: https://t.co/4WaUCygI63
Honor: https://t.co/1DDgjQhaHc
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- From Jaden Lewis: Brett Norfleet’s trajectory as Mizzou’s next star tight end
- Mizzou Hoops Player Preview from Matt Watkins and Matthew Harris: Nick Honor
- From Matthew Gustafson: Mizzou Volleyball Midseason Review
- From Parker Gillam: Evaluating how Mizzou fits into the current SEC East standings
- SEC Basketball Preview from Sam Snelling: #7 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- From Adeen Rao: 3 Things Mizzou Football needs to do during the bye week
- SB Nation Reacts from Sam Snelling: Who is your Offensive and Defensive MVP so far?
- From Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley: WATCH Rock M Radio LIVE: 5-star Wide Receiver Ryan Wingo Commitment Reaction
- Bye Week Notes from Parker Gillam and Quentin Corpuel: Mizzou coordinators recap the season thus far and preview what’s ahead
- Volleyball Game Recap from Matthew Gustafson: Tennessee foils Mizzou 3-1 on Volloween
More Links:
(STLToday)
- From Steve Overbay: SLUH standout Ryan Wingo commits to play football for Texas
- From Benjamin Hochman: ‘We’ll see how things go.’ As of now, SLUH’s Ryan Wingo chooses Texas over Mizzou
(Columbia Missourian)
- From Wendell Shepherd Jr. and Bradon Haynes: Five-star SLUH WR Ryan Wingo commits to Texas over Mizzou, others
- From Peter Metanchuk: Mizzou puts seven on the podium in swim and dive home opener
(Columbia Daily Tribune)
- From Calum McAndrew: Texas lands five-star Mizzou football target Ryan Wingo
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- ICYMI: Listen to last night’s bye week edition of “Tiger Talk” with Atiyyah Ellison, Evan Boehm, and Brock Olivo:
(AUDIO) Listen to last night's Tiger Talk with @MizzouFootball alums/staffers @Journeymanball@BIGboehmTHEORY and @CoachOlivo here: https://t.co/tujp08ADrk— Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) October 25, 2023
- Mizzou Football Week 8 Mini-Movie from their Homecoming win over South Carolina:
— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 25, 2023
The Tigers go for a fifth straight Mayor's Cup victory.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/UbRbpPBsZ4
- These “Lou To The Zou” Luther Burden shirts from 314 Tees are looking good!
Shop the entire LB3 collection, exclusively available at @314Tees https://t.co/YCg5X4uCph. Jesse is a big supporter of the program and of NIL in general. Be sure to check it out. #Sponsored pic.twitter.com/StKv8IaYq0— luther (@lutherburden3) October 26, 2023
- On MUTigers
- .com, Soccer Wraps Up 2023 With Pink Out Game Versus No. 25 Alabama
Soccer Wraps Up 2023 With Pink Out Game Versus No. 25 Alabama— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) October 25, 2023
https://t.co/bpX4siPuUZ#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️
Back-to-Back for J Mac❗️@jmccormick124 Makes Second Consecutive SEC Soccer Community Service Team— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) October 25, 2023
https://t.co/fCtW4aKMuv#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/bt1MvvvWNg
- On MUTigers.com, Swim and Dive Places Seven on Podium in Home Opener. Mama Dembele was a timer!
Climbing together pic.twitter.com/thTI6CufpZ— Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) October 25, 2023
- Mizzou Volleyball loses at home in four sets to No. 12 Tennessee, dropping to 13-8 (5-5 SEC) on the season. Up next: at Ole Miss on Sunday at 1:30 on SEC Network Plus
That's a final against #12 Tennessee. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/IVIcmrUFOo— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) October 26, 2023
- ‘Buy Week’ Season Ticket Information for Mizzou Baseball and Softball:
It's Diamond Deal Wednesday this !@MizzouSoftball deposits are live for new season ticket fans ➡️ https://t.co/UvFBf9rvDj— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) October 25, 2023
For $20 secure your spot with @MizzouBaseball for GA or Reserved season tickets ➡️ https://t.co/6BILkuqLfe#MIZ ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/EiOprqxs3Y
- Stats from certain Mizzou Baseball players from their Fall World Series:
Big days from (2 singles, 2 RBIs), (2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs) and (2 doubles, 3 RBIs) led Los Tigres.#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/KeOCyPIRkU— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) October 25, 2023
- Mizzou Baseball’s Fall game at Southern Illinois on Saturday has been cancelled.
SCHEDULE UPDATE— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) October 25, 2023
With rain in the forecast, #Mizzou's Saturday game at Southern Illinois has been called off.
The Tigers will instead play Game 2⃣ of their Fall World Series Friday (Oct. 27). First pitch TBA.#MizzouNOW | ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/b3mEFJARfp
- Brady Cook comes in at No. 2 in Saturday Down South’s SEC QB Power Rankings:
Our updated SEC QB rankings by @VernFunquist ‼️ pic.twitter.com/bSVsb1xhye— Saturday Down South (@SatDownSouth) October 25, 2023
- Robin Pingeton on Hayley Frank’s First-Team All-SEC honors
We are blessed to witness her greatness everyday!!!! Love and appreciate the respect for @hayfrank43 Just an incredible work ethic and incredible person! https://t.co/VQKJ3inOtH— Robin Pingeton (@CoachPingeton) October 26, 2023
- On a Mizzou Field of 68 “Buckets and Brightside” Podcast, Harrison Vapnek and Jonathan Lidskin preview the 2023-2024 Missouri Basketball Season:
Missouri Basketball 2023-2024 SEASON PREVIEW https://t.co/JphUlNCNlQ— Buckets and Brightside (@BBMizzoupod) October 25, 2023
- Kobe Brown officially begins his LA Clippers career!
The ’23-24 LA Clippers, but make it ASMR pic.twitter.com/AB0hXzoNgR— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) October 26, 2023
- Good picture here of Kobe Brown looking at a Russell Westbrook dunk:
MOOD https://t.co/M3CYIoN209 pic.twitter.com/PFRciEJ7pw— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) October 26, 2023
- On ESPN.com, Dru Smith’s stat line in a Heat 103-102 win over the Pistons — played 9 minutes with two points and an assist off the bench
- On ESPN.com, Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 24 points and six assists in a 130-114 loss to the Kings
