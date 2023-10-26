Mizzou Analytics MVPs: A standout lineman makes his mark again, while a coverage beast ravages

As we get into this stage of the season, we also begin to see plenty frequent flyers in the Analytics MVP category, and this week is no exception as we’ll see two players that have already won an award this season.

Both of these players have been amongst PFF’s favorites and for good reason. They have been absolute rocks on both sides of the ball for this Tiger team. Now that I am done hyping up both of our winners, let’s go ahead and analyze their performances.

Offense: Javon Foster

Foster’s first award came in Week 5 against Vanderbilt, and he has proven yet again that he can absolutely mop the floor against conference opponents. For the fourth time this season, Foster didn’t allow a single hurry throughout the entirety of a game, and he has only allowed four hurries total in eight games. Foster also garnered his highest run blocking score since Week One against South Dakota, and it makes sense given the Tigers monster performance of 213 rushing yards at a 5.3 yard clip.

Foster was tied for first as a pass blocker, in pressures, hurries, and overall efficiency. The only stat Foster wasn’t the absolute best in was Run Blocking and he was still in the Top 6th percentile. The question is how has Foster been doing it, how has Foster done something (scoring a 100% pass block efficiency) he has never done more than three times in a season, four times already this season only eight games in.

Javon Foster just dictating the play and moving dudes where he wants them to for a big Missouri TD pic.twitter.com/X7nH1UBIFV — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 7, 2023

This play may not be from the South Carolina game, but it really shows the intensity Foster has been playing with this season. He has been pratically willing people the way he wants them to go all season, and it has created massive holes for Cody Schrader.

If Foster can continue to turn in near-perfect blocking performances the rest of the season, he will definitely be a lock for the All-SEC first team and will likely receive at least some form of All-American honors all across the country.

Defense: Kris Abrams-Draine

Abrams-Draine showed yet again why he is one of the best corners in the country, putting up an impressive showing where he only allowed one reception on three targets for just 22 yards. KAD also added a pass breakup with a QBR allowed of 60.3, not too far off from his seasonal average QBR allowed of 31.3.

This is the third time this season that Abrams-Draine has been in the 100th percentile in coverage, which is absolutely staggering. As per usual, the only field where KAD isn’t elite is in the tackling category. He makes it up by making big plays, however, and that’s why he scores so well in Stops. KAD’s 92nd percentile score in the VAT (Value Added to Team) category is his highest of the season, and the Tigers are going to need a lot more where that came from if they are going to win that SEC East title.

#CollegeFootball leaders in passes defended through Week 8:



1️⃣ Kris Abrams-Draine, 14 PDs

2️⃣ Beanie Bishop Jr, 13 PDs

3️⃣ Kamal Hadden, 11 PDs

4️⃣ Noah Tumblin, 11 PDs

5️⃣ Willie Roberts, 11 PDs pic.twitter.com/LlhBfcjrX6 — Oliver Hodgkinson (@ojhodgkinson) October 23, 2023

Abrams-Draine has been the best corner in the country when it comes to defending passes, and staying at Mizzou for another year has done wonders for his draft stock. KAD has allowed a reception rate of 38.2% this season, after never having a rate lower than 50% in any season prior. To say KAD’s performance has been unprecedented would be quite the understatement.

Legend

Offensive Line

Pass Block: Pass Blocking Score, comprised of various pass blocking stats and factors

AD

Run Block: Run Blocking Score, comprised of various run blocking stats and factors

Pressures: Pressures Allowed

Hurries: Hurries Allowed

Efficiency: Overall Blocking Efficiency

Cornerbacks

Catching: Opposition Catch Rate when Targeted

Tackling: Missed Tackle Rate

QBR: QBR Against when Targeted

Stops: On a first down, if the offense gets 45% of the way to a first down or less.

On a second down, if the offense gets 60% of the way to a first down or less.

On a third or fourth down, if the offense doesn’t get a first down.

Incompletions: Forced incompletion rate

YPC: Yards Per Coverage Snap Allowed

Coverage: Overall Coverage Grade (Conglomerate of various coverage stats)

Receptions: Average Coverage Snaps before a reception is allowed

Targeted: Average Coverage Snaps before this CB is targeted

Pass Breakups: Pass Breakup Rate