Three by Three: Week 9 Mizzou, SEC, and CFB Preview

Welcome to the Week Nine edition of the Three by Three. Allow me to be your college football sherpa, guiding you through the intrigue of the sport each week. I will try to avoid just covering the big obvious stuff, but sometimes the Cocktail Party is the most interesting thing, you know?

Each week I will highlight three interesting storylines each from the Missouri contest, in the SEC, and around the nation. With Mizzou on bye, I’m going to speak briefly on what I want to see for the final month.

Let’s get to it.

Missouri

Good Health

The Tigers have been blessed with relatively great health so far this season. Brady Cook and Cody Schrader have played through nagging leg injuries; hopefully the time off will do them good. But the rest of the offense has stayed intact so far, and hopefully that continues. On defense, three stars in CB Ennis Rakestraw, LB Chad Bailey, and DL Darius Robinson have all missed time, but should be rounding into form for this important stretch. Robinson in particular has played his best ball of the season the past two weeks, and getting him to return to his dynamic form will be critical for this defense’s continued success.

Improved Offensive Line Play

Missouri’s line is better than last year’s, but I am still not convinced that it is a good unit. It needs to be a good unit this month. They got pushed around by Kentucky, the snap infractions are frustrating, and the penalties need to be cleaned up. PFF grading is a broadsword, not a scalpel, and their view of Missouri’s blocking in recent weeks is not favorable. Georgia is Georgia, Tennessee has quietly built one of the better fronts in the SEC, and Florida has a deep front led by star EDGE Princely Umanmielen. The Tigers can not afford to be bullied in this final month.

Go and Take It

The 2007 and 2013 outfits are remembered so fondly because of the way they closed out games. Well, yes, they won a lot of them too, with likeable star players and a legendary head coach, but also, those teams went out and took it. They made their own breaks. This team has a chance to join those teams in the annals by going out and taking what is in front of them. So far, this year’s team plays with a similar swagger to those historic Tiger squads, with the killer confidence of a capable underdog. The win at Kentucky reminded me of the win at Ole Miss in 2013, with a special teams fake keying a quality road win. The win over South Carolina reminded me of the ‘13 win over Florida, with a comfortable squashing of a division foe. So let’s just repeat the rest of the thing, including a win between the hedges.

In the SEC

Florida vs Georgia (in Jacksonville, FL) — 2:30 PM on CBS

It is a thin slate in God’s own conference this week, with three good teams on a bye week, and also Arkansas. The premiere game is this recently lopsided rivalry, and the spread is two touchdowns in favor of the defending champions. I suppose there is some intrigue, as this will be Georgia’s first game without all-galaxy tight end Brock Bowers. How will they perform without his unstoppable production and extreme gravitational pull?

Tennessee at Kentucky — 6 PM on ESPN

I guess this is the second-best matchup of the week. I still don’t know what to make of this Tennessee outfit, as their passing offense has shriveled this year but the defense is much improved. This game will be only the second data point of a common opponent with the Vols – both Mizzou and Tennessee crushed South Carolina at home – so it will be nice to have another measuring stick. Otherwise, I don’t expect this game to be very entertaining between a pair of good defenses and a pair of glitchy quarterbacks.

Georgia State at Georgia Southern — Thursday at 6:30 PM on ESPN2

Screw it, the SEC sucks this week, so let’s leave the league but stay in the region for some Thursday night Sun Belt action. The winning team is primed to profit from the NCAA’s outrageous rules banning James Madison from the postseason, and will have an inside track on claiming the Sun Belt East title. Both teams have good offenses led by veteran quarterbacks: State’s Darren Grainger has started 30 FBS games in his career, and Southern’s Davis Brin has started 29. Grainger leads a dynamic, multi-faceted ground attack, and Brin pilots a quick-strike RPO game. When Georgia and Georgia Tech get together it is called “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate;” when these two programs in their shadows – one a small-school blue blood and the other an upstart new program – get together it is called “Modern Day Hate.” Don’t miss it this year.

Around the Nation

Miami (OH) vs Ohio – 2:30 PM on CBSSN

One of the last Saturday MAC games of the year gives us this intriguing battle at the top of the East standings. Both teams are 6-2 with matching 3-1 records in conference. Miami just lost star quarterback Brett Gabbert (yes, that Gabbert) to a season-ending injury, and will now have to navigate their biggest foe without their triggerman. Ohio is also led by the younger brother of an NFL backup, as Kurtis Rourk – Nathan’s younger brother – might be the league’s best remaining passer. I know it’s not on a Tuesday, but Saturday MACtion is still MACtion.

Oregon at Utah — 2:30 PM on FOX

Will one of these one-loss teams begin their trek to redemption and a playoff spot this weekend? Or is just another step forward in the inevitable Pac-12 cannibalization? These teams have played some slobberknockers in recent seasons, and this is poised to be another such affair. Utah is making hay on offense with converted safety Sione Vaki now as the primary ballcarrier, and sports perhaps their best defense of the Kyle Whittingham era. Oregon still has its national title goals in front of it, but can not afford another slip up after a razor thin loss to Washington – and now the Ducks have to go on the road to Rice-Eccles Stadium, one of the hardest home fields in the sport.

Oklahoma at Kansas — 11 AM on FOX

Check in on our once-and-future foes Oklahoma taking on the hated Jayhawks. Both teams have top-10 offenses in success rate, and will be able to create big plays against these leaky defenses. The Sooners scored a massive win in Red River, then came out and played with their food last week in a near-upset at the hands of UCF. They’ll need to be a little more attentive for this week’s game: Lance Leipold’s Kansas program is the kind of food that bites back.